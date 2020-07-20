Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

So which chocolate bars will be discontinued? Nestlé SA sets the record straight

20 July 2020 2:57 PM
by
Tags:
Chocolate
Candy
Chocolate Log
Nestle SA
Quality Steet
sweets
Zumi Njongwe

Peppermint Crisp, Quality Street, and the original Bar One aren't going anywhere, says Nestlé.

Nestlé South Africa has confirmed that the Nestle Chocolate Log, Nestle Bar One Peanut, Nestle Milkybar Peanut, and Milky Bar Double will not be returning to shelves from August 2020.

RELATED: Original Rice Krispies back by popular demand - and imported from the UK

The company is also saying goodbye to certain sizes and flavours of other sweet treats.

Only certain sizes of Peppermint Crisp and Quality Street will be discontinued - you’ll still be able to find the brands in stores.

Nestlé SA's Zumi Njongwe says the manufacturer is excited about the new products that will be hitting South African shelves very soon.

She's encouraged Chocolate Log lovers to stock up on the product before it disappears for good.

What caused the confusion is that we are discontinuing Chocolate Log in its entirety, but we are also discontinuing some flavors and sizes of existing chocolates.

Zumi Njongwe, Regional Marketing director - Nestlé South Africa

We are discontinuing Milky Bar peanut [flavour] Bar One peanut [flavour] and Milk Bar [double].

Zumi Njongwe, Regional Marketing director - Nestlé South Africa

These are our slow-moving lines... They do have fewer consumers than all our other brands.

Zumi Njongwe, Regional Marketing director - Nestlé South Africa

Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:


