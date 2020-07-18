Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure'

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits... with Soul
See full line-up
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Gauteng man fatally electrocuted while tampering with utility pole, says Eskom Eskom posted a video of the man who caught alight while trying to restore power without authorisation in Katlehong, east of Joburg... 18 July 2020 4:10 PM
Movement heads to Parliament to protest against farm murders Members of the Stop Farm Murders/Attacks Movement will stage a demonstration outside Parliament on Saturday afternoon. 18 July 2020 9:48 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 17 July 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 17 July 2020 5:19 PM
View all Local
National Lottery Commission 'has run out of road', must submit beneficiary list Journo Ray Joseph says portfolio committee did an about-turn, agreed unanimously the NLC must submit list of all grant recipients. 17 July 2020 12:19 PM
W Cape Covid-19 update: Fewer daily deaths and hospitalisations than projected WC Health's Dr Keith Cloete says the flattening is a real opportunity to change people's behaviour to avoid a second peak. 16 July 2020 11:34 AM
Who polices the police? Ipid Head selection 'undemocratic, shrouded in secrecy' "It’s outrageous for the Minister of Police to appoint the Head of a body whose job is to be the police watchdog," says the DA. 16 July 2020 9:50 AM
View all Politics
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Restaurants are dying. Want to help? Order directly, not via Uber Eats or Mr D Refilwe Moloto interviews James de Villiers about delivery platforms and their lack of benefits to dying restaurants. 17 July 2020 12:06 PM
'We tried Uber Eats, MR D to survive. We’ve stopped now. The costs cut too deep' Kyle – a restaurant owner – calls Refilwe Moloto to explain why he was forced to stop using app-based delivery platforms. 17 July 2020 12:05 PM
View all Business
Heart-wrenching Cape restaurant photos on social media show potential job losses Covid-19 lockdown has brought the restaurant industry to its knees. They have taken to social media to highlight their plight. 17 July 2020 10:15 AM
Working from home? How to get a tax refund from Sars Pippa Hudson interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy SimpleTax. 16 July 2020 3:12 PM
Keep the internet on when the power goes off Is there a way to keep your Wi-Fi on during load-shedding? Lester Kiewit interviews Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO at Socially Acceptable. 16 July 2020 12:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
View all Sport
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
Jonathan Butler wants the world to draw strength from Mandela's legacy Music icon Jonathan Butler has encouraged people to reflect on Nelson Mandela's words and legacy amid the ongoing fight for racial... 18 July 2020 12:39 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 17 July 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 17 July 2020 5:19 PM
View all Entertainment
Jonathan Butler wants the world to draw strength from Mandela's legacy Music icon Jonathan Butler has encouraged people to reflect on Nelson Mandela's words and legacy amid the ongoing fight for racial... 18 July 2020 12:39 PM
What's the reason for SA's comparatively low Covid-19 death rate? Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa speaks to John Maytham about why the death rate from Covid-19 in South Africa remains relatively low. 16 July 2020 11:53 AM
Covid-19 tax relief measures could be extended beyond July - Treasury Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat says there is a possibility of an extension of the Covid-19 tax relief measures. 15 July 2020 12:20 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment
fiber_manual_record
Local

Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure'

18 July 2020 3:25 PM
by
Tags:
Lung cancer
Actress
Elize Cawood

Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer.

A statement by Cawood's daughter, Jenna, revealed that the TV star was diagnosed with lung cancer in September last year.

Her husband, fellow actor Wilson Dunster, and daughter were both with her at the time of her passing.

"She was in no pain when she passed and both me and my father were there with her", her daughter wrote on Facebook.

The 68-year-old featured in numerous TV and film productions during her career in the entertainment industry, which spanned over more than 40 years.

Tributes have begun pouring in for the acting legend on social media.


18 July 2020 3:25 PM
by
Tags:
Lung cancer
Actress
Elize Cawood

Recommended

More from Entertainment

d27mzbcxcai9flkjpg

Jonathan Butler wants the world to draw strength from Mandela's legacy

18 July 2020 12:39 PM

Music icon Jonathan Butler has encouraged people to reflect on Nelson Mandela's words and legacy amid the ongoing fight for racial justice around globe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Person reading book or novel - lifestyle literature and stories 123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 17 July 2020

17 July 2020 5:19 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

aubergine-restaurant-facebookjpg

Heart-wrenching Cape restaurant photos on social media show potential job losses

17 July 2020 10:15 AM

Covid-19 lockdown has brought the restaurant industry to its knees. They have taken to social media to highlight their plight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150119evita.jpg

'We can't just give up', Pieter-Dirk Uys gives his fans something to smile about

16 July 2020 4:34 PM

Satirist Pieter-Dirk Uys joins John Maytham to talk about his forthcoming live show being streamed online on Friday...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

carmen-alger-family-singing-videopng

[WATCH] Wonderful rendition of Smile by family apart in Cape Town and London

14 July 2020 1:06 PM

South African living in London, Carmen Alger posted the video on her Facebook page to share with friends and it has gone viral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

160520DineoMoeketsi.jpg

'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin'

13 July 2020 8:15 PM

Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200513-filming camera

Jason Staggie uncovers his family's ties with the notorious Hard Livings gang

13 July 2020 5:33 PM

Filmmaker and author Jason Staggie shares how his family was led into a life of crime in his documentary film 'Hard Livings'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sophie-rebecca-ballet-dancerjpg

Meet Sophie Rebecca, the trans ballet dancer challenging long-held stereotypes

10 July 2020 11:14 AM

UK ballet dancer Sophie Rebecca is the first openly transgender person to train on the Royal Academy of Dance's syllabus for female dancers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

newspapers-pngpng

Media24 will shut down these magazines and newspaper titles

7 July 2020 11:45 AM

Publisher Media24 has announced that a number of newspapers and magazines in its portfolio will either be closed or restructured.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Frog in a pot

Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton

6 July 2020 8:18 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

eskom-electrocuted-man-videopng

Gauteng man fatally electrocuted while tampering with utility pole, says Eskom

18 July 2020 4:10 PM

Eskom posted a video of the man who caught alight while trying to restore power without authorisation in Katlehong, east of Joburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gavel of judge in law court legal 123rflegal 123rf

Advocate appointed to track GBV court cases in WC, activist calls for NGO input

18 July 2020 11:24 AM

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has appointed an advocate to monitor gender-based violence (GBV) cases in the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Parliament South African Parliament National Assembly politics

Movement heads to Parliament to protest against farm murders

18 July 2020 9:48 AM

Members of the Stop Farm Murders/Attacks Movement will stage a demonstration outside Parliament on Saturday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200714-zweli-mkhize-edjpg

Mkhize cuts Covid-19 isolation period to 10 days

18 July 2020 8:34 AM

The recommended isolation period for patients who have contracted Covid-19 has been revised from 14 days down to 10 days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Person reading book or novel - lifestyle literature and stories 123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 17 July 2020

17 July 2020 5:19 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine trial 123rf

WC Health authorities concerned by decline in vaccinations during lockown

17 July 2020 5:08 PM

The Western Cape Health Department says it's concerned by the drop in child vaccinations during the ongoing lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

baby feet.jpg

Most women who abandon babies have no financial or family support - Door of Hope

17 July 2020 4:08 PM

There have been at least 45 reports of babies abandoned during lockdown. The Door of Hope says there are dozens more that go unreported.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

licence-discjpeg

Grace period for expired licences extended to the end of November 2020

17 July 2020 3:32 PM

Motorists who've been scrambling to renew their expired licences can breathe a small sigh of relief. The grace period has been extended.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hospital-bed-surgery-medical-help-pixabayjpg

'Effect of alcohol ban on trauma cases won't be as significant this time around'

17 July 2020 1:38 PM

The SAMRC's Professor Charles Parry says the fresh ban on alcohol sales won't preserve as many hospital beds as it did under Level 5.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lotto(P).jpg

National Lottery Commission 'has run out of road', must submit beneficiary list

17 July 2020 12:19 PM

Journo Ray Joseph says portfolio committee did an about-turn, agreed unanimously the NLC must submit list of all grant recipients.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure'

Entertainment Local

Mkhize cuts Covid-19 isolation period to 10 days

Local

Jonathan Butler wants the world to draw strength from Mandela's legacy

Entertainment World

EWN Highlights

Thousands rally in France over death of man in police custody

18 July 2020 7:13 PM

JHB officials do their part to help communities on Mandela Day

18 July 2020 7:10 PM

Department sets record straight on ‘exaggerated’ COVID-19 claims at Mediclinic

18 July 2020 6:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA