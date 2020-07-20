Kieno Kammies makes guest appearance on Arendsvlei

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of Talk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Court orders Basic Education Dept to feed 9 million hungry schoolchildren Faranaaz Veriava, head of The Education Rights Programme at Section27 explains the ruling. 20 July 2020 5:52 PM
It's not just the liquor industry that's negatively affected by the alcohol ban There are many people affected by the alcohol ban, not just the alcohol and restaurant industries. Emma King, founder of the Frida... 20 July 2020 5:24 PM
[VIDEO] Eskom suspends operations in Khayelitsha after service vehicle torched Eskom says it has suspended operations in Khayelitsha, Cape Town with immediate effect. 20 July 2020 3:51 PM
View all Local
Nomvula Mokonyane before Zondo says 'Agrizzi's statements smack of hatred' EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane describes what former environmental affairs minister, Nomvula Mokonyane said. 20 July 2020 1:13 PM
[PHOTO] Restaurant manager fined R1,500 at 9.07pm for breaking curfew TMC restaurant manager in Struisbaai was dropping staff off after work when she was pulled over and fined under lockdown rules. 20 July 2020 11:04 AM
SAPS station commanders don't care about Covid-19 safety of staff, says Popcru 'Station commanders are disregarding all these rules. In fact, they do as they wish,' says Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo. 20 July 2020 9:35 AM
View all Politics
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...). 20 July 2020 8:13 PM
'Unfair Game' lays bare South Africa’s cruel ‘canned lion’ industry Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Ashcroft about his book, a painful read about the miserable fate of SA's captive-bred lions. 20 July 2020 7:26 PM
Tips to pay less tax - and to get a refund from Sars - when working from home The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy Simple Tax. 20 July 2020 7:11 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Kieno Kammies makes guest appearance on Arendsvlei

20 July 2020 5:00 PM
by
Tags:
DStv
Kieno Kammies
KykNET
TV series
arendsvlei
CapeTalk host
acting debut
guest star
guest feature
guest appearance

CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies will feature in Tuesday night's episode of the Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on kykNET (DStv Channel 148).

The broadcaster will appear on the small screen tomorrow night as he enters the world of Hoërskool Arendsvlei.

Kieno will interact with some of the popular characters of the show when he stars as himself and offers his radio platform to highlight a pressing issue.

CapeTalk presenter Kieno Kammies guest stars in Afrikaans TV series Arendsvlei. Image: Supplied

Arendsvlei is a TV drama series that's set in a fictional Cape Flats high school, Hoërskool Arendsvlei.

The show centres around the teens and adults in the classrooms and hallways of the school. It confronts social issues such as mental health, addiction, crime and teenage pregnancy.

Don't miss Kieno's acting debut! Tune in to Arendsvlei on Kyknet (DStv Channel 148) on Tuesday at 8pm.


20 July 2020 5:00 PM
by
Tags:
DStv
Kieno Kammies
KykNET
TV series
arendsvlei
CapeTalk host
acting debut
guest star
guest feature
guest appearance

Recommended

More from Entertainment

raphael-rowe-worlds-toughest-prisons-netflixjpg

Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe

19 July 2020 2:16 PM

Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

elize-cawood-facebookpng

Tributes pour in for veteran actress Elize Cawood: 'She was a national treasure'

18 July 2020 3:25 PM

Renowned South African actress Elize Cawood died on Saturday morning after battling with lung cancer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

d27mzbcxcai9flkjpg

Jonathan Butler wants the world to draw strength from Mandela's legacy

18 July 2020 12:39 PM

Music icon Jonathan Butler has encouraged people to reflect on Nelson Mandela's words and legacy amid the ongoing fight for racial justice around globe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Person reading book or novel - lifestyle literature and stories 123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 17 July 2020

17 July 2020 5:19 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

aubergine-restaurant-facebookjpg

Heart-wrenching Cape restaurant photos on social media show potential job losses

17 July 2020 10:15 AM

Covid-19 lockdown has brought the restaurant industry to its knees. They have taken to social media to highlight their plight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150119evita.jpg

'We can't just give up', Pieter-Dirk Uys gives his fans something to smile about

16 July 2020 4:34 PM

Satirist Pieter-Dirk Uys joins John Maytham to talk about his forthcoming live show being streamed online on Friday...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

carmen-alger-family-singing-videopng

[WATCH] Wonderful rendition of Smile by family apart in Cape Town and London

14 July 2020 1:06 PM

South African living in London, Carmen Alger posted the video on her Facebook page to share with friends and it has gone viral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

160520DineoMoeketsi.jpg

'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin'

13 July 2020 8:15 PM

Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200513-filming camera

Jason Staggie uncovers his family's ties with the notorious Hard Livings gang

13 July 2020 5:33 PM

Filmmaker and author Jason Staggie shares how his family was led into a life of crime in his documentary film 'Hard Livings'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sophie-rebecca-ballet-dancerjpg

Meet Sophie Rebecca, the trans ballet dancer challenging long-held stereotypes

10 July 2020 11:14 AM

UK ballet dancer Sophie Rebecca is the first openly transgender person to train on the Royal Academy of Dance's syllabus for female dancers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Herschel Jawitz

Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs

20 July 2020 8:13 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lion

'Unfair Game' lays bare South Africa’s cruel ‘canned lion’ industry

20 July 2020 7:26 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Ashcroft about his book, a painful read about the miserable fate of SA's captive-bred lions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Man working from home zoom meeting boxer shorts underpants 123rf 123rfbusiness

Tips to pay less tax - and to get a refund from Sars - when working from home

20 July 2020 7:11 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy Simple Tax.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

stress and anxiety

How companies can support mental health as Covid-19 takes its toll

20 July 2020 4:19 PM

Jacques van Wyk, Director at Werksmans Attorneys, explains companies' legal obligation to employee's mental well-being

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

chocolate-logjpg

So which chocolate bars will be discontinued? Nestlé SA sets the record straight

20 July 2020 2:57 PM

Peppermint Crisp, Quality Street, and the original Bar One aren't going anywhere, says Nestlé.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

123rf A pile of two hundred rand notes, South African currency money

Lost your job? Here is how to manages your finances while you look for work

20 July 2020 1:32 PM

Finance planner Paul Roelofse shares insights on changing your career.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

raphael-rowe-worlds-toughest-prisons-netflixjpg

Inmates are people before they're prisoners - Netflix doccie host Raphael Rowe

19 July 2020 2:16 PM

Investigative journo Raphael Rowe opens up about filming the fourth season of Netflix series 'Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

elderly-couple-grandparents-family-chat-virtual-celebration-online-group-123rf

Support group for families of alcoholics sees rise in membership during lockdown

19 July 2020 12:45 PM

Al-Anon is a mutual support group for the families and friends of problem drinkers. They've seen a spike in membership during the lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

licence-discjpeg

Grace period for expired licences extended to the end of November 2020

17 July 2020 3:32 PM

Motorists who've been scrambling to renew their expired licences can breathe a small sigh of relief. The grace period has been extended.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Burger and chips 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness

Restaurants are dying. Want to help? Order directly, not via Uber Eats or Mr D

17 July 2020 12:06 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews James de Villiers about delivery platforms and their lack of benefits to dying restaurants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell

Business Opinion Politics

Tips to pay less tax - and to get a refund from Sars - when working from home

Business Lifestyle

'Unfair Game' lays bare South Africa’s cruel ‘canned lion’ industry

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

COVID-19-positive Gwede Mantashe admitted to hospital

20 July 2020 8:15 PM

'They should only open schools when it's safe': Pressure mounts on DBE

20 July 2020 7:35 PM

Too soon to estimate Africa’s COVID-19 death rate, says Glenda Gray

20 July 2020 7:26 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA