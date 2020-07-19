Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA govt repeals drought disaster declaration, Agri SA says farmers need lifeline The government has been criticised for ending the national state of disaster that was declared in relation to South Africa's droug... 19 July 2020 10:53 AM
Khayelitsha animal clinic sets up winter donation drive for township pets An animal clinic in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, is facing an influx of abandoned pets and needs help keeping them warm and fed this wi... 19 July 2020 9:32 AM
Gauteng man fatally electrocuted while tampering with utility pole, says Eskom Eskom posted a video of the man who caught alight while trying to restore power without authorisation in Katlehong, east of Joburg... 18 July 2020 4:10 PM
View all Local
National Lottery Commission 'has run out of road', must submit beneficiary list Journo Ray Joseph says portfolio committee did an about-turn, agreed unanimously the NLC must submit list of all grant recipients. 17 July 2020 12:19 PM
W Cape Covid-19 update: Fewer daily deaths and hospitalisations than projected WC Health's Dr Keith Cloete says the flattening is a real opportunity to change people's behaviour to avoid a second peak. 16 July 2020 11:34 AM
Who polices the police? Ipid Head selection 'undemocratic, shrouded in secrecy' "It’s outrageous for the Minister of Police to appoint the Head of a body whose job is to be the police watchdog," says the DA. 16 July 2020 9:50 AM
View all Politics
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Restaurants are dying. Want to help? Order directly, not via Uber Eats or Mr D Refilwe Moloto interviews James de Villiers about delivery platforms and their lack of benefits to dying restaurants. 17 July 2020 12:06 PM
'We tried Uber Eats, MR D to survive. We’ve stopped now. The costs cut too deep' Kyle – a restaurant owner – calls Refilwe Moloto to explain why he was forced to stop using app-based delivery platforms. 17 July 2020 12:05 PM
View all Business
Grace period for expired licences extended to the end of November 2020 Motorists who've been scrambling to renew their expired licences can breathe a small sigh of relief. The grace period has been ext... 17 July 2020 3:32 PM
Restaurants are dying. Want to help? Order directly, not via Uber Eats or Mr D Refilwe Moloto interviews James de Villiers about delivery platforms and their lack of benefits to dying restaurants. 17 July 2020 12:06 PM
'We tried Uber Eats, MR D to survive. We’ve stopped now. The costs cut too deep' Kyle – a restaurant owner – calls Refilwe Moloto to explain why he was forced to stop using app-based delivery platforms. 17 July 2020 12:05 PM
View all Lifestyle
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
View all Sport
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
Jonathan Butler wants the world to draw strength from Mandela's legacy Music icon Jonathan Butler has encouraged people to reflect on Nelson Mandela's words and legacy amid the ongoing fight for racial... 18 July 2020 12:39 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 17 July 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 17 July 2020 5:19 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Khayelitsha animal clinic sets up winter donation drive for township pets

19 July 2020 9:32 AM
by
Tags:
Khayelitsha
Pets
Mdzananda Animal Clinic
animal food donations
Animal Clinic

An animal clinic in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, is facing an influx of abandoned pets and needs help keeping them warm and fed this winter.

The Mdzananda Animal Clinic is running a campaign aimed at supporting township pets in need.

You can support the Wagging Winter Shoebox initiative by filling a shoebox with goodies suited for a puppy, kitten, cat, or dog.

The clinic's fundraising manager Marcelle Du Plessis suggests the following items for your shoebox:

Puppy Shoebox

Hills AD tinned food (for recovering pups). Milko-pup (for bottle-fed pups). Soft puppy food. Pellet puppy food. Automatic washing powder (to wash blankets). Roll of black bags (daily disposal of dirty newspaper cage lining). Hot water bottle or heating beanbag.

Dog Shoebox

Soft dog food, Pellet dog food, Lead and collar, Chewy treat, Automatic washing powder. Roll of black bags. Blanket.

Kitten Shoebox

Hills AD tinned food (for recovering kittens). Kitty-Milk (for bottle-fed kittens). Soft kitten food. Kitten pellet food. Cat litter. Automatic washing powder. Roll of black bags. Hot water bottle or heating beanbag.

Cat Shoebox

Soft cat food. Pellet cat food. Catnip treat. Cat litter. Automatic washing powder.Roll of black bags.

If you can't pack a shoebox, you are welcome to donate towards one, ranging between R300 and R450. Alternatively, you can donate any amount towards sponsoring half a box.

Here are the clinic's banking details:

  • Mdzananda Animal Clinic, Standard Bank
  • Account: 075595710
  • Branch: Rondebosch
  • Branch Code: 025009
  • Savings account.
  • Use the relevant reference: Pupbox + yourname / Dogbox + yourname / Catbox + yourname / Kittenbox + yourname

Here are the various drop-off zones across Cape Town:

  • Khayelitsha: Mdzananda Animal Clinic
  • Sea Point: Vetpoint
  • Mowbray Veterinary Clinic
  • Wynberg: Hillside Veterinary Clinic
  • Newlands: Larysa 0823213119
  • Kenilworth: Alice 0791864866
  • Blouberg: Michelle 0726008001
  • Edgemead. Annette 0833217226
  • Gordons Bay: Cheryll 0218563554
  • False Bay: Debora 0823666726
  • Constantia: Ann 0824144771
  • Hout Bay: Stefanie 0823901670
  • Gardens: Shannon 0724240853
  • Brackenfell: Mariska 0727169959

RELATED: Cape animal rescue group supporting struggling pet owners through donation drive

The Mdzananda Animal Clinic has been facing tough times since the lockdown, with the loss of income, an armed robbery, and an enormous spike in abandoned pets.

You can also sign-up to become a 'Paw Member' and provide the clinic with a monthly contribution. Sign up here.

We have quite a significant number of animals, the majority of them are in foster homes because of the cold weather.

Marcelle Du Plessis, Fund Raising and Communications Manager - Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha

When lockdown started, we had hardly any handovers of pets. As soon as level 3 and the cold of winter started, we had an enormous influx animals.

Marcelle Du Plessis, Fund Raising and Communications Manager - Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha

All you have to do is find a shoebox or any box and make a little package for a pet in need.

Marcelle Du Plessis, Fund Raising and Communications Manager - Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha

Learn more about the drive on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:


19 July 2020 9:32 AM
by
Tags:
Khayelitsha
Pets
Mdzananda Animal Clinic
animal food donations
Animal Clinic

Recommended

More from Local

20170919Farm Drought

SA govt repeals drought disaster declaration, Agri SA says farmers need lifeline

19 July 2020 10:53 AM

The government has been criticised for ending the national state of disaster that was declared in relation to South Africa's drought.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eskom-electrocuted-man-videopng

Gauteng man fatally electrocuted while tampering with utility pole, says Eskom

18 July 2020 4:10 PM

Eskom posted a video of the man who caught alight while trying to restore power without authorisation in Katlehong, east of Joburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

elize-cawood-facebookpng

Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure'

18 July 2020 3:25 PM

Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gavel of judge in law court legal 123rflegal 123rf

Advocate appointed to track GBV court cases in WC, activist calls for NGO input

18 July 2020 11:24 AM

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has appointed an advocate to monitor gender-based violence (GBV) cases in the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Parliament South African Parliament National Assembly politics

Movement heads to Parliament to protest against farm murders

18 July 2020 9:48 AM

Members of the Stop Farm Murders/Attacks Movement will stage a demonstration outside Parliament on Saturday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200714-zweli-mkhize-edjpg

Mkhize cuts Covid-19 isolation period to 10 days

18 July 2020 8:34 AM

The recommended isolation period for patients who have contracted Covid-19 has been revised from 14 days down to 10 days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Person reading book or novel - lifestyle literature and stories 123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 17 July 2020

17 July 2020 5:19 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine trial 123rf

WC Health authorities concerned by decline in vaccinations during lockown

17 July 2020 5:08 PM

The Western Cape Health Department says it's concerned by the drop in child vaccinations during the ongoing lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

baby feet.jpg

Most women who abandon babies have no financial or family support - Door of Hope

17 July 2020 4:08 PM

There have been at least 45 reports of babies abandoned during lockdown. The Door of Hope says there are dozens more that go unreported.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

licence-discjpeg

Grace period for expired licences extended to the end of November 2020

17 July 2020 3:32 PM

Motorists who've been scrambling to renew their expired licences can breathe a small sigh of relief. The grace period has been extended.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure'

Entertainment Local

Mkhize cuts Covid-19 isolation period to 10 days

Local

Jonathan Butler wants the world to draw strength from Mandela's legacy

Entertainment World

EWN Highlights

Man in custody over Nantes cathedral fire

19 July 2020 10:08 AM

Mandela Lecture: Coronavirus pandemic shone spotlight on inequalities – Guterres

19 July 2020 9:59 AM

SA’s COVID-19 fatalities approach 5k mark,GP still epicentre at over 128k cases

19 July 2020 8:17 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA