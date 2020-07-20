Table View residents oppose proposed housing project for Dunoon de-densification

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:32
Eat Out/Food 24
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Natalie Wilson
Today at 13:45
How has the catering industry been affected by lockdown? We talk to Food Fanatics
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Elaine Rousseau
Today at 14:10
Legal Talk - mental health in the workplace
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jacques van Wyk
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Gordon Rocker
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gordon Rocker
Today at 15:10
Powerships are ready to stop load-shedding in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 15:20
Quarantine period for Covid-19 reduced from 14 to 10 days, says Mkhize
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Landon Myer - Professor at UCT
Today at 15:40
Here are some hidden costs of the alcohol ban
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Emma King - founder and managing director of the Friday Street Club.
Today at 15:50
Court orders the department of basic education to urgently feed 9 million hungry children
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Feeroza Khan - head of our education Rights at Section27
Today at 16:10
Consumer co-operatives: Solve the food crisis by bringing farmers and communities closer together
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Ruth Hall - Researcher at Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies at the University of the Western Cape.
Today at 16:20
Wine industry co-operation with restaurants
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alex Dale - Founder & Managing Director or Radford Dale
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
The vaccine hacking accusations against Russia
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Jack Watling - RUSI
Today at 17:20
Business Ignite with Nedbank and CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
Adriaan Basson | Why I will no longer tweet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Basani Maluleke - CEO at African Bank
Today at 19:19
Business Book: Unfair Game, by Michael Ashcroft
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lord Michael Ashcroft - British businessman, author and philanthropist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - Herschel Jawitz on money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Herschel Jawitz - CEO at Jawitz Properties
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Table View residents oppose proposed housing project for Dunoon de-densification The Greater Table View Action Forum has objected to a housing development which is part of plans to de-densify the Dunoon area. 20 July 2020 12:22 PM
Medical staff and carers in desperate need of PPE, here's how you can help Dr Anthony Smith of Masks for Medics explains why community-based healthcare workers are in need of PPE. 20 July 2020 11:37 AM
[PHOTO] Restaurant manager fined R1,500 at 9.07pm for breaking curfew TMC restaurant manager in Struisbaai was dropping staff off after work when she was pulled over and fined under lockdown rules. 20 July 2020 11:04 AM
View all Local
Nomvula Mokonyane before Zondo says 'Agrizzi's statements smack of hatred' EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane describes what former environmental affairs minister, Nomvula Mokonyane said. 20 July 2020 1:13 PM
SAPS station commanders don't care about Covid-19 safety of staff, says Popcru 'Station commanders are disregarding all these rules. In fact, they do as they wish,' says Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo. 20 July 2020 9:35 AM
National Lottery Commission 'has run out of road', must submit beneficiary list Journo Ray Joseph says portfolio committee did an about-turn, agreed unanimously the NLC must submit list of all grant recipients. 17 July 2020 12:19 PM
View all Politics
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Restaurants are dying. Want to help? Order directly, not via Uber Eats or Mr D Refilwe Moloto interviews James de Villiers about delivery platforms and their lack of benefits to dying restaurants. 17 July 2020 12:06 PM
'We tried Uber Eats, MR D to survive. We’ve stopped now. The costs cut too deep' Kyle – a restaurant owner – calls Refilwe Moloto to explain why he was forced to stop using app-based delivery platforms. 17 July 2020 12:05 PM
View all Business
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Support group for families of alcoholics sees rise in membership during lockdown Al-Anon is a mutual support group for the families and friends of problem drinkers. They've seen a spike in membership during the... 19 July 2020 12:45 PM
Grace period for expired licences extended to the end of November 2020 Motorists who've been scrambling to renew their expired licences can breathe a small sigh of relief. The grace period has been ext... 17 July 2020 3:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
View all Sport
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
Jonathan Butler wants the world to draw strength from Mandela's legacy Music icon Jonathan Butler has encouraged people to reflect on Nelson Mandela's words and legacy amid the ongoing fight for racial... 18 July 2020 12:39 PM
View all Entertainment
Jonathan Butler wants the world to draw strength from Mandela's legacy Music icon Jonathan Butler has encouraged people to reflect on Nelson Mandela's words and legacy amid the ongoing fight for racial... 18 July 2020 12:39 PM
What's the reason for SA's comparatively low Covid-19 death rate? Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa speaks to John Maytham about why the death rate from Covid-19 in South Africa remains relatively low. 16 July 2020 11:53 AM
Covid-19 tax relief measures could be extended beyond July - Treasury Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat says there is a possibility of an extension of the Covid-19 tax relief measures. 15 July 2020 12:20 PM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Table View residents oppose proposed housing project for Dunoon de-densification

20 July 2020 12:22 PM
by
Tags:
Dunoon
Informal settlement
Killarney Gardens
Tertius Simmers
Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers
Dunoon housing
housing project
Greater Table View Action Forum
Racing Park

The Greater Table View Action Forum has objected to a housing development which is part of plans to de-densify the Dunoon area.

The proposed development, undertaken by the provincial Department of Human Settlements, will see roughly 8,000 people relocated from informal settlements in Dunoon to state-subsidised housing.

Two plots in the nearby industrial Racing Park area have been earmarked for the development.

The Dunoon portion of land consists of two sections within the racing park area.

Tertius Simmers, MEC of Human Settlements - Western Cape Provincial Government

On one portion of the property, we plan to develop 1,500 multi-storey transitional relocation areas so that we can de-densify the informal areas known as the Dunoon informal settlement areas.

Tertius Simmers, MEC of Human Settlements - Western Cape Provincial Government

RELATED: About 600,000 Cape residents on housing waiting list, says Human Settlements MEC

However, the Greater Table View Action Forum and some business owners are concerned that issues over the allocation of housing units could spark more unrest in the area.

The Western Cape's MEC for Human Settlements Tertius Simmers acknowledges that Dunoon has a history of being a "volatile" community.

However, he claims that officials have already engaged with community leadership in Dunoon as well as the Racing Park Owners Asociation.

It won't be your Blikkiesdorp scenario which is the biggest fear that we've heard since we started engaging the broader community and stakeholders in that specific ward.

Tertius Simmers, MEC of Human Settlements - Western Cape Provincial Government

RELATED: Urgent plans being made to de-densify Du Noon and Kosovo amid Covid-19 spread

Earlier this year, Kosovo and Dunoon were identified for de-densification by Human Settlement and Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu to help curb the spread of Covid-19 in informal settlements.

The Greater Table View Action Forum's David Ayres has slammed the City of Cape Town and provincial authorities for not addressing the overcrowding in Dunoon years ago.

Basically the City is trying to move people over the rode from a highly densified area - which they have been aware has been a problem for the last 10 to 15 years - and they're now just trying to put a plaster on the wound.

David Ayres, Member - The Greater Table View Action Forum

The crux of the problem is that over the last 15 years is that the City of Cape Town and the provincial government haven't redeveloped our city in terms of being spatially fair.

David Ayres, Member - The Greater Table View Action Forum

But MEC Simmers claims that the housing project has been in the pipeline for some time.

He says the plot of land in question was purchased more than two years ago by the Human Settlements Department.

Meanwhile, Ayres says the forum foresees violent protests and the destruction of property linked to the allocation process of this housing development.

The problem that we have... is that any business within that area is now basically going to be shut down because there is going to be pushback from the local communities as they see people getting housing opportunities that they've been denied.

David Ayres, Member - The Greater Table View Action Forum

If this development does go ahead, I think we'll be having a conversation in a couple of years around people destroying the infrastructure that's been put in.

David Ayres, Member - The Greater Table View Action Forum

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:


20 July 2020 12:22 PM
by
Tags:
Dunoon
Informal settlement
Killarney Gardens
Tertius Simmers
Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers
Dunoon housing
housing project
Greater Table View Action Forum
Racing Park

Recommended

More from Local

supermarket-grocery-store-shop-mask-wearing-visor-covid-19-protection-123rf

Security guards trained to handle mask altercations, says industry body

20 July 2020 1:46 PM

The Security Association of South Africa (Sasa) says its members have been trained to handle confrontation over masks-wearing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-doctor-mask-gloves-PPE-covid-19-coronavirus-healthcare-worker-123rf

Medical staff and carers in desperate need of PPE, here's how you can help

20 July 2020 11:37 AM

Dr Anthony Smith of Masks for Medics explains why community-based healthcare workers are in need of PPE.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

police-car-flashing-lightsjpg

[PHOTO] Restaurant manager fined R1,500 at 9.07pm for breaking curfew

20 July 2020 11:04 AM

TMC restaurant manager in Struisbaai was dropping staff off after work when she was pulled over and fined under lockdown rules.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Three policemen police officers South African Police Service Saps 123rf

SAPS station commanders don't care about Covid-19 safety of staff, says Popcru

20 July 2020 9:35 AM

'Station commanders are disregarding all these rules. In fact, they do as they wish,' says Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mulitplug adaptor plug switch electricity energy 123rfpolitics 123rf

Tips to ensure your insurance policy covers loadshedding damage

20 July 2020 7:28 AM

Christelle Colman of Old Mutual Insure explains personal home insurance policies and how to ensure you are covered.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fire fighter fires 123rf

City's Khayelitsha Covid-19 facility at Desmond Tutu Hall torched on Mandela Day

20 July 2020 6:58 AM

Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town, Zahid Badroodien explains what happened.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

elderly-couple-grandparents-family-chat-virtual-celebration-online-group-123rf

Support group for families of alcoholics sees rise in membership during lockdown

19 July 2020 12:45 PM

Al-Anon is a mutual support group for the families and friends of problem drinkers. They've seen a spike in membership during the lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20170919Farm Drought

SA govt repeals drought disaster declaration, Agri SA says farmers need lifeline

19 July 2020 10:53 AM

The government has been criticised for ending the national state of disaster that was declared in relation to South Africa's drought.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

140226DOG-3.jpg

Khayelitsha animal clinic sets up winter donation drive for township pets

19 July 2020 9:32 AM

An animal clinic in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, is facing an influx of abandoned pets and needs help keeping them warm and fed this winter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eskom-electrocuted-man-videopng

Gauteng man fatally electrocuted while tampering with utility pole, says Eskom

18 July 2020 4:10 PM

Eskom posted a video of the man who caught alight while trying to restore power without authorisation in Katlehong, east of Joburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Lost your job? Here is how to manages your finances while you look for work

Lifestyle

Mkhize cuts Covid-19 isolation period to 10 days

Local

Tips to ensure your insurance policy covers loadshedding damage

Local

EWN Highlights

'Breakthrough' treatment slashes virus death risk: study

20 July 2020 1:28 PM

Mkhize says signs of COVID-19 surge emerging in EC and KZN

20 July 2020 1:10 PM

Xhosa rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja dies at 38

20 July 2020 1:05 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA