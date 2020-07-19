SA govt repeals drought disaster declaration, Agri SA says farmers need lifeline





Government has formally revoked the state of disaster that was declared to mitigate the effects of a severe drought.

This despite the fact that some areas in the country haven't had sufficient rain for more than seven years.

Agricultural lobby group Agri SA says commercial farmers across the country are in financial distress with very little support from the government.

Agri SA believes the decision to repeal the classification of drought as a national disaster is an ill-considered move.

The organisation's Christo Van Der Rheede says the government has made no real effort to alleviate the long-term impact that the lingering drought has had on commercial agriculture in certain areas.

He says Agri SA’s repeated requests for the government to assist the commercial agricultural sector with a financial package have fallen on deaf ears.

Farmers in those areas have been struggling for years and they are financially ruined at this point in time and they've seen very little help from the government. Christo Van Der Rheede, Deputy Executive Director - Agri SA

Agri SA has been calling on the government, almost on a monthly basis, to assist farmers with cuts on production loans, payment holidays and an aid package that can carry them - especially for our commercial farmers that produce the bulk of food in South Africa. Christo Van Der Rheede, Deputy Executive Director - Agri SA

According to Van Der Rheede, the government's failure to provide farmers with financial relief will support have a negative impact on the sustainability of the Land Bank and other financial institutions that lend to farmers.

The Land Bank is "in serious trouble" because many farmers can't pay back their production loans due to the ongoing drought, he says.

Van Der Rheede claims that South Africa's farmers owe the Land Bank approximately R45 million.

Agri SA is calling on the government to provide a R10 billion relief fund for the country's commercial farmers.

He says commercial farmers are major contributors to the South African economy, through job creation, food exports, and local agricultural economies.

In other countries around the world, the farming sector is assisted by the state... they are highly subsidised. In South Africa, it is not the case. Christo Van Der Rheede, Deputy Executive Director - Agri SA

Farmers have been calling for support and promises have been made, money has been allocated in budgets, but very little of the money has been given to commercial farmers for assitance. Christo Van Der Rheede, Deputy Executive Director - Agri SA

Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King: