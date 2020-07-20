Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Latest Local
Court orders Basic Education Dept to feed 9 million hungry schoolchildren Faranaaz Veriava, head of The Education Rights Programme at Section27 explains the ruling. 20 July 2020 5:52 PM
It's not just the liquor industry that's negatively affected by the alcohol ban There are many people affected by the alcohol ban, not just the alcohol and restaurant industries. Emma King, founder of the Frida... 20 July 2020 5:24 PM
[VIDEO] Eskom suspends operations in Khayelitsha after service vehicle torched Eskom says it has suspended operations in Khayelitsha, Cape Town with immediate effect. 20 July 2020 3:51 PM
View all Local
Nomvula Mokonyane before Zondo says 'Agrizzi's statements smack of hatred' EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane describes what former environmental affairs minister, Nomvula Mokonyane said. 20 July 2020 1:13 PM
[PHOTO] Restaurant manager fined R1,500 at 9.07pm for breaking curfew TMC restaurant manager in Struisbaai was dropping staff off after work when she was pulled over and fined under lockdown rules. 20 July 2020 11:04 AM
SAPS station commanders don't care about Covid-19 safety of staff, says Popcru 'Station commanders are disregarding all these rules. In fact, they do as they wish,' says Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo. 20 July 2020 9:35 AM
View all Politics
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...). 20 July 2020 8:13 PM
'Unfair Game' lays bare South Africa’s cruel ‘canned lion’ industry Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Ashcroft about his book, a painful read about the miserable fate of SA's captive-bred lions. 20 July 2020 7:26 PM
Tips to pay less tax - and to get a refund from Sars - when working from home The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy Simple Tax. 20 July 2020 7:11 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs

20 July 2020 8:13 PM
by
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Jawitz Properties
Herschel Jawitz
Make Money Mondays
Property
money beliefs
real estate
residential property
property investment
make money mondays personal edition
real estate agents
Eskel Jawitz
investing in property

Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...).

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his weekly “Make Money Mondays, Personal Edition” feature.

This week Whitfield interviewed Herschel Jawitz, CEO at Jawitz Properties, founded by his father, Eskel, half a century ago.

Herschel Jawitz, CEO at Jawitz Properties (Image credit: www.jawitz.co.za)

“Growing up in a property family meant that my property career began when I was a child,” says Jawitz.

Jawitz has a degree in Finance and an MBA from the University of Cape Town.

He joined the family business in 1998.

When he’s not working, you’ll find Jawitz - “a proud Jozi resident” – at the Kruger National Park or training for Ironman.

  • What is it that Jawitz believes about money?

  • Does it keep him up at night?

  • Does he spend like crazy or save compulsively?

  • How did his childhood experiences shape his views on money?

I remember going to show days with my father on Sundays… He was always out. We were always eating dinner at eight-o-clock, to my mother’s horror…

Herschel Jawitz, CEO - Jawitz Properties

I’ve invested in property – some of your financial advising co-hosts will be horrified – almost all my eggs are in the residential market… I’ve never been a good speculator… On the odd occasion, I tried to make a quick turn… it hasn’t turned out particularly profitable; I guess like the cobbler who has no shoes.

Herschel Jawitz, CEO - Jawitz Properties

I have a soft spot for nice clothes… [if it wasn’t for that] I could probably have two or three more property investments. If I could have my time over, I would do it differently.

Herschel Jawitz, CEO - Jawitz Properties

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

… the best buyers’ market we’ve experienced since the early 2000s… Activity has been better than we expected… We’re not sure if it’s just pent-up demand, or what we call a dead cat bounce…

Herschel Jawitz, CEO - Jawitz Properties

The days of being tied into long leases are gone…

Herschel Jawitz, CEO - Jawitz Properties

There was a gap in the market for someone who understood people. The rest is history.

Herschel Jawitz, CEO - Jawitz Properties

I was always destined to come into the business… To my dad’s credit, he never insisted it was a family business…

Herschel Jawitz, CEO - Jawitz Properties

I returned from the States around 1998. The property market was probably worse than it is now… It’s worked out pretty well.

Herschel Jawitz, CEO - Jawitz Properties

We have our odd glare and stare at each other. Issues around remuneration… family and money don’t go particularly well together.

Herschel Jawitz, CEO - Jawitz Properties

We’ve bought well. But always with a long-term view… A slow, steady build… There’s little reason to change that strategy.

Herschel Jawitz, CEO - Jawitz Properties

The idea of buying a fix-me-upper… those ones have gone particularly badly…

Herschel Jawitz, CEO - Jawitz Properties

I have on the odd occasion made a habit of turning rands into dollars at exorbitantly weak exchange rates…

Herschel Jawitz, CEO - Jawitz Properties

