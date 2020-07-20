SAPS station commanders don't care about Covid-19 safety of staff, says Popcru





South African Police officers are unhappy about what many say is the unsatisfactory way in which police stations are being safeguarded and sanitised after numerous Covid-19 infections.

There have been 101 Covid-19 related deaths in the SAPS and correctional services community.

Popcru, the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union, say they will take legal action against station commanders who their members say are flouting Covid-19 health regulations.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Popcru spokesman Richard Mamabolo about how this could end up impacting their members and policing.

We think that it could have been avoided, in fact, if there is no implementation taken immediately we are likely yo lose more people. Richard Mamabolo, Spokesperson - Popcru

Mamabolo says Popcru has been involved in decisions taken at the steering committee level on safety measures that have been put in place.

But it seems as if clearly station commanders and those figures at the ower levels, are disregarding all these rules. In fact, they do as they wish. Richard Mamabolo, Spokesperson - Popcru

He says Popcru has received a number of anecdotal complaints from members about threats of leave without pay.

If a member is self-isolating, we believe a specified time (is required) because they are being called back to work, because commanders are more concerned about ensuring there is a sufficient staff complement at their stations over caring about whether these members health is safe or not. Richard Mamabolo, Spokesperson - Popcru

He says some police station commanders are doing a good job, but many are not.

Popcru is considering taking the legal route to address this situation.

Listen to the interview below: