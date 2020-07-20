Streaming issues? Report here
Court orders Basic Education Dept to feed 9 million hungry schoolchildren Faranaaz Veriava, head of The Education Rights Programme at Section27 explains the ruling. 20 July 2020 5:52 PM
It's not just the liquor industry that's negatively affected by the alcohol ban There are many people affected by the alcohol ban, not just the alcohol and restaurant industries. Emma King, founder of the Frida... 20 July 2020 5:24 PM
[VIDEO] Eskom suspends operations in Khayelitsha after service vehicle torched Eskom says it has suspended operations in Khayelitsha, Cape Town with immediate effect. 20 July 2020 3:51 PM
Nomvula Mokonyane before Zondo says 'Agrizzi's statements smack of hatred' EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane describes what former environmental affairs minister, Nomvula Mokonyane said. 20 July 2020 1:13 PM
[PHOTO] Restaurant manager fined R1,500 at 9.07pm for breaking curfew TMC restaurant manager in Struisbaai was dropping staff off after work when she was pulled over and fined under lockdown rules. 20 July 2020 11:04 AM
SAPS station commanders don't care about Covid-19 safety of staff, says Popcru 'Station commanders are disregarding all these rules. In fact, they do as they wish,' says Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo. 20 July 2020 9:35 AM
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...). 20 July 2020 8:13 PM
'Unfair Game' lays bare South Africa's cruel 'canned lion' industry Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Ashcroft about his book, a painful read about the miserable fate of SA's captive-bred lions. 20 July 2020 7:26 PM
Tips to pay less tax - and to get a refund from Sars - when working from home The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy Simple Tax. 20 July 2020 7:11 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It's fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
Tips to pay less tax - and to get a refund from Sars - when working from home

20 July 2020 7:11 PM
by
SARS
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Tax
South African Revenue Service
Personal finance
work from home
Capital gains tax
income tax
tax refund
CGT
working from home
home office expenses
home office
Matthew Haddon
Simple Tax

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy Simple Tax.

If you’re a full-time employee working from home, you can now claim from Sars for your home-office expenses.

Business on top, party on the bottom.

Related articles:

  • You must work from home for at least half of the tax year.

  • You must use the home office for work only.

  • You can claim for part of the interest on your bond or home rental, rates and taxes, water and electricity apportioned and based on the office space in relation to the rest of the house.

  • You can claim for stationery and data as well as for wear and tear on office equipment.

“If you can get a letter from your employer saying you worked from home for 50% of the time, you can start bothering with the rest of the admin,” says Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy Simple Tax.

“You should get your refund within 48 hours,” he says.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Haddon.

The faster you respond the faster they sign off…

Matthew Haddon, Director - Simple Tax

If you tell them you spent the money, you should be able to prove it.

Matthew Haddon, Director - Simple Tax

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.


SARS
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Tax
South African Revenue Service
Personal finance
work from home
Capital gains tax
income tax
tax refund
CGT
working from home
home office expenses
home office
Matthew Haddon
Simple Tax

- Competitions
