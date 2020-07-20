Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
How companies can support mental health as Covid-19 takes its toll

20 July 2020 4:19 PM
by
Tags:
Mental health
worker's rights
mental health at work

Jacques van Wyk, Director at Werksmans Attorneys, explains companies' legal obligation to employee's mental well-being

Working under lockdown conditions can take a toll on one's mental health. Especially when there is so much bad news surrounding the economy, Covid-19 cases and ever-changing regulations. If you are feeling mentally strained at work, but are unsure on how to broach the situation with your employer, here are some points you should know.

Jacques van Wyk, director at Werksmans Attorneys, says that employers have a legal obligation to accommodate their employee's mental health, especially for those who have been formally diagnosed with a mental health condition. These are regarded as a disability in the workplace and must be accommodated.

Mental health issues, such as depression, is regarded as a disability. And employers are under positive obligation to accommodate that and certainly to make sure that in the way you treat those employees, it does not end up discriminating against them on the basis of their disability,

Jacques van Wyk, Director at Werksmans Attorneys

There are employees who have not been formally diagnosed with a mental condition but are currently undergoing some difficulty due to the global pandemic. According to Van Wyk, employers are still obligated to accommodate these employees.

A short-term, for instance, depression or anxiety, could lead to someone being incapable of performing their job for health reasons. So you would treat it as a health issue.

Jacques van Wyk, Director at Werksmans Attorneys

It clearly can't be misconduct, It is not something that you are doing on purpose. It is the result of something beyond your control as an employee and the employer must take that into account.

Jacques van Wyk, Director at Werksmans Attorneys

While there are limits to the support or allowances an employer can give, based on factors like operation, budgets or access, Van Wyk says that mental health issues must be taken into account and allowances must be made.

He adds that employers do need to have knowledge of issues affecting their staff to be held responsible.

An employer who has no reason to believe that there is anything ailing an employee, and acts as though it was a normal employee who is healthy and able to work, you would not be able to hold them liable, in these circumstances.

Jacques van Wyk, Director at Werksmans Attorneys

It is important to disclose this information to your employer. There is protection afforded by the law for people who disclose this information, they can't be discriminated against.

Jacques van Wyk, Director at Werksmans Attorneys

Listen to the full audio below:


Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
