Security guards trained to handle mask altercations, says industry body





Sasa represents the majority of professional security companies in the country.

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the compulsory wearing of masks in public will be enforced.

New government regulations state that business owners who fail to enforce the mask-wearing may be held criminally liable.

RELATED: Principals, bosses, store owners liable if people don't wear masks

Security guards now also have the responsibility to ensure that no one enters buildings, shops, or any public space without a mask.

Sasa's national administrator Tony Botes says security guards will only enforce directives given by business owners or property managers.

RELATED: Police can't arrest you for not wearing a mask, says human rights lawyer

Ultimately, Botes says the management at various companies needs to emphasise their policies on mask-wearing to the public.

Security officers are briefed and trained in handling the Covid-19 regulations, but one must keep in mind that it is the tenant or owner of the premises that sets the criteria for entry into their shop. Tony Botes, National Administrator - Security Association of South Africa

We've heard very few cases of extreme aggression from members of the public. Tony Botes, National Administrator - Security Association of South Africa

There are people that are uncomfortable with masks, but the owner or company that they are visiting can refuse access to people wearing masks. Tony Botes, National Administrator - Security Association of South Africa

Where the security officer experiences such resistance, it's up to the store or company management to explains to the client that they are not welcome if they are not adhering to the regulations. Tony Botes, National Administrator - Security Association of South Africa

Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit: