Tips to pay less tax - and to get a refund from Sars - when working from home
If you’re a full-time employee working from home, you can now claim from Sars for your home-office expenses.
You must work from home for at least half of the tax year.
-
You must use the home office for work only.
-
You can claim for part of the interest on your bond or home rental, rates and taxes, water and electricity apportioned and based on the office space in relation to the rest of the house.
-
You can claim for stationery and data as well as for wear and tear on office equipment.
“If you can get a letter from your employer saying you worked from home for 50% of the time, you can start bothering with the rest of the admin,” says Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy Simple Tax.
“You should get your refund within 48 hours,” he says.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Haddon.
The faster you respond the faster they sign off…Matthew Haddon, Director - Simple Tax
If you tell them you spent the money, you should be able to prove it.Matthew Haddon, Director - Simple Tax
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs
Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...).
Is there a way to keep your Wi-Fi on during load-shedding? Lester Kiewit interviews Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO at Socially Acceptable.Read More