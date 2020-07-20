Kieno Kammies makes guest appearance on Arendsvlei





The broadcaster will appear on the small screen tomorrow night as he enters the world of Hoërskool Arendsvlei.

Kieno will interact with some of the popular characters of the show when he stars as himself and offers his radio platform to highlight a pressing issue.

CapeTalk presenter Kieno Kammies guest stars in Afrikaans TV series Arendsvlei. Image: Supplied

Arendsvlei is a TV drama series that's set in a fictional Cape Flats high school, Hoërskool Arendsvlei.

The show centres around the teens and adults in the classrooms and hallways of the school. It confronts social issues such as mental health, addiction, crime and teenage pregnancy.

Don't miss Kieno's acting debut! Tune in to Arendsvlei on Kyknet (DStv Channel 148) on Tuesday at 8pm.