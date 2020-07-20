It's not just the liquor industry that's negatively affected by the alcohol ban
The alcohol ban has many people upset. In addition to not being able to buy booze once again, the bucking economy is also suffering from the ban.
It's undeniable that the alcohol and restaurant industry are struggling with this decision, but there are many more who are affected as well.
Emma King is the founder and managing director of the Friday Street Club, which is a public relations company. She has shared how the ban has impacted her industry as well. And she is not alone.
I think many people understand that bars, restaurants, alcohol suppliers and manufacturers have been impacted by this ban on trade. But there are many people, like those who work in the creative industry, that have been affected.Emma King, founder and managing director of the Friday Street Club
We have people like photographers, graphic designers, videographers, printers, caterers, and so on - all of us have been impacted in such a way, that I wonder if many of us will still be around on the other side of this pandemic.Emma King, founder and managing director of the Friday Street Club
While the ban will eventually be lifted, and these industries will start working again, King says that not all of them will be able to resume. She adds that many business have already had to close their doors for good.
One of her biggest concerns are the hidden costs within the alcohol supply chain that is not being considered. There are many alcohol companies at fund operations outside of the industry, a lot of which are philanthropic. Without the money from those sales, these projects will be impacted.
For example, one of the wine brands that King's company works with donates R15 of every bottle sold towards anti-poaching efforts. They have another client who puts money towards social development and innovation. Now that money is lost.
We are making decisions now that in a years time or two years time will have huge ramifications.Emma King, founder and managing director of the Friday Street Club
It is very easy to say here's the benefits of alcohol sales, here's the negative bits, just hang in there a bit longer. But for many small businesses, I don't think we can hang on any much longer.Emma King, founder and managing director of the Friday Street Club
King adds that she is sympathetic towards the government, as they are trying to do their best, but she believes that the issues caused by the sale of alcohol point to bigger, systematic problems that have existed before the pandemic.
Listen to the full audio below:
