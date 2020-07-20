Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

City's Khayelitsha Covid-19 facility at Desmond Tutu Hall torched on Mandela Day

20 July 2020 6:58 AM
by
Tags:
Khayelitsha
Arson
City of Cape Town
COVID-19

Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town, Zahid Badroodien explains what happened.

Densely populated Khayelitsha has been identified as one of the City’s Covid-19 hotspots with it currently registering more than 7430 cases.

The City’s efforts to combat the epidemic were dealt a blow as the Desmond Tutu Hall, the city’s brand new clinic extension Covid-19 facility was torched on Saturday, Mandela Day, just days after it was opened.

Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town, Zahid Badroodien speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how the torching of the Desmond Tutu Hall.

Badroodien says the City received reports on Saturday that the hall was being burned.

What was suggested at that stage was that this was connected to a group of individuals who had been prevented from erecting illegal structures in the Mfuleni area and the unhappiness of being stopped or prevented meant they then moved their anger over to our facility.

Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health - CoCT

Badroodien visited the facility on Saturday and says there is extensive damage to the hall and the reception area.

What saddened me most..was the clinic rooms that had been stocked up...the doors had been kicked down, blood tubes and wheelchairs had been thrown around.

Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

He says this clinic was meant to provide support for the two clinics in the area to help ensure more social distancing and encourage people to return to clinics for other conditions such as TB and HIV.

Now unfortunately there will be a delay but we will try and find solutions to try and overcome this.

Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

Four people have been held in custody so far.

I believe it is dissidents.

Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

He adds there were a number of community members who came to the hall to help in the aftermath including children.

The most heartbreaking image for me was the children removing their play equipment from the hall telling me, sir, sire we used to play in this hall every day and now we can't anymore.

Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

Badroodien says community members told him who they allege was behind the torching.

They said it is a small group of people who want land on the other side who have come here now to burn up our hall.

Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

He says law enforcement has had to deal with what the City terms land invasions and this results in fewer officers being available to police volatile areas to prevent crime in vulnerable communities.

This puts our other communities at risk because these services have been allocated to the prevention of land invasion across the city.

Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

He says the land that this particular group wanted to invade has been allocated to a housing project.

What is the City's long-term housing solution to what is becoming a lawless situation, asks Refilwe?

He outlines a project for housing 16,000 people in the City that was presented to Cogta on Friday.

Cogta was very impressed.

Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

He adds that the actions on Saturday could be politically-driven.

Community leaders are saying if these actions are not stopped, the planned houses will never be built, he says.

Listen to the interview below:


