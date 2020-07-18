Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure'





A statement by Cawood's daughter, Jenna, revealed that the TV star was diagnosed with lung cancer in September last year.

Her husband, fellow actor Wilson Dunster, and daughter were both with her at the time of her passing.

"She was in no pain when she passed and both me and my father were there with her", her daughter wrote on Facebook.

The 68-year-old featured in numerous TV and film productions during her career in the entertainment industry, which spanned over more than 40 years.

Tributes have begun pouring in for the acting legend on social media.

It is with great sadness that @SAGActors offers a farewell tribute in honour of #ElizeCawood. Celebrated SAGA member & veteran of stage, TV & film, Elize will live on in our hearts & memories. Our deepest sympathies to her family & friends for their loss. @UASA_the_Union @TBFofSA pic.twitter.com/xiilLUs5ff — SAGA Chairman (@SagaChairman) July 18, 2020

I pay a special tribute to one of South Africa’s great stage and film actor Elize Cawood who passed away this morning. . Deepest condolences to the Dunster Family. RIP Elize. The Market Theatre salutes you. Elder — JohnKani (@JohnKani2) July 18, 2020

Legendary actress, Elize Cawood has passed away.



Her career spanned over 4 decades starring in tv, film and theatre productions like Taxi to Soweto, Red Dust, Mad Buddies, Villa Rosa, Liefling, Dis ek, Anna and many more.



May her soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/JF7Y7Si49E — PopPulse (@PopPulseSA) July 18, 2020

Rest In Peace, Elize Cawood 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/1rUNvtXD5m — Sylvester Chauke (@sylvesterchauke) July 18, 2020

Elize Cawood was a national treasure. The epitome of an all rounder. Artist to the core😭. I’m so glad the world allowed her to stay that way, and still work♥️😭🙏🏽. #RIPElizeCawood — Thembisa Nxumalo (@tembisa) July 18, 2020

I'm so heartsore about this. Elize was an incredibly gifted performer with the rarest of talents: the ability to captivate her audience in complete stillness. And joyfully silly when she was in the flow of her performance energy! This is a devastating loss. @SAGActors @ThePMA_SA https://t.co/R35pBWUSNy — Jack Devnarain (@JackD157) July 18, 2020

Die fenomenale mens en aktrise, Elize Cawood, is vanoggend oorlede na ‘n stryd met longkanker. Ons bedryf is armer sonder jou, Elize! RIV 😢 pic.twitter.com/yqijHorQst — Riaan Grobler (@RiaanGrobler) July 18, 2020