How serious are ISIS's threats against South Africa?





The terrorist group ISIS has threatened the South African government, warning them to stay out of the insurgency occurring in the north of Mozambique.

State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo, says that is taking the threat very seriously. Daily Maverik journalist John Stupart says any threat made by terrorist organisations against the country should be taken seriously, but we should not panic just yet.

He adds that you can break down any terrorist attack into three groups. You have the flow of foreign fighters coming into SA to launch an attack. There is the establishment or creation of a militant group within the country. Accoridng to Stupart neither of these options are likely.

With foreign fighters, we tended to see it go the other way. There have been cases of some South Africans going overseas via Turkey to join ISIS that way. But very little in the other way. John Stupart, Daily Maverik journalist

The reality is, we are in a global pandemic and the airports are closed to international traffic. So there is that too. John Stupart, Daily Maverik journalist

The established of a militant group in a stable and relatively secure, and I say relatively in terms of the global security context here, a country like South Africa is minimal to none. John Stupart, Daily Maverik journalist

The third option for terrorist attacks is those executed by lone wolves, according to Stupart. He adds that this is where many Western countries, in particular, get tripped up, as terrorist organisations are able to radicalise individuals via social media.

They are able to radicalise youth quite effectively, and that is probably the one that we need to be worried about. John Stupart, Daily Maverik journalist

With regards to the involvement of ISIS in the situation in Mozambique, Stupart says the link is very thin. He adds that many militant organisations try to align themselves with ISIS, but they may not actually be a part of the terrorist group.

A lot of militant groups are trying to align themselves with ISIS. ISIS is sort of the popular kid in the PE yard, trying to pick which group gets to be aligned to access to the amplification of message that ISIS is capable of doing. However, that does not always translate into resource and material support by ISIS. John Stupart, Daily Maverik journalist

Stupart says that with the operations in Mozambique, the attacks are getting more violent and co-ordinated, but it does not have the broader reach that one usually sees with a directly backed ISIS organisation.

Listen to the full audio below: