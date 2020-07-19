Khayelitsha animal clinic sets up winter donation drive for township pets
The Mdzananda Animal Clinic is running a campaign aimed at supporting township pets in need.
You can support the Wagging Winter Shoebox initiative by filling a shoebox with goodies suited for a puppy, kitten, cat, or dog.
The clinic's fundraising manager Marcelle Du Plessis suggests the following items for your shoebox:
Puppy Shoebox
Hills AD tinned food (for recovering pups). Milko-pup (for bottle-fed pups). Soft puppy food. Pellet puppy food. Automatic washing powder (to wash blankets). Roll of black bags (daily disposal of dirty newspaper cage lining). Hot water bottle or heating beanbag.
Dog Shoebox
Soft dog food, Pellet dog food, Lead and collar, Chewy treat, Automatic washing powder. Roll of black bags. Blanket.
Kitten Shoebox
Hills AD tinned food (for recovering kittens). Kitty-Milk (for bottle-fed kittens). Soft kitten food. Kitten pellet food. Cat litter. Automatic washing powder. Roll of black bags. Hot water bottle or heating beanbag.
Cat Shoebox
Soft cat food. Pellet cat food. Catnip treat. Cat litter. Automatic washing powder.Roll of black bags.
If you can't pack a shoebox, you are welcome to donate towards one, ranging between R300 and R450. Alternatively, you can donate any amount towards sponsoring half a box.
Here are the clinic's banking details:
- Mdzananda Animal Clinic, Standard Bank
- Account: 075595710
- Branch: Rondebosch
- Branch Code: 025009
- Savings account.
- Use the relevant reference: Pupbox + yourname / Dogbox + yourname / Catbox + yourname / Kittenbox + yourname
Here are the various drop-off zones across Cape Town:
- Khayelitsha: Mdzananda Animal Clinic
- Sea Point: Vetpoint
- Mowbray Veterinary Clinic
- Wynberg: Hillside Veterinary Clinic
- Newlands: Larysa 0823213119
- Kenilworth: Alice 0791864866
- Blouberg: Michelle 0726008001
- Edgemead. Annette 0833217226
- Gordons Bay: Cheryll 0218563554
- False Bay: Debora 0823666726
- Constantia: Ann 0824144771
- Hout Bay: Stefanie 0823901670
- Gardens: Shannon 0724240853
- Brackenfell: Mariska 0727169959
RELATED: Cape animal rescue group supporting struggling pet owners through donation drive
The Mdzananda Animal Clinic has been facing tough times since the lockdown, with the loss of income, an armed robbery, and an enormous spike in abandoned pets.
You can also sign-up to become a 'Paw Member' and provide the clinic with a monthly contribution. Sign up here.
We have quite a significant number of animals, the majority of them are in foster homes because of the cold weather.Marcelle Du Plessis, Fund Raising and Communications Manager - Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha
When lockdown started, we had hardly any handovers of pets. As soon as level 3 and the cold of winter started, we had an enormous influx animals.Marcelle Du Plessis, Fund Raising and Communications Manager - Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha
All you have to do is find a shoebox or any box and make a little package for a pet in need.Marcelle Du Plessis, Fund Raising and Communications Manager - Mdzananda Animal Clinic in Khayelitsha
Learn more about the drive on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:
More from Local
SA govt repeals drought disaster declaration, Agri SA says farmers need lifeline
The government has been criticised for ending the national state of disaster that was declared in relation to South Africa's drought.Read More
Gauteng man fatally electrocuted while tampering with utility pole, says Eskom
Eskom posted a video of the man who caught alight while trying to restore power without authorisation in Katlehong, east of Joburg.Read More
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure'
Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer.Read More
Advocate appointed to track GBV court cases in WC, activist calls for NGO input
Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has appointed an advocate to monitor gender-based violence (GBV) cases in the province.Read More
Movement heads to Parliament to protest against farm murders
Members of the Stop Farm Murders/Attacks Movement will stage a demonstration outside Parliament on Saturday afternoon.Read More
Mkhize cuts Covid-19 isolation period to 10 days
The recommended isolation period for patients who have contracted Covid-19 has been revised from 14 days down to 10 days.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 17 July 2020
CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.Read More
WC Health authorities concerned by decline in vaccinations during lockown
The Western Cape Health Department says it's concerned by the drop in child vaccinations during the ongoing lockdown.Read More
Most women who abandon babies have no financial or family support - Door of Hope
There have been at least 45 reports of babies abandoned during lockdown. The Door of Hope says there are dozens more that go unreported.Read More
Grace period for expired licences extended to the end of November 2020
Motorists who've been scrambling to renew their expired licences can breathe a small sigh of relief. The grace period has been extended.Read More