Table View residents oppose proposed housing project for Dunoon de-densification





The proposed development, undertaken by the provincial Department of Human Settlements, will see roughly 8,000 people relocated from informal settlements in Dunoon to state-subsidised housing.

Two plots in the nearby industrial Racing Park area have been earmarked for the development.

The Dunoon portion of land consists of two sections within the racing park area. Tertius Simmers, MEC of Human Settlements - Western Cape Provincial Government

On one portion of the property, we plan to develop 1,500 multi-storey transitional relocation areas so that we can de-densify the informal areas known as the Dunoon informal settlement areas. Tertius Simmers, MEC of Human Settlements - Western Cape Provincial Government

However, the Greater Table View Action Forum and some business owners are concerned that issues over the allocation of housing units could spark more unrest in the area.

The Western Cape's MEC for Human Settlements Tertius Simmers acknowledges that Dunoon has a history of being a "volatile" community.

However, he claims that officials have already engaged with community leadership in Dunoon as well as the Racing Park Owners Asociation.

It won't be your Blikkiesdorp scenario which is the biggest fear that we've heard since we started engaging the broader community and stakeholders in that specific ward. Tertius Simmers, MEC of Human Settlements - Western Cape Provincial Government

Earlier this year, Kosovo and Dunoon were identified for de-densification by Human Settlement and Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu to help curb the spread of Covid-19 in informal settlements.

The Greater Table View Action Forum's David Ayres has slammed the City of Cape Town and provincial authorities for not addressing the overcrowding in Dunoon years ago.

Basically the City is trying to move people over the rode from a highly densified area - which they have been aware has been a problem for the last 10 to 15 years - and they're now just trying to put a plaster on the wound. David Ayres, Member - The Greater Table View Action Forum

The crux of the problem is that over the last 15 years is that the City of Cape Town and the provincial government haven't redeveloped our city in terms of being spatially fair. David Ayres, Member - The Greater Table View Action Forum

But MEC Simmers claims that the housing project has been in the pipeline for some time.

He says the plot of land in question was purchased more than two years ago by the Human Settlements Department.

Meanwhile, Ayres says the forum foresees violent protests and the destruction of property linked to the allocation process of this housing development.

The problem that we have... is that any business within that area is now basically going to be shut down because there is going to be pushback from the local communities as they see people getting housing opportunities that they've been denied. David Ayres, Member - The Greater Table View Action Forum

If this development does go ahead, I think we'll be having a conversation in a couple of years around people destroying the infrastructure that's been put in. David Ayres, Member - The Greater Table View Action Forum

