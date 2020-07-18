Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Advocate appointed to track GBV court cases in WC, activist calls for NGO input Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has appointed an advocate to monitor gender-based violence (GBV) cases in the provi... 18 July 2020 11:24 AM
Movement heads to Parliament to protest against farm murders Members of the Stop Farm Murders/Attacks Movement will stage a demonstration outside Parliament on Saturday afternoon. 18 July 2020 9:48 AM
Mkhize cuts Covid-19 isolation period to 10 days The recommended isolation period for patients who have contracted Covid-19 has been revised from 14 days down to 10 days. 18 July 2020 8:34 AM
View all Local
National Lottery Commission 'has run out of road', must submit beneficiary list Journo Ray Joseph says portfolio committee did an about-turn, agreed unanimously the NLC must submit list of all grant recipients. 17 July 2020 12:19 PM
W Cape Covid-19 update: Fewer daily deaths and hospitalisations than projected WC Health's Dr Keith Cloete says the flattening is a real opportunity to change people's behaviour to avoid a second peak. 16 July 2020 11:34 AM
Who polices the police? Ipid Head selection 'undemocratic, shrouded in secrecy' "It’s outrageous for the Minister of Police to appoint the Head of a body whose job is to be the police watchdog," says the DA. 16 July 2020 9:50 AM
View all Politics
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Restaurants are dying. Want to help? Order directly, not via Uber Eats or Mr D Refilwe Moloto interviews James de Villiers about delivery platforms and their lack of benefits to dying restaurants. 17 July 2020 12:06 PM
'We tried Uber Eats, MR D to survive. We’ve stopped now. The costs cut too deep' Kyle – a restaurant owner – calls Refilwe Moloto to explain why he was forced to stop using app-based delivery platforms. 17 July 2020 12:05 PM
View all Business
Working from home? How to get a tax refund from Sars Pippa Hudson interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy SimpleTax. 16 July 2020 3:12 PM
Keep the internet on when the power goes off Is there a way to keep your Wi-Fi on during load-shedding? Lester Kiewit interviews Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO at Socially Acceptable. 16 July 2020 12:57 PM
Refilwe Moloto dishes on her culinary faves in Q&A with House & Garden SA In a recent interview with House & Garden SA, Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto talks cooking, Vermont and #CrooningContessa. 16 July 2020 7:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
What's the reason for SA's comparatively low Covid-19 death rate? Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa speaks to John Maytham about why the death rate from Covid-19 in South Africa remains relatively low. 16 July 2020 11:53 AM
Covid-19 tax relief measures could be extended beyond July - Treasury Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat says there is a possibility of an extension of the Covid-19 tax relief measures. 15 July 2020 12:20 PM
First-ever virtual Nelson Mandela Day lecture to tackle inequality pandemic Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang says UN Secretary-General António Guterres will deliver the lecture on Saturday. 15 July 2020 8:35 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Advocate appointed to track GBV court cases in WC, activist calls for NGO input

18 July 2020 11:24 AM
by
Tags:
SAPS
MEC Albert Fritz
gender based violence
court cases
Advocate Leslie Morris
GBV case
gender activist
Bernadine Bachar
NGO sector

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has appointed an advocate to monitor gender-based violence (GBV) cases in the province.

Advocate Leslie Morris has been appointed to head up the provincial Community Safety Department's court watching brief unit.

The unit, which was established in 2012, observes court proceedings and reports any inefficiencies in relation to the police investigation or trial.

Morris' appointment will provide additional oversight measures, explains Cayla Murray, the spokesperson for MEC Fritz.

They'll be assigned to a case after they've been given a case number. They go to court, listen to the proceedings, get details from the administrator, and continue to monitor the case from its start to its end.

Cayla Murray, Spokesperson - Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz

Once the court proceeding is concluded, a report will be compiled. If there are and inefficiencies that have been identified, the report will be reported to the provincial commissioner.

Cayla Murray, Spokesperson - Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz

Murray says the unit will help establish a standard operating procedure for all GBV-related cases, in collaboration with SAPS.

However, gender activist Bernadine Bachar says the unit should be consulting and collaborating more with NGOs.

Bachar, the Director at Saartjie Baartman Centre, says the Community Safety Department's would benefit from the input of NGOs in establishing the unit's mandate.

She argues that the court watching brief unit needs to broaden its scope to include the monitoring of inefficiencies around reporting GBV to the police, seeking protection orders, and the slow progress of cases.

We'd like to see more engagement with stakeholders, including NGOs; more accessibility for the unit for survivors going forwards, and a way that transparency can be emphasised.

Bernadine Bachar, Director - Saartjie Baartman Centre

The unit sounds like it's going to be concentrated on SAPS investigations within the court context... it certainly needs to be broader.

Bernadine Bachar, Director - Saartjie Baartman Centre

We need to be looking at why women are being turned away from domestic violence courts, why they aren't being assisted when they are reporting breaches of orders at police stations, why it's taking so long for investigations and cases to be finalised. These are all matters that need to be brought to the unit's attention so they can have a firm mandate going forward.

Bernadine Bachar, Director - Saartjie Baartman Centre

Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:


18 July 2020 11:24 AM
by
Tags:
SAPS
MEC Albert Fritz
gender based violence
court cases
Advocate Leslie Morris
GBV case
gender activist
Bernadine Bachar
NGO sector

Recommended

More from Local

Parliament South African Parliament National Assembly politics

Movement heads to Parliament to protest against farm murders

18 July 2020 9:48 AM

Members of the Stop Farm Murders/Attacks Movement will stage a demonstration outside Parliament on Saturday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200714-zweli-mkhize-edjpg

Mkhize cuts Covid-19 isolation period to 10 days

18 July 2020 8:34 AM

The recommended isolation period for patients who have contracted Covid-19 has been revised from 14 days down to 10 days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Person reading book or novel - lifestyle literature and stories 123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 17 July 2020

17 July 2020 5:19 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine trial 123rf

WC Health authorities concerned by decline in vaccinations during lockown

17 July 2020 5:08 PM

The Western Cape Health Department says it's concerned by the drop in child vaccinations during the ongoing lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

baby feet.jpg

Most women who abandon babies have no financial or family support - Door of Hope

17 July 2020 4:08 PM

There have been at least 45 reports of babies abandoned during lockdown. The Door of Hope says there are dozens more that go unreported.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

licence-discjpeg

Grace period for expired licences extended to the end of November 2020

17 July 2020 3:32 PM

Motorists who've been scrambling to renew their expired licences can breathe a small sigh of relief. The grace period has been extended.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hospital-bed-surgery-medical-help-pixabayjpg

'Effect of alcohol ban on trauma cases won't be as significant this time around'

17 July 2020 1:38 PM

The SAMRC's Professor Charles Parry says the fresh ban on alcohol sales won't preserve as many hospital beds as it did under Level 5.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lotto(P).jpg

National Lottery Commission 'has run out of road', must submit beneficiary list

17 July 2020 12:19 PM

Journo Ray Joseph says portfolio committee did an about-turn, agreed unanimously the NLC must submit list of all grant recipients.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Roadblock beaufort-westjpg

Over 500 arrests and R2.6 million in lockdown fines made at WC roadblocks

17 July 2020 12:07 PM

The Western Cape has tallied up the number of arrests, fines, and charges issued at roadblocks between 1 April to 30 June 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200713-zindzi-mandela2jpg

[WATCH] Zindzi Mandela is laid to rest on Friday

17 July 2020 10:35 AM

The daughter of Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela is being laid to rest at Fourways Memorial Park.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Mkhize cuts Covid-19 isolation period to 10 days

Local

New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news'

Business Sport Opinion

'Effect of alcohol ban on trauma cases won't be as significant this time around'

Local

EWN Highlights

‘My father taught me that hope, on its own, is not enough’: Zenani Mandela

18 July 2020 11:42 AM

Khayelitsha residents don’t want Gabada’s alleged killer back in their community

18 July 2020 10:58 AM

'Give us our daily bread' - DBE ordered to resume schools' nutrition programme

18 July 2020 8:40 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA