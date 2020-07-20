How serious are ISIS's threats against South Africa?
The terrorist group ISIS has threatened the South African government, warning them to stay out of the insurgency occurring in the north of Mozambique.
State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo, says that is taking the threat very seriously. Daily Maverik journalist John Stupart says any threat made by terrorist organisations against the country should be taken seriously, but we should not panic just yet.
He adds that you can break down any terrorist attack into three groups. You have the flow of foreign fighters coming into SA to launch an attack. There is the establishment or creation of a militant group within the country. Accoridng to Stupart neither of these options are likely.
With foreign fighters, we tended to see it go the other way. There have been cases of some South Africans going overseas via Turkey to join ISIS that way. But very little in the other way.John Stupart, Daily Maverik journalist
The reality is, we are in a global pandemic and the airports are closed to international traffic. So there is that too.John Stupart, Daily Maverik journalist
The established of a militant group in a stable and relatively secure, and I say relatively in terms of the global security context here, a country like South Africa is minimal to none.John Stupart, Daily Maverik journalist
The third option for terrorist attacks is those executed by lone wolves, according to Stupart. He adds that this is where many Western countries, in particular, get tripped up, as terrorist organisations are able to radicalise individuals via social media.
They are able to radicalise youth quite effectively, and that is probably the one that we need to be worried about.John Stupart, Daily Maverik journalist
With regards to the involvement of ISIS in the situation in Mozambique, Stupart says the link is very thin. He adds that many militant organisations try to align themselves with ISIS, but they may not actually be a part of the terrorist group.
A lot of militant groups are trying to align themselves with ISIS. ISIS is sort of the popular kid in the PE yard, trying to pick which group gets to be aligned to access to the amplification of message that ISIS is capable of doing. However, that does not always translate into resource and material support by ISIS.John Stupart, Daily Maverik journalist
Stupart says that with the operations in Mozambique, the attacks are getting more violent and co-ordinated, but it does not have the broader reach that one usually sees with a directly backed ISIS organisation.
Listen to the full audio below:
More from Local
Court orders Basic Education Dept to feed 9 million hungry schoolchildren
Faranaaz Veriava, head of The Education Rights Programme at Section27 explains the ruling.Read More
It's not just the liquor industry that's negatively affected by the alcohol ban
There are many people affected by the alcohol ban, not just the alcohol and restaurant industries. Emma King, founder of the Friday Street Club, explains.Read More
[VIDEO] Eskom suspends operations in Khayelitsha after service vehicle torched
Eskom says it has suspended operations in Khayelitsha, Cape Town with immediate effect.Read More
So which chocolate bars will be discontinued? Nestlé SA sets the record straight
Peppermint Crisp, Quality Street, and the original Bar One aren't going anywhere, says Nestlé.Read More
Security guards trained to handle mask altercations, says industry body
The Security Association of South Africa (Sasa) says its members have been trained to handle confrontation over masks-wearing.Read More
Table View residents oppose proposed housing project for Dunoon de-densification
The Greater Table View Action Forum has objected to a housing development which is part of plans to de-densify the Dunoon area.Read More
Medical staff and carers in desperate need of PPE, here's how you can help
Dr Anthony Smith of Masks for Medics explains why community-based healthcare workers are in need of PPE.Read More
[PHOTO] Restaurant manager fined R1,500 at 9.07pm for breaking curfew
TMC restaurant manager in Struisbaai was dropping staff off after work when she was pulled over and fined under lockdown rules.Read More
SAPS station commanders don't care about Covid-19 safety of staff, says Popcru
'Station commanders are disregarding all these rules. In fact, they do as they wish,' says Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo.Read More
Tips to ensure your insurance policy covers loadshedding damage
Christelle Colman of Old Mutual Insure explains personal home insurance policies and how to ensure you are covered.Read More