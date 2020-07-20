Lost your job? Here is how to manages your finances while you look for work

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:32
Eat Out/Food 24
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Natalie Wilson
Today at 13:45
How has the catering industry been affected by lockdown? We talk to Food Fanatics
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Elaine Rousseau
Today at 14:10
Legal Talk - mental health in the workplace
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jacques van Wyk
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Gordon Rocker
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gordon Rocker
Today at 15:10
Powerships are ready to stop load-shedding in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 15:20
Quarantine period for Covid-19 reduced from 14 to 10 days, says Mkhize
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Landon Myer - Professor at UCT
Today at 15:40
Here are some hidden costs of the alcohol ban
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Emma King - founder and managing director of the Friday Street Club.
Today at 15:50
Court orders the department of basic education to urgently feed 9 million hungry children
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Feeroza Khan - head of our education Rights at Section27
Today at 16:10
Consumer co-operatives: Solve the food crisis by bringing farmers and communities closer together
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Ruth Hall - Researcher at Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies at the University of the Western Cape.
Today at 16:20
Wine industry co-operation with restaurants
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alex Dale - Founder & Managing Director or Radford Dale
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
The vaccine hacking accusations against Russia
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Jack Watling - RUSI
Today at 17:20
Business Ignite with Nedbank and CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
Adriaan Basson | Why I will no longer tweet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Basani Maluleke - CEO at African Bank
Today at 19:19
Business Book: Unfair Game, by Michael Ashcroft
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lord Michael Ashcroft - British businessman, author and philanthropist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - Herschel Jawitz on money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Herschel Jawitz - CEO at Jawitz Properties
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Table View residents oppose proposed housing project for Dunoon de-densification The Greater Table View Action Forum has objected to a housing development which is part of plans to de-densify the Dunoon area. 20 July 2020 12:22 PM
Medical staff and carers in desperate need of PPE, here's how you can help Dr Anthony Smith of Masks for Medics explains why community-based healthcare workers are in need of PPE. 20 July 2020 11:37 AM
[PHOTO] Restaurant manager fined R1,500 at 9.07pm for breaking curfew TMC restaurant manager in Struisbaai was dropping staff off after work when she was pulled over and fined under lockdown rules. 20 July 2020 11:04 AM
View all Local
Nomvula Mokonyane before Zondo says 'Agrizzi's statements smack of hatred' EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane describes what former environmental affairs minister, Nomvula Mokonyane said. 20 July 2020 1:13 PM
SAPS station commanders don't care about Covid-19 safety of staff, says Popcru 'Station commanders are disregarding all these rules. In fact, they do as they wish,' says Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo. 20 July 2020 9:35 AM
National Lottery Commission 'has run out of road', must submit beneficiary list Journo Ray Joseph says portfolio committee did an about-turn, agreed unanimously the NLC must submit list of all grant recipients. 17 July 2020 12:19 PM
View all Politics
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Restaurants are dying. Want to help? Order directly, not via Uber Eats or Mr D Refilwe Moloto interviews James de Villiers about delivery platforms and their lack of benefits to dying restaurants. 17 July 2020 12:06 PM
'We tried Uber Eats, MR D to survive. We’ve stopped now. The costs cut too deep' Kyle – a restaurant owner – calls Refilwe Moloto to explain why he was forced to stop using app-based delivery platforms. 17 July 2020 12:05 PM
View all Business
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Support group for families of alcoholics sees rise in membership during lockdown Al-Anon is a mutual support group for the families and friends of problem drinkers. They've seen a spike in membership during the... 19 July 2020 12:45 PM
Grace period for expired licences extended to the end of November 2020 Motorists who've been scrambling to renew their expired licences can breathe a small sigh of relief. The grace period has been ext... 17 July 2020 3:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism' "Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi. 10 July 2020 1:48 PM
View all Sport
Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'... 19 July 2020 2:16 PM
Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure' Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer. 18 July 2020 3:25 PM
Jonathan Butler wants the world to draw strength from Mandela's legacy Music icon Jonathan Butler has encouraged people to reflect on Nelson Mandela's words and legacy amid the ongoing fight for racial... 18 July 2020 12:39 PM
View all Entertainment
Jonathan Butler wants the world to draw strength from Mandela's legacy Music icon Jonathan Butler has encouraged people to reflect on Nelson Mandela's words and legacy amid the ongoing fight for racial... 18 July 2020 12:39 PM
What's the reason for SA's comparatively low Covid-19 death rate? Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa speaks to John Maytham about why the death rate from Covid-19 in South Africa remains relatively low. 16 July 2020 11:53 AM
Covid-19 tax relief measures could be extended beyond July - Treasury Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat says there is a possibility of an extension of the Covid-19 tax relief measures. 15 July 2020 12:20 PM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report. 10 July 2020 3:39 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Lost your job? Here is how to manages your finances while you look for work

20 July 2020 1:32 PM
by
Tags:
Personal finance
Job Loss
Covid-19 job losses
financial advise
money matter

Finance planner Paul Roelofse shares insights on changing your career.

The Covid-19 era has brought with it a lot of change, especially in the economic sector. Many industries have not been able to operate fully and as a result, lots of people have lost their jobs. This may lead many to consider a career change, in a bid to keep their finances in order.

Finance planner, Paul Roelofse, says that when changing jobs, people do need to consider the opportunities that may be around, especially in the time of Covid-19. There are many things that need to be considered if you have lost your job and are looking for work or ways to keep afloat. Here is what Roelofse recommends.

1. Exmine your pension/provident fund

The first component that you have to pay attention to if you have been retrenched or dismissed, is your pension or provident fund. According to Roelofse, there are many options you can exercise in those funds that people don't really understand. The first thing to consider is the value of your fund and what to do with it,

You have two options, you can either preserve it or cash it in. Cash it in is probably going to apply to most people who don't have a job, but that doesn't necessarily have to happen right away.

Paul Roelofse, Finance planner

What you can do is take that value and put it into an investment of your own called a preservation fund. This particular fund transfers the full value, there is no tax applied, and it comes into your own name and goes into a service provider that you choose.

Paul Roelofse, Finance planner

Keep it away at an arm's length and it has the one big benefit, that I think will apply in most peoples cases, is that you can withdraw from it when you need it before retirement. It allows you one withdrawal only, either in part or in full, but it is there for you. And you might not need to exercise it because perhaps you find another job or another option.

Paul Roelofse, Finance planner

He adds that the preservation fund should be used as a last resort and you should not rush into it when you lose your job. Especially since it will be taxed if you cash it out. Rather wait a month or two, and lean on other resources if you have it before dipping into your pension or provident fund.

2. Insurance

According to Roelofse, benefits like a provident or pension fund could come with options like life cover or medical aid. Most of the funds have a continuation option, regulation or condition within the fund that allows you to transfer the benefits that you have on your pension or provident fund across to a life insurance policy without any medical evidence.

Roelofse says that this is an important factor as, a lot of people, especially as they get older, become less insurable. Medical conditions can accumulate over time and if you go apply for life insurance policy on your own, there will be more costs involved based on that.

If you, no matter what age, transfer out of a pension or provident fund, you can exercise the option to transfer the benefits to a free-standing life insurance policy without any medical what so ever. And that could be pretty useful for people who are uninsurable at this moment in time

Paul Roelofse, Finance planner

Roelofse says that this option does come with a cost, as you will have to take on the life policy. He also advises not to take on the option of income protection too quickly.

You are not going to have a job for the time being and it is dependent on what your next step is. But income protection only secures your income on the occupation that you are in. Obviously, if you are retrenched and you don't have a job, don't go and pay for insurance on a job that you no longer have.

Paul Roelofse, Finance planner

3. Investment Risk

If you have a bit of money that you are looking to invest, Roelofse recommends looking at your debt before looking at investments. He adds that if you use money that you have borrowed or still owe on, it makes the risk on the investment higher, but it is too hard to call whether this is a good or bad option.

Before we go into any form of risk, we want to make sure all our debts are paid. Because if you want to take on risk, you want to use money that you can afford to lose.

Paul Roelofse, Finance planner

Covid-19 has damaged the economy. It's pushed us into all sorts of realms of uncertainty and conventional wisdom, right now, does not necessarily apply.

Paul Roelofse, Finance planner

Roelofse says that conventional wisdom would look at how long you have to invest for and then would put together the construction of investments, in case you are looking to diversify. But he advises waiting until you can make a more certain call.

I think we think we need to wait out and see the end of the storm, and that might take a few months, it might take a year. In the interim, why don't we invest rather in certainly than uncertainty? And by that I mean, go down to your local bank and open up a money market account and ride the interest rate cycle which is still offering about 5%

Paul Roelofse, Finance planner

Listen to the full audio below:


20 July 2020 1:32 PM
by
Tags:
Personal finance
Job Loss
Covid-19 job losses
financial advise
money matter

Recommended

More from Lifestyle

raphael-rowe-worlds-toughest-prisons-netflixjpg

Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe

19 July 2020 2:16 PM

Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

elderly-couple-grandparents-family-chat-virtual-celebration-online-group-123rf

Support group for families of alcoholics sees rise in membership during lockdown

19 July 2020 12:45 PM

Al-Anon is a mutual support group for the families and friends of problem drinkers. They've seen a spike in membership during the lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

licence-discjpeg

Grace period for expired licences extended to the end of November 2020

17 July 2020 3:32 PM

Motorists who've been scrambling to renew their expired licences can breathe a small sigh of relief. The grace period has been extended.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Burger and chips 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness

Restaurants are dying. Want to help? Order directly, not via Uber Eats or Mr D

17 July 2020 12:06 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews James de Villiers about delivery platforms and their lack of benefits to dying restaurants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heartshaped pizza 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

'We tried Uber Eats, MR D to survive. We’ve stopped now. The costs cut too deep'

17 July 2020 12:05 PM

Kyle – a restaurant owner – calls Refilwe Moloto to explain why he was forced to stop using app-based delivery platforms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

aubergine-restaurant-facebookjpg

Heart-wrenching Cape restaurant photos on social media show potential job losses

17 July 2020 10:15 AM

Covid-19 lockdown has brought the restaurant industry to its knees. They have taken to social media to highlight their plight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crazy funny man working from home on desktop computer 123rf 123rfbusiness

Working from home? How to get a tax refund from Sars

16 July 2020 3:12 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy SimpleTax.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Angry woman no internet signal wi-fi 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Keep the internet on when the power goes off

16 July 2020 12:57 PM

Is there a way to keep your Wi-Fi on during load-shedding? Lester Kiewit interviews Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO at Socially Acceptable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

refilwe-moloto-scenic-ig-picpng

Refilwe Moloto dishes on her culinary faves in Q&A with House & Garden SA

16 July 2020 7:18 AM

In a recent interview with House & Garden SA, Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto talks cooking, Vermont and #CrooningContessa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

car-key-driverjpg

10 affordable locksmiths that repair or replace car keys in Cape Town

15 July 2020 4:50 PM

Replacing faulty car keys can cost a fortune. Cape Town motorists have suggested 10 locksmith companies that won't break the bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Lost your job? Here is how to manages your finances while you look for work

Lifestyle

Mkhize cuts Covid-19 isolation period to 10 days

Local

Tips to ensure your insurance policy covers loadshedding damage

Local

EWN Highlights

'Breakthrough' treatment slashes virus death risk: study

20 July 2020 1:28 PM

Mkhize says signs of COVID-19 surge emerging in EC and KZN

20 July 2020 1:10 PM

Xhosa rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja dies at 38

20 July 2020 1:05 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA