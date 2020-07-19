Khayelitsha animal clinic sets up winter donation drive for township pets





The Mdzananda Animal Clinic is running a campaign aimed at supporting township pets in need.

You can support the Wagging Winter Shoebox initiative by filling a shoebox with goodies suited for a puppy, kitten, cat, or dog.

The clinic's fundraising manager Marcelle Du Plessis suggests the following items for your shoebox:

Puppy Shoebox

Hills AD tinned food (for recovering pups). Milko-pup (for bottle-fed pups). Soft puppy food. Pellet puppy food. Automatic washing powder (to wash blankets). Roll of black bags (daily disposal of dirty newspaper cage lining). Hot water bottle or heating beanbag.

Dog Shoebox

Soft dog food, Pellet dog food, Lead and collar, Chewy treat, Automatic washing powder. Roll of black bags. Blanket.

Kitten Shoebox

Hills AD tinned food (for recovering kittens). Kitty-Milk (for bottle-fed kittens). Soft kitten food. Kitten pellet food. Cat litter. Automatic washing powder. Roll of black bags. Hot water bottle or heating beanbag.

Cat Shoebox

Soft cat food. Pellet cat food. Catnip treat. Cat litter. Automatic washing powder.Roll of black bags.

If you can't pack a shoebox, you are welcome to donate towards one, ranging between R300 and R450. Alternatively, you can donate any amount towards sponsoring half a box.

Here are the clinic's banking details:

Mdzananda Animal Clinic, Standard Bank

Account: 075595710

Branch: Rondebosch

Branch Code: 025009

Savings account.

Use the relevant reference: Pupbox + yourname / Dogbox + yourname / Catbox + yourname / Kittenbox + yourname

Here are the various drop-off zones across Cape Town:

Khayelitsha: Mdzananda Animal Clinic

Sea Point: Vetpoint

Mowbray Veterinary Clinic

Wynberg: Hillside Veterinary Clinic

Newlands: Larysa 0823213119

Kenilworth: Alice 0791864866

Blouberg: Michelle 0726008001

Edgemead. Annette 0833217226

Gordons Bay: Cheryll 0218563554

False Bay: Debora 0823666726

Constantia: Ann 0824144771

Hout Bay: Stefanie 0823901670

Gardens: Shannon 0724240853

Brackenfell: Mariska 0727169959

The Mdzananda Animal Clinic has been facing tough times since the lockdown, with the loss of income, an armed robbery, and an enormous spike in abandoned pets.

You can also sign-up to become a 'Paw Member' and provide the clinic with a monthly contribution. Sign up here.

We have quite a significant number of animals, the majority of them are in foster homes because of the cold weather. Marcelle Du Plessis, Fund Raising and Communications Manager - Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha

When lockdown started, we had hardly any handovers of pets. As soon as level 3 and the cold of winter started, we had an enormous influx animals. Marcelle Du Plessis, Fund Raising and Communications Manager - Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha

All you have to do is find a shoebox or any box and make a little package for a pet in need. Marcelle Du Plessis, Fund Raising and Communications Manager - Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha

Learn more about the drive on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King: