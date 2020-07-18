Gauteng man fatally electrocuted while tampering with utility pole, says Eskom
Eskom says the man was electrocuted to death in Katlehong on Thursday evening.
It's believed he was trying to fix a faulty transformer mounted on an electricity pole in the area.
Preliminary findings indicate that the transformer exploded while the deceased was illegally operating it.
According to Eskom, the man sustained severe burn injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Eskom claims that some community members had arranged for the man to restore electicity supply without following due process after the transformer faulted.
The power utility says the matter is being investigated by SAPS.
It's cautioned residents not to interfere with the electricity network.
Warning: The video shared by Eskom is not for sensitive viewers.
*caution* Not for sensitive viewers pic.twitter.com/QvaWm1cEGM— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) July 18, 2020
