Jonathan Butler wants the world to draw strength from Mandela's legacy

Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Advocate appointed to track GBV court cases in WC, activist calls for NGO input Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has appointed an advocate to monitor gender-based violence (GBV) cases in the provi... 18 July 2020 11:24 AM
Movement heads to Parliament to protest against farm murders Members of the Stop Farm Murders/Attacks Movement will stage a demonstration outside Parliament on Saturday afternoon. 18 July 2020 9:48 AM
Mkhize cuts Covid-19 isolation period to 10 days The recommended isolation period for patients who have contracted Covid-19 has been revised from 14 days down to 10 days. 18 July 2020 8:34 AM
National Lottery Commission 'has run out of road', must submit beneficiary list Journo Ray Joseph says portfolio committee did an about-turn, agreed unanimously the NLC must submit list of all grant recipients. 17 July 2020 12:19 PM
W Cape Covid-19 update: Fewer daily deaths and hospitalisations than projected WC Health's Dr Keith Cloete says the flattening is a real opportunity to change people's behaviour to avoid a second peak. 16 July 2020 11:34 AM
Who polices the police? Ipid Head selection 'undemocratic, shrouded in secrecy' "It’s outrageous for the Minister of Police to appoint the Head of a body whose job is to be the police watchdog," says the DA. 16 July 2020 9:50 AM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Restaurants are dying. Want to help? Order directly, not via Uber Eats or Mr D Refilwe Moloto interviews James de Villiers about delivery platforms and their lack of benefits to dying restaurants. 17 July 2020 12:06 PM
'We tried Uber Eats, MR D to survive. We’ve stopped now. The costs cut too deep' Kyle – a restaurant owner – calls Refilwe Moloto to explain why he was forced to stop using app-based delivery platforms. 17 July 2020 12:05 PM
Grace period for expired licences extended to the end of November 2020 Motorists who've been scrambling to renew their expired licences can breathe a small sigh of relief. The grace period has been ext... 17 July 2020 3:32 PM
Restaurants are dying. Want to help? Order directly, not via Uber Eats or Mr D Refilwe Moloto interviews James de Villiers about delivery platforms and their lack of benefits to dying restaurants. 17 July 2020 12:06 PM
'We tried Uber Eats, MR D to survive. We’ve stopped now. The costs cut too deep' Kyle – a restaurant owner – calls Refilwe Moloto to explain why he was forced to stop using app-based delivery platforms. 17 July 2020 12:05 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
Jonathan Butler wants the world to draw strength from Mandela's legacy

18 July 2020 12:39 PM
by
Tags:
Music
Nelson Mandela
Mandela Day
Jonathan Butler
tribute concert
#BlackLivesMatter
racial justice

Music icon Jonathan Butler has encouraged people to reflect on Nelson Mandela's words and legacy amid the ongoing fight for racial justice around globe.

World-renowned Cape Town-born jazz artist Jonathan Butler will be hosting an online tribute concert to mark Mandela Day.

Butler, who is based in Los Angeles, says the words and voice of Madiba are still needed today as the United States battles with systemic racism and inequality.

"I want the words of Mandela to be heard and to be felt", he tells CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King.

There's is such deep outcry for racial equality and social justice. There aren't many leaders that we can look to and hear speak on this subject as deep as Mandela has done and what he has stood for all his life.

Jonathan Butler, musician

To celebrate Mandela Day is to let people here in America know that we still have pillars of justice and men and women like Mandela that we can still draw from.

Jonathan Butler, musician

The Grammy-nominated artist says he was deeply moved when he first discovered that Mandela had been inspired by his music during his imprisonment.

It's understood that Mandela and other political prisoners on Robben Island used music as a form or resistance and survival.

It was a very deep and touching moment for me to realise that my music was listened to. It brought hope and encouragement.

Jonathan Butler, musician

I didn't know my music reached Robben Island... There were large discussions about George Benson, Earl Klugh, myself, and different guitarists because they used to listen to music at night.

Jonathan Butler, musician

Butler first met Mandela at a tribute concert held in his honour at the Wembley Stadium in London, shortly after his release from prison in 1990.

It's a memory he says he'll never forget.

It was artists from all over the world. 100,000 people and I remember I played piano and sang a song called 'True Love Never Fails'. I was on the American stage... along with Stevie Wonder and the late Natalie Cole. It was a star-studded event.

Jonathan Butler, musician

South Africa will always be his home, the Athlone-born R&B and jazz legend adds.

Despite living abroad for three decades, he makes an effort to come back every year, and to visit Robben Island.

Every year, expect for this lockdown, I've gone home with my friends and guests and taken them to Robben Island.

Jonathan Butler, musician

Listen to the legendary artist on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:


