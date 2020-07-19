Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Support group for families of alcoholics sees rise in membership during lockdown Al-Anon is a mutual support group for the families and friends of problem drinkers. They've seen a spike in membership during the... 19 July 2020 12:45 PM
SA govt repeals drought disaster declaration, Agri SA says farmers need lifeline The government has been criticised for ending the national state of disaster that was declared in relation to South Africa's droug... 19 July 2020 10:53 AM
Khayelitsha animal clinic sets up winter donation drive for township pets An animal clinic in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, is facing an influx of abandoned pets and needs help keeping them warm and fed this wi... 19 July 2020 9:32 AM
View all Local
National Lottery Commission 'has run out of road', must submit beneficiary list Journo Ray Joseph says portfolio committee did an about-turn, agreed unanimously the NLC must submit list of all grant recipients. 17 July 2020 12:19 PM
W Cape Covid-19 update: Fewer daily deaths and hospitalisations than projected WC Health's Dr Keith Cloete says the flattening is a real opportunity to change people's behaviour to avoid a second peak. 16 July 2020 11:34 AM
Who polices the police? Ipid Head selection 'undemocratic, shrouded in secrecy' "It’s outrageous for the Minister of Police to appoint the Head of a body whose job is to be the police watchdog," says the DA. 16 July 2020 9:50 AM
View all Politics
View all Business
'We tried Uber Eats, MR D to survive. We’ve stopped now. The costs cut too deep' Kyle – a restaurant owner – calls Refilwe Moloto to explain why he was forced to stop using app-based delivery platforms. 17 July 2020 12:05 PM
Heart-wrenching Cape restaurant photos on social media show potential job losses Covid-19 lockdown has brought the restaurant industry to its knees. They have taken to social media to highlight their plight. 17 July 2020 10:15 AM
Working from home? How to get a tax refund from Sars Pippa Hudson interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy SimpleTax. 16 July 2020 3:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
View all Sport
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
Jonathan Butler wants the world to draw strength from Mandela's legacy Music icon Jonathan Butler has encouraged people to reflect on Nelson Mandela's words and legacy amid the ongoing fight for racial... 18 July 2020 12:39 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 17 July 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 17 July 2020 5:19 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Local

Support group for families of alcoholics sees rise in membership during lockdown

19 July 2020 12:45 PM
by
Tags:
Alcoholism
Alcohol ban
support group
alcohol addiction
Lockdown
Al-Anon

Al-Anon is a mutual support group for the families and friends of problem drinkers. They've seen a spike in membership during the lockdown.

When the lockdown started, Al-Anon decided to move its meetings online.

The organisation's Janice Christians says the fellowship has seen a significant increase in the number of people needing support because of a loved one’s drinking.

Before the lockdown, Al-Anon members regularly met in person in Cape Town, Joburg, and KZN to share their experiences.

In April, they started hosting virtual meetings on Zoom and on WhatsApp to help members cope during the lockdown.

The virtual meetings have enabled the group to reach a lot more people across the country and other parts of the world.

Christians explains that many members are either living with an active alcoholic or a 'dry drunk'.

A dry drunk is a term used to describe someone who has stopped drinking alcohol but who still acts impulsively and behaves in dysfunctional ways.

Some people join the Al-Anon fellowship looking for guidance on how to help a loved one battling with addiction while others seek support to help deal with the trauma they've faced at home, she tells CapeTalk.

Lockdown has come with its own set of challenges for our Al-Anon members and for people living with active alcoholism.

Janice Christians, Public Outreach coordinator - Al-Anon

Alcoholism is a family disease. One person has the drinking [problem], but the entire family and sometimes the extended community suffer because of someone else's drinking.

Janice Christians, Public Outreach coordinator - Al-Anon

Our national office came up with the idea of starting Zoom meetings.

Janice Christians, Public Outreach coordinator - Al-Anon

We've all linked on to face-to-face meetings, it's been amazing. We've had so many new people coming into Al-Anon... to reach out and to find that there are other people like them going through the same process, and that they are not alone.

Janice Christians, Public Outreach coordinator - Al-Anon

In this time of lockdown, our fellowship has grown in leaps and bounds.

Janice Christians, Public Outreach coordinator - Al-Anon

Our meeting numbers have grown tremendously. A lot of our members are elderly people.

Janice Christians, Public Outreach coordinator - Al-Anon

Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:


19 July 2020 12:45 PM
by
Tags:
Alcoholism
Alcohol ban
support group
alcohol addiction
Lockdown
Al-Anon

Recommended

More from Lifestyle

licence-discjpeg

Grace period for expired licences extended to the end of November 2020

17 July 2020 3:32 PM

Motorists who've been scrambling to renew their expired licences can breathe a small sigh of relief. The grace period has been extended.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Burger and chips 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness

Restaurants are dying. Want to help? Order directly, not via Uber Eats or Mr D

17 July 2020 12:06 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews James de Villiers about delivery platforms and their lack of benefits to dying restaurants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heartshaped pizza 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

'We tried Uber Eats, MR D to survive. We’ve stopped now. The costs cut too deep'

17 July 2020 12:05 PM

Kyle – a restaurant owner – calls Refilwe Moloto to explain why he was forced to stop using app-based delivery platforms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

aubergine-restaurant-facebookjpg

Heart-wrenching Cape restaurant photos on social media show potential job losses

17 July 2020 10:15 AM

Covid-19 lockdown has brought the restaurant industry to its knees. They have taken to social media to highlight their plight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crazy funny man working from home on desktop computer 123rf 123rfbusiness

Working from home? How to get a tax refund from Sars

16 July 2020 3:12 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy SimpleTax.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Angry woman no internet signal wi-fi 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Keep the internet on when the power goes off

16 July 2020 12:57 PM

Is there a way to keep your Wi-Fi on during load-shedding? Lester Kiewit interviews Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO at Socially Acceptable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

refilwe-moloto-scenic-ig-picpng

Refilwe Moloto dishes on her culinary faves in Q&A with House & Garden SA

16 July 2020 7:18 AM

In a recent interview with House & Garden SA, Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto talks cooking, Vermont and #CrooningContessa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

car-key-driverjpg

10 affordable locksmiths that repair or replace car keys in Cape Town

15 July 2020 4:50 PM

Replacing faulty car keys can cost a fortune. Cape Town motorists have suggested 10 locksmith companies that won't break the bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ranger-wildtrak.jpg

'Used car prices are plummeting. Sellers are desperate and willing to negotiate'

15 July 2020 3:38 PM

The average price of key brands such as Toyota and Ford is dropping, says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Diver millennial employees gathered in boardroom 123rfbusiness 123rf

8 lessons to unlearning racial prejudice and unconscious bias for corporate SA

15 July 2020 12:23 PM

Entrpreneur and founder of The Hatch Foundation Ian Fuhr shares some advice for corporate SA that applies to us all

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

20170919Farm Drought

SA govt repeals drought disaster declaration, Agri SA says farmers need lifeline

19 July 2020 10:53 AM

The government has been criticised for ending the national state of disaster that was declared in relation to South Africa's drought.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

140226DOG-3.jpg

Khayelitsha animal clinic sets up winter donation drive for township pets

19 July 2020 9:32 AM

An animal clinic in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, is facing an influx of abandoned pets and needs help keeping them warm and fed this winter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eskom-electrocuted-man-videopng

Gauteng man fatally electrocuted while tampering with utility pole, says Eskom

18 July 2020 4:10 PM

Eskom posted a video of the man who caught alight while trying to restore power without authorisation in Katlehong, east of Joburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

elize-cawood-facebookpng

Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure'

18 July 2020 3:25 PM

Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gavel of judge in law court legal 123rflegal 123rf

Advocate appointed to track GBV court cases in WC, activist calls for NGO input

18 July 2020 11:24 AM

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has appointed an advocate to monitor gender-based violence (GBV) cases in the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Parliament South African Parliament National Assembly politics

Movement heads to Parliament to protest against farm murders

18 July 2020 9:48 AM

Members of the Stop Farm Murders/Attacks Movement will stage a demonstration outside Parliament on Saturday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200714-zweli-mkhize-edjpg

Mkhize cuts Covid-19 isolation period to 10 days

18 July 2020 8:34 AM

The recommended isolation period for patients who have contracted Covid-19 has been revised from 14 days down to 10 days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Person reading book or novel - lifestyle literature and stories 123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 17 July 2020

17 July 2020 5:19 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine trial 123rf

WC Health authorities concerned by decline in vaccinations during lockown

17 July 2020 5:08 PM

The Western Cape Health Department says it's concerned by the drop in child vaccinations during the ongoing lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

baby feet.jpg

Most women who abandon babies have no financial or family support - Door of Hope

17 July 2020 4:08 PM

There have been at least 45 reports of babies abandoned during lockdown. The Door of Hope says there are dozens more that go unreported.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Support group for families of alcoholics sees rise in membership during lockdown

Lifestyle Local

Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure'

Entertainment Local

Mkhize cuts Covid-19 isolation period to 10 days

Local

EWN Highlights

Dozens detained as German 'corona party' escalates

19 July 2020 1:36 PM

OR Tambo Airport robbery suspects to appear in Kempton Park magistrate court

19 July 2020 1:20 PM

Cosatu's strike threats over taxis 'concessions' based on twisted views: Santaco

19 July 2020 12:56 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA