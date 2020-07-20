[PHOTO] Restaurant manager fined R1,500 at 9.07pm for breaking curfew
The restaurant industry is in dire straits and the newly implemented 9 pm curfew under lockdown level 3 in South Africa has made dinner service very challenging.
The restaurant manager of The Michael Collins Irish Restaurant in Struisbaai says she had just finished dropping off staff and was a kilometer from home at 9.07pm when she was pulled over and fined for not being in her place of residence after the 9pm curfew.
RELATED: Covid-19 regulation admission of guilt fines leave 1000s with criminal records
The post has already been shared 2000 times on Facebook.
For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman chatting to Kieno Kammies on Barbs Wire below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
SAPS station commanders don't care about Covid-19 safety of staff, says Popcru
'Station commanders are disregarding all these rules. In fact, they do as they wish,' says Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo.Read More
Mkhize cuts Covid-19 isolation period to 10 days
The recommended isolation period for patients who have contracted Covid-19 has been revised from 14 days down to 10 days.Read More
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news'
The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath.Read More
Restaurants are dying. Want to help? Order directly, not via Uber Eats or Mr D
Refilwe Moloto interviews James de Villiers about delivery platforms and their lack of benefits to dying restaurants.Read More
'We tried Uber Eats, MR D to survive. We’ve stopped now. The costs cut too deep'
Kyle – a restaurant owner – calls Refilwe Moloto to explain why he was forced to stop using app-based delivery platforms.Read More
Heart-wrenching Cape restaurant photos on social media show potential job losses
Covid-19 lockdown has brought the restaurant industry to its knees. They have taken to social media to highlight their plight.Read More
Working from home? How to get a tax refund from Sars
Pippa Hudson interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy SimpleTax.Read More
Keep the internet on when the power goes off
Is there a way to keep your Wi-Fi on during load-shedding? Lester Kiewit interviews Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO at Socially Acceptable.Read More
W Cape Covid-19 update: Fewer daily deaths and hospitalisations than projected
WC Health's Dr Keith Cloete says the flattening is a real opportunity to change people's behaviour to avoid a second peak.Read More
Discovery Health CEO says he backs short-term alcohol ban and here's why
CEO Dr Ryan Noach says in his personal view however, in medium to longer-term, prohibition is not the solution to alcohol issues.Read More