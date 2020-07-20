Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of Talk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Court orders Basic Education Dept to feed 9 million hungry schoolchildren Faranaaz Veriava, head of The Education Rights Programme at Section27 explains the ruling. 20 July 2020 5:52 PM
It's not just the liquor industry that's negatively affected by the alcohol ban There are many people affected by the alcohol ban, not just the alcohol and restaurant industries. Emma King, founder of the Frida... 20 July 2020 5:24 PM
[VIDEO] Eskom suspends operations in Khayelitsha after service vehicle torched Eskom says it has suspended operations in Khayelitsha, Cape Town with immediate effect. 20 July 2020 3:51 PM
View all Local
Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Liquor Brandowners Association, Norman Goodfellows and National Liquor Traders Council. 20 July 2020 6:30 PM
Nomvula Mokonyane before Zondo says 'Agrizzi's statements smack of hatred' EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane describes what former environmental affairs minister, Nomvula Mokonyane said. 20 July 2020 1:13 PM
[PHOTO] Restaurant manager fined R1,500 at 9.07pm for breaking curfew TMC restaurant manager in Struisbaai was dropping staff off after work when she was pulled over and fined under lockdown rules. 20 July 2020 11:04 AM
View all Politics
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...). 20 July 2020 8:13 PM
'Unfair Game' lays bare South Africa’s cruel ‘canned lion’ industry Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Ashcroft about his book, a painful read about the miserable fate of SA's captive-bred lions. 20 July 2020 7:26 PM
Tips to pay less tax - and to get a refund from Sars - when working from home The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy Simple Tax. 20 July 2020 7:11 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

It's not just the liquor industry that's negatively affected by the alcohol ban

20 July 2020 5:24 PM
by
Tags:
SA Economy
Alcohol ban
alcohol industry

There are many people affected by the alcohol ban, not just the alcohol and restaurant industries. Emma King, founder of the Friday Street Club, explains.

The alcohol ban has many people upset. In addition to not being able to buy booze once again, the bucking economy is also suffering from the ban.

It's undeniable that the alcohol and restaurant industry are struggling with this decision, but there are many more who are affected as well.

Emma King is the founder and managing director of the Friday Street Club, which is a public relations company. She has shared how the ban has impacted her industry as well. And she is not alone.

I think many people understand that bars, restaurants, alcohol suppliers and manufacturers have been impacted by this ban on trade. But there are many people, like those who work in the creative industry, that have been affected.

Emma King, founder and managing director of the Friday Street Club

We have people like photographers, graphic designers, videographers, printers, caterers, and so on - all of us have been impacted in such a way, that I wonder if many of us will still be around on the other side of this pandemic.

Emma King, founder and managing director of the Friday Street Club

While the ban will eventually be lifted, and these industries will start working again, King says that not all of them will be able to resume. She adds that many business have already had to close their doors for good.

One of her biggest concerns are the hidden costs within the alcohol supply chain that is not being considered. There are many alcohol companies at fund operations outside of the industry, a lot of which are philanthropic. Without the money from those sales, these projects will be impacted.

For example, one of the wine brands that King's company works with donates R15 of every bottle sold towards anti-poaching efforts. They have another client who puts money towards social development and innovation. Now that money is lost.

We are making decisions now that in a years time or two years time will have huge ramifications.

Emma King, founder and managing director of the Friday Street Club

It is very easy to say here's the benefits of alcohol sales, here's the negative bits, just hang in there a bit longer. But for many small businesses, I don't think we can hang on any much longer.

Emma King, founder and managing director of the Friday Street Club

King adds that she is sympathetic towards the government, as they are trying to do their best, but she believes that the issues caused by the sale of alcohol point to bigger, systematic problems that have existed before the pandemic.

Listen to the full audio below:


20 July 2020 5:24 PM
by
Tags:
SA Economy
Alcohol ban
alcohol industry

Recommended

More from Local

school-feeding-scheme-nutrition-programmejpg

Court orders Basic Education Dept to feed 9 million hungry schoolchildren

20 July 2020 5:52 PM

Faranaaz Veriava, head of The Education Rights Programme at Section27 explains the ruling.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eskom-vehicle-torched-twitterpng

[VIDEO] Eskom suspends operations in Khayelitsha after service vehicle torched

20 July 2020 3:51 PM

Eskom says it has suspended operations in Khayelitsha, Cape Town with immediate effect.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

chocolate-logjpg

So which chocolate bars will be discontinued? Nestlé SA sets the record straight

20 July 2020 2:57 PM

Peppermint Crisp, Quality Street, and the original Bar One aren't going anywhere, says Nestlé.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ISIS Islamic State 123rf

How serious are ISIS's threats against South Africa?

20 July 2020 2:07 PM

John Stupart, a journalist at Daily Maverik weighs in on the situation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

supermarket-grocery-store-shop-mask-wearing-visor-covid-19-protection-123rf

Security guards trained to handle mask altercations, says industry body

20 July 2020 1:46 PM

The Security Association of South Africa (Sasa) says its members have been trained to handle confrontation over masks-wearing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dunoon

Table View residents oppose proposed housing project for Dunoon de-densification

20 July 2020 12:22 PM

The Greater Table View Action Forum has objected to a housing development which is part of plans to de-densify the Dunoon area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-doctor-mask-gloves-PPE-covid-19-coronavirus-healthcare-worker-123rf

Medical staff and carers in desperate need of PPE, here's how you can help

20 July 2020 11:37 AM

Dr Anthony Smith of Masks for Medics explains why community-based healthcare workers are in need of PPE.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

police-car-flashing-lightsjpg

[PHOTO] Restaurant manager fined R1,500 at 9.07pm for breaking curfew

20 July 2020 11:04 AM

TMC restaurant manager in Struisbaai was dropping staff off after work when she was pulled over and fined under lockdown rules.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Three policemen police officers South African Police Service Saps 123rf

SAPS station commanders don't care about Covid-19 safety of staff, says Popcru

20 July 2020 9:35 AM

'Station commanders are disregarding all these rules. In fact, they do as they wish,' says Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mulitplug adaptor plug switch electricity energy 123rfpolitics 123rf

Tips to ensure your insurance policy covers loadshedding damage

20 July 2020 7:28 AM

Christelle Colman of Old Mutual Insure explains personal home insurance policies and how to ensure you are covered.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell

Business Opinion Politics

'Unfair Game' lays bare South Africa’s cruel ‘canned lion’ industry

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Tips to pay less tax - and to get a refund from Sars - when working from home

Business Lifestyle

Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Over 1mn doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine possible by Sept

20 July 2020 8:31 PM

Emotional Mokonyane says Agrizzi is ‘insensitive,’ has ‘ulterior motives’

20 July 2020 8:23 PM

COVID-19-positive Gwede Mantashe admitted to hospital

20 July 2020 8:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA