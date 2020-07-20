Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Nomvula Mokonyane before Zondo says 'Agrizzi's statements smack of hatred'

20 July 2020 1:13 PM
by
Tags:
Nomvula Mokonyane
Bosasa
Commission of Inquiry into State Capture
Zondo Comission of inquiry
Angelo Agrizzi

EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane describes what former environmental affairs minister, Nomvula Mokonyane said.

On Monday former Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane gave testimony before the Zondo Commission of inquiry into state capture.

There were allegations last year that she received bribes from Bosasa after former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi revealed that Mokonyane had received a monthly bribe of R50,000 between 2002 and 2016 to quash an SIU probe into corruption at the company.

Agrizzi also revealed that Mokonyane received lavish gifts from Bosasa which included chicken braai packs and cases of expensive whiskey. Her home also had security upgrades and electric faults fixed.

EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane is at the commission and talks to Lester Kiewit on The Midday Report.

Ngatane says Mokanyane was allowed to make an opening statement but Judge Zondo warned her not to implicate anyone else without notice.

Mokonyane said that the statements made by former Bosasa CEO Angelo Agrizzi smack of hatred. She even goes further to say she believes Agrizzi hates women because she doesn't understand why he picked her and Dudu Myeni out of all the people he could have picked out.

Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - EWN

Mokonyane says it is clear to her that Agrizzi did not know the difference between her two sons, or on fact, the true layout of her house outlined in his testimony.

She explained that Bosasa chose to work with her as a public representative.

Ngatane says Mokonyane denies on the stand that she ever held a 50th birthday party as described by Agrizzi.

Listen to the interview below:


