Support group for families of alcoholics sees rise in membership during lockdown





When the lockdown started, Al-Anon decided to move its meetings online.

The organisation's Janice Christians says the fellowship has seen a significant increase in the number of people needing support because of a loved one’s drinking.

Before the lockdown, Al-Anon members regularly met in person in Cape Town, Joburg, and KZN to share their experiences.

In April, they started hosting virtual meetings on Zoom and on WhatsApp to help members cope during the lockdown.

The virtual meetings have enabled the group to reach a lot more people across the country and other parts of the world.

Christians explains that many members are either living with an active alcoholic or a 'dry drunk'.

A dry drunk is a term used to describe someone who has stopped drinking alcohol but who still acts impulsively and behaves in dysfunctional ways.

Some people join the Al-Anon fellowship looking for guidance on how to help a loved one battling with addiction while others seek support to help deal with the trauma they've faced at home, she tells CapeTalk.

Lockdown has come with its own set of challenges for our Al-Anon members and for people living with active alcoholism. Janice Christians, Public Outreach coordinator - Al-Anon

Alcoholism is a family disease. One person has the drinking [problem], but the entire family and sometimes the extended community suffer because of someone else's drinking. Janice Christians, Public Outreach coordinator - Al-Anon

Our national office came up with the idea of starting Zoom meetings. Janice Christians, Public Outreach coordinator - Al-Anon

We've all linked on to face-to-face meetings, it's been amazing. We've had so many new people coming into Al-Anon... to reach out and to find that there are other people like them going through the same process, and that they are not alone. Janice Christians, Public Outreach coordinator - Al-Anon

In this time of lockdown, our fellowship has grown in leaps and bounds. Janice Christians, Public Outreach coordinator - Al-Anon

Our meeting numbers have grown tremendously. A lot of our members are elderly people. Janice Christians, Public Outreach coordinator - Al-Anon

Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King: