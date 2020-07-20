'Unfair Game' lays bare South Africa’s cruel ‘canned lion’ industry
Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks a great business mind to review a trending business book.
This week Whitfield interviewed British businessman and philanthropist Lord Michael Ashcroft.
Ashcroft is the author of “Unfair Game: An exposé of South Africa’s captive-bred lion industry”.
Description of “Unfair Game” by Jonathan Ball Publishers:
In April 2019 Lord Ashcroft published the results of his year-long investigation into South Africa’s captive-bred lion industry.
Over 11 pages of a single edition of the Mail on Sunday he showed why this sickening trade, which involves appalling cruelty to the ‘King of the Savannah’ from birth to death, has become a stain on the country.
Unfair Game features the shocking results of a new inquiry Lord Ashcroft has carried out into South Africa’s lion business.
In the book, he shows how tourists are unwittingly being used to support the abuse of lions; he details how lions are being tranquilised and then hunted in enclosed spaces; he urges the British government to ban imports of captive-bred lion trophies, and he demonstrates why Asia’s insatiable appetite for lion bones has become a multi-million dollar business linked to criminality and corruption which now underpins South Africa's captive lion industry.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
