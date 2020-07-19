Streaming issues? Report here
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe

19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tags:
Prisoners
Netflix
netflix series
Raphael Rowe
documentary series
prison system
convicted prisoner

Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'.

Season 4 of the popular documentary series Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons will premier on Nextflix on Wednesday 29 July.

In the series, investigative journalist Raphael Rowe provides a fascinating glimpse inside the most dangerous maximum-security prisons on the planet.

In this latest installment of the show, Rowe heads behind the walls of jails in Paraguay, Germany, Mauritius, and the mountain Kingdom of Lesotho.

RELATED: 'I spent 12 years in jail for a murder I didn't commit'

Rowe was wrongfully convicted and jailed for murder in 1990. He fought for 12 years to clear his name and to have his convictions quashed.

In the series, he goes back into maximum-security prisons as an innocent man to meet inmates and learn about criminal behaviour and prison regimes across the globe.

Rowe tells CapeTalk that he holds the Netflix project dear to his heart.

After spending 12 years in prison for crimes I didn't commit, the last thing you'd think I'd want to do is to go back willingly.

Raphael Rowe, Investigative reporter and TV host

I made a decision to do this [show], because I thought it was important... It is a challenge, but I can walk out anytime I choose.

Raphael Rowe, Investigative reporter and TV host

It's drawing out the realities of life inside prisons for people - which they are before they are prisoners - and how the system treats these prisoners and how they run these regimes.

Raphael Rowe, Investigative reporter and TV host

Rowe says it's important to highlight what justice, injustice, and reform looks like in different prisons around the world.

He believes that listening to the stories of convicted prisoners helps give society a greater insight into how to combat crime and social ills.

Their stories are important in order to prevent the next victims, that's one of the reasons I go back into these places.

Raphael Rowe, Investigative reporter and TV host

I go into these maximum-security prisons and I am treated like a prisoner, by the prison staff and the prisoners... for the seven days that I'm in those prisons.

Raphael Rowe, Investigative reporter and TV host

Some countries do say no to us because they don't want people to know what goes on behind closed doors.

Raphael Rowe, Investigative reporter and TV host

Listen to Raphael Rowe in conversation with Sara-Jayne King:


