Lost your job? Here is how to manages your finances while you look for work





The Covid-19 era has brought with it a lot of change, especially in the economic sector. Many industries have not been able to operate fully and as a result, lots of people have lost their jobs. This may lead many to consider a career change, in a bid to keep their finances in order.

Finance planner, Paul Roelofse, says that when changing jobs, people do need to consider the opportunities that may be around, especially in the time of Covid-19. There are many things that need to be considered if you have lost your job and are looking for work or ways to keep afloat. Here is what Roelofse recommends.

1. Exmine your pension/provident fund

The first component that you have to pay attention to if you have been retrenched or dismissed, is your pension or provident fund. According to Roelofse, there are many options you can exercise in those funds that people don't really understand. The first thing to consider is the value of your fund and what to do with it,

You have two options, you can either preserve it or cash it in. Cash it in is probably going to apply to most people who don't have a job, but that doesn't necessarily have to happen right away. Paul Roelofse, Finance planner

What you can do is take that value and put it into an investment of your own called a preservation fund. This particular fund transfers the full value, there is no tax applied, and it comes into your own name and goes into a service provider that you choose. Paul Roelofse, Finance planner

Keep it away at an arm's length and it has the one big benefit, that I think will apply in most peoples cases, is that you can withdraw from it when you need it before retirement. It allows you one withdrawal only, either in part or in full, but it is there for you. And you might not need to exercise it because perhaps you find another job or another option. Paul Roelofse, Finance planner

He adds that the preservation fund should be used as a last resort and you should not rush into it when you lose your job. Especially since it will be taxed if you cash it out. Rather wait a month or two, and lean on other resources if you have it before dipping into your pension or provident fund.

2. Insurance

According to Roelofse, benefits like a provident or pension fund could come with options like life cover or medical aid. Most of the funds have a continuation option, regulation or condition within the fund that allows you to transfer the benefits that you have on your pension or provident fund across to a life insurance policy without any medical evidence.

Roelofse says that this is an important factor as, a lot of people, especially as they get older, become less insurable. Medical conditions can accumulate over time and if you go apply for life insurance policy on your own, there will be more costs involved based on that.

If you, no matter what age, transfer out of a pension or provident fund, you can exercise the option to transfer the benefits to a free-standing life insurance policy without any medical what so ever. And that could be pretty useful for people who are uninsurable at this moment in time Paul Roelofse, Finance planner

Roelofse says that this option does come with a cost, as you will have to take on the life policy. He also advises not to take on the option of income protection too quickly.

You are not going to have a job for the time being and it is dependent on what your next step is. But income protection only secures your income on the occupation that you are in. Obviously, if you are retrenched and you don't have a job, don't go and pay for insurance on a job that you no longer have. Paul Roelofse, Finance planner

3. Investment Risk

If you have a bit of money that you are looking to invest, Roelofse recommends looking at your debt before looking at investments. He adds that if you use money that you have borrowed or still owe on, it makes the risk on the investment higher, but it is too hard to call whether this is a good or bad option.

Before we go into any form of risk, we want to make sure all our debts are paid. Because if you want to take on risk, you want to use money that you can afford to lose. Paul Roelofse, Finance planner

Covid-19 has damaged the economy. It's pushed us into all sorts of realms of uncertainty and conventional wisdom, right now, does not necessarily apply. Paul Roelofse, Finance planner

Roelofse says that conventional wisdom would look at how long you have to invest for and then would put together the construction of investments, in case you are looking to diversify. But he advises waiting until you can make a more certain call.

I think we think we need to wait out and see the end of the storm, and that might take a few months, it might take a year. In the interim, why don't we invest rather in certainly than uncertainty? And by that I mean, go down to your local bank and open up a money market account and ride the interest rate cycle which is still offering about 5% Paul Roelofse, Finance planner

Listen to the full audio below: