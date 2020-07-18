Advocate appointed to track GBV court cases in WC, activist calls for NGO input
Advocate Leslie Morris has been appointed to head up the provincial Community Safety Department's court watching brief unit.
The unit, which was established in 2012, observes court proceedings and reports any inefficiencies in relation to the police investigation or trial.
Morris' appointment will provide additional oversight measures, explains Cayla Murray, the spokesperson for MEC Fritz.
They'll be assigned to a case after they've been given a case number. They go to court, listen to the proceedings, get details from the administrator, and continue to monitor the case from its start to its end.Cayla Murray, Spokesperson - Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz
Once the court proceeding is concluded, a report will be compiled. If there are and inefficiencies that have been identified, the report will be reported to the provincial commissioner.Cayla Murray, Spokesperson - Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz
Murray says the unit will help establish a standard operating procedure for all GBV-related cases, in collaboration with SAPS.
However, gender activist Bernadine Bachar says the unit should be consulting and collaborating more with NGOs.
Bachar, the Director at Saartjie Baartman Centre, says the Community Safety Department's would benefit from the input of NGOs in establishing the unit's mandate.
She argues that the court watching brief unit needs to broaden its scope to include the monitoring of inefficiencies around reporting GBV to the police, seeking protection orders, and the slow progress of cases.
We'd like to see more engagement with stakeholders, including NGOs; more accessibility for the unit for survivors going forwards, and a way that transparency can be emphasised.Bernadine Bachar, Director - Saartjie Baartman Centre
The unit sounds like it's going to be concentrated on SAPS investigations within the court context... it certainly needs to be broader.Bernadine Bachar, Director - Saartjie Baartman Centre
We need to be looking at why women are being turned away from domestic violence courts, why they aren't being assisted when they are reporting breaches of orders at police stations, why it's taking so long for investigations and cases to be finalised. These are all matters that need to be brought to the unit's attention so they can have a firm mandate going forward.Bernadine Bachar, Director - Saartjie Baartman Centre
Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:
