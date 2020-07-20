City's Khayelitsha Covid-19 facility at Desmond Tutu Hall torched on Mandela Day
Densely populated Khayelitsha has been identified as one of the City’s Covid-19 hotspots with it currently registering more than 7430 cases.
The City’s efforts to combat the epidemic were dealt a blow as the Desmond Tutu Hall, the city’s brand new clinic extension Covid-19 facility was torched on Saturday, Mandela Day, just days after it was opened.
Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town, Zahid Badroodien speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how the torching of the Desmond Tutu Hall.
Badroodien says the City received reports on Saturday that the hall was being burned.
What was suggested at that stage was that this was connected to a group of individuals who had been prevented from erecting illegal structures in the Mfuleni area and the unhappiness of being stopped or prevented meant they then moved their anger over to our facility.Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health - CoCT
Badroodien visited the facility on Saturday and says there is extensive damage to the hall and the reception area.
What saddened me most..was the clinic rooms that had been stocked up...the doors had been kicked down, blood tubes and wheelchairs had been thrown around.Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
He says this clinic was meant to provide support for the two clinics in the area to help ensure more social distancing and encourage people to return to clinics for other conditions such as TB and HIV.
Now unfortunately there will be a delay but we will try and find solutions to try and overcome this.Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
Four people have been held in custody so far.
I believe it is dissidents.Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
He adds there were a number of community members who came to the hall to help in the aftermath including children.
The most heartbreaking image for me was the children removing their play equipment from the hall telling me, sir, sire we used to play in this hall every day and now we can't anymore.Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
Badroodien says community members told him who they allege was behind the torching.
They said it is a small group of people who want land on the other side who have come here now to burn up our hall.Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
He says law enforcement has had to deal with what the City terms land invasions and this results in fewer officers being available to police volatile areas to prevent crime in vulnerable communities.
This puts our other communities at risk because these services have been allocated to the prevention of land invasion across the city.Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
He says the land that this particular group wanted to invade has been allocated to a housing project.
What is the City's long-term housing solution to what is becoming a lawless situation, asks Refilwe?
He outlines a project for housing 16,000 people in the City that was presented to Cogta on Friday.
Cogta was very impressed.Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
He adds that the actions on Saturday could be politically-driven.
Community leaders are saying if these actions are not stopped, the planned houses will never be built, he says.
Listen to the interview below:
More from Local
Medical staff and carers in desperate need of PPE, here's how you can help
Dr Anthony Smith of Masks for Medics explains why community-based healthcare workers are in need of PPE.Read More
[PHOTO] Restaurant manager fined R1,500 at 9.07pm for breaking curfew
TMC restaurant manager in Struisbaai was dropping staff off after work when she was pulled over and fined under lockdown rules.Read More
SAPS station commanders don't care about Covid-19 safety of staff, says Popcru
'Station commanders are disregarding all these rules. In fact, they do as they wish,' says Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo.Read More
Tips to ensure your insurance policy covers loadshedding damage
Christelle Colman of Old Mutual Insure explains personal home insurance policies and how to ensure you are covered.Read More
Support group for families of alcoholics sees rise in membership during lockdown
Al-Anon is a mutual support group for the families and friends of problem drinkers. They've seen a spike in membership during the lockdown.Read More
SA govt repeals drought disaster declaration, Agri SA says farmers need lifeline
The government has been criticised for ending the national state of disaster that was declared in relation to South Africa's drought.Read More
Khayelitsha animal clinic sets up winter donation drive for township pets
An animal clinic in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, is facing an influx of abandoned pets and needs help keeping them warm and fed this winter.Read More
Gauteng man fatally electrocuted while tampering with utility pole, says Eskom
Eskom posted a video of the man who caught alight while trying to restore power without authorisation in Katlehong, east of Joburg.Read More
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure'
Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer.Read More
Advocate appointed to track GBV court cases in WC, activist calls for NGO input
Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has appointed an advocate to monitor gender-based violence (GBV) cases in the province.Read More
More from Politics
[PHOTO] Restaurant manager fined R1,500 at 9.07pm for breaking curfew
TMC restaurant manager in Struisbaai was dropping staff off after work when she was pulled over and fined under lockdown rules.Read More
SAPS station commanders don't care about Covid-19 safety of staff, says Popcru
'Station commanders are disregarding all these rules. In fact, they do as they wish,' says Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo.Read More
National Lottery Commission 'has run out of road', must submit beneficiary list
Journo Ray Joseph says portfolio committee did an about-turn, agreed unanimously the NLC must submit list of all grant recipients.Read More
W Cape Covid-19 update: Fewer daily deaths and hospitalisations than projected
WC Health's Dr Keith Cloete says the flattening is a real opportunity to change people's behaviour to avoid a second peak.Read More
Who polices the police? Ipid Head selection 'undemocratic, shrouded in secrecy'
"It’s outrageous for the Minister of Police to appoint the Head of a body whose job is to be the police watchdog," says the DA.Read More
Michael Fridjhon: Govt using alcohol as a 'scapegoat' for its failure to prepare
Renowned wine expert Michael Fridjhon has lambasted SA government for reinstating an alcohol ban that spells catastrophe for the wine and agricultural economy.Read More
8 lessons to unlearning racial prejudice and unconscious bias for corporate SA
Entrpreneur and founder of The Hatch Foundation Ian Fuhr shares some advice for corporate SA that applies to us allRead More
Govt still needs R10bn (on top of R16.4bn to repay debt) to make SAA 2.0 fly
Refilwe Moloto interviews Nonny Mashika, Deputy Director-General for Aviation at the Department of Public Enterprises.Read More
First-ever virtual Nelson Mandela Day lecture to tackle inequality pandemic
Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang says UN Secretary-General António Guterres will deliver the lecture on Saturday.Read More
City gives out almost 8000 kits for people to rebuild after Cape storm
Malusi Booi says the City is concerned with illegally-occupied low-lying flood plains that flood every winter as it is dangerous.Read More