[VIDEO] Eskom suspends operations in Khayelitsha after service vehicle torched
The power utility posted a video showing an Eskom vehicle was stoned and set alight in the area.
Eskom says it will provide consumers with an update after assessing the risks to safety.
The Desmond Tutu Hall in Khayelitsha was torched on Saturday following a protest over land invasions.
RELATED: City's Khayelitsha Covid-19 facility at Desmond Tutu Hall torched on Mandela Day
#EskomWesternCape has suspended operations in Khayelitsha, Cape Town with immediate effect after an Eskom vehicle was stoned and set alight.— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) July 20, 2020
We will continue assessing the risk and provide an update when the situation has changed. pic.twitter.com/d6muxTWGr1
Image credit: Screengrab of @Eskom_SA video on Twitter.
