Tips to ensure your insurance policy covers loadshedding damage

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:05
GOVT EXPECTED TO GIVE CLARITY ON SCHOOLING DURING COVID-19
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:08
Unions in consultations with the Education Minister.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Basil Manuel- Naptosa Executive Director
Today at 12:10
Covid-19 by the numbers - nationally
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:15
EWN: Mokonyane responds to Agrizzi claims at state capture inquiry
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Nthakoana Ngatane - Reporter at EWN
Nthakoana Ngatane (Lesotho)
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 12:15
Eastern Cape gets Project Management Unit in fight against Covid19.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Soyiso Maliti- Daily Dispatch Reporter
Today at 12:18
SASA: SECURITY GUARDS TRAINED TO HANDLE CONFRONTATIONS OVER MASKS
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tony Botes - National Administrator at Security Association Of Sa
Today at 12:23
Eastern Cape's response to Covid19: Failures and Response
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Russel Rensburg with the Rural Health Advocacy Project.
Today at 12:25
SADTU: Schools face closure as teachers’ unions push for classrooms to be shut
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jonavin Rustin - Provincial Secretary at South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU)
Today at 12:27
PROF PIERRE DURAND: Recommended isolation time for Covid-19 patients reduced from 14 to 10 days
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Pierre Durand
Today at 12:27
Containers to store bodies- Funeral parlours plan ahead of Covid19 spike.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Pieter van der Westhuizen - General Manager: Funeral Services at Avbob
Today at 12:34
JOHN STUPART: State Security Agency is taking threats made by ISIS against South Africa 'very seriously'
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Stupart
Today at 12:37
Clip: Agrizzi claims he packed R50 000 a month for Minister Mokonyane
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:40
MOESHFIKA BOTHA: There maybe opportunities to get foot in the door with affordable housing but...
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Moeshfieka Botha - Head of Research and Consumer Education at National Debt Advisors
Today at 12:41
Farm murders and rural crime: Unpacking violence, race and statistics
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dianne Kohler Barnard MP – Chairperson of the DA Rural Safety Workstream
Today at 12:45
ROBERTA DURRANT: RIP to the legendary Moonyeenn Lee
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Roberta Durrant - Tv Film Producer at ...
Today at 12:45
Sports Wrap with EWN
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Micheal Pedro- EWN Sports Reporter
Today at 12:52
NESTLÉ: Not just Chocolate Log - more sweet treats to be discontinued this year
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zumi Njongwe - Marketing director for ESAR (East and Southern Africa) at Nestle South Africa
Today at 12:52
Paying Tribute to the late Moonyeenn Lee
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nadia Neophytou- EWN Correspondent.
Today at 12:56
Paying tribute to Elize Cawood
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jack Devnarain- actor and chair of SAGA
Today at 13:32
Eat Out/Food 24
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Natalie Wilson
Today at 13:45
Slick Food Group - Adapting to the changes in the restaurant business
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ian Halfon
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Gordon Rocker
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gordon Rocker
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Basani Maluleke - CEO at African Bank
Today at 19:19
Business Book: Unfair Game, by Michael Ashcroft
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lord Michael Ashcroft - British businessman, author and philanthropist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - Herschel Jawitz on money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Herschel Jawitz - CEO at Jawitz Properties
Tips to ensure your insurance policy covers loadshedding damage

20 July 2020 7:28 AM
by
Tags:
Loadshedding
Insurance
Insurance claims
insurance policy

Christelle Colman of Old Mutual Insure explains personal home insurance policies and how to ensure you are covered.

A number of listeners have contacted CapeTalk to ask if they can claim back damages from Eskom for damage caused to electrical equipment and appliances, as well as for food that's gone to waste due to the prolonged lack of electricity, or perhaps if their insurance policy would cover them for these events.

Can one claim for damages to appliances and electrical equipment suspected to be caused by spikes in electricity when power is restored after loadshedding? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Christelle Colman of Old Mutual Insure.

Insurance is there for sudden and unforeseen events.

Christelle Colman - Old Mutual Insure

Rotting of food in fridge is covered by most policies.

Christelle Colman - Old Mutual Insure

Lots of claims for power surges, but those are covered.

The risk we see most is the power surges...It can cause a lot of damage to electrical appliances especially cell phones left charging.

Christelle Colman - Old Mutual Insure

Power surge protection unit is advised. It is better to be proactive and protect it.

Or just switch off everything before loadshedding and don't leave your phone on charge.

Fires caused by loadshedding is also a serious issue she says. She cites an example of a case where a woman unknowingly left her hairdryer on when loadhsdedding began and it caused her house to burn down. These are however accidental and the claim was fully paid, she adds.

So, it's safer to unplug your appliances before loadshedding.

But do make sure you have power surge and fire cover on your personal insurance policy, she strongly advises.

Take a listen to Refilwe's interview with Christelle Colman of Old Mutual Insure below:


20 July 2020 7:28 AM
by
Tags:
Loadshedding
Insurance
Insurance claims
insurance policy

