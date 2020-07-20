[PHOTO] Restaurant manager fined R1,500 at 9.07pm for breaking curfew





The restaurant industry is in dire straits and the newly implemented 9 pm curfew under lockdown level 3 in South Africa has made dinner service very challenging.

The restaurant manager of The Michael Collins Irish Restaurant in Struisbaai says she had just finished dropping off staff and was a kilometer from home at 9.07pm when she was pulled over and fined for not being in her place of residence after the 9pm curfew.

