Court orders Basic Education Dept to feed 9 million hungry schoolchildren





With schools closed, millions of children who depended on them for food were left without. On Friday 17 July, 2020 the North Gauteng High Court ordered the Department of Basic Education (DBE) to remedy the situation, by immediately providing food to all qualifying learners.

Faranaaz Veriava, head of The Education Rights Programme at Section27 says that they are delighted at the ruling.

She says that the DBE had initially committed to continuing the school feeding scheme for both students who were phased back in and those who were still waiting to return. However, this decision was then taken back.

Section27 says 9.6 million starving children who would have benefitted from school feeding schemes if there was no Covid-19.

We said we want the declarator to say she is obliged to provide the school feeding scheme, that she is violating the rights fo the learners. We also said we want structural supervision. Faranaaz Veriava, head of The Education Rights Programme at Section27

Section27 filed the application to get the DBE to reopen the school feeding scheme, and according to Veriava, the DBE then stated they were doing so. This lead to the judge overseeing the case to comment on how the DBE was being fast and loose with the facts.

What they have to do now, is within the next 10 days, they have to show a plan for rolling out to learners, whether they are back in school or whether or not they are at home. Faranaaz Veriava, head of The Education Rights Programme at Section27

Then they have to implement that order, and every 15 days after that, they have to come back and say: 'This is what we are doing.' And they have to provide regular reports of meeting the court order, up until when the court order is discharged. Faranaaz Veriava, head of The Education Rights Programme at Section27

This is because it is such an important right. It's the child's right to education, which the judge says, includes the right to food. It's the child's right to basic nutrition. Faranaaz Veriava, head of The Education Rights Programme at Section27

The school feeding scheme is not just important to combat hunger. It plays a vital role in children's development.

Section27 also presented evidence of how the children who are on the feeding scheme have been impacted by it not being operational.

There is a child-headed household, where these two learners go to school and they're on the school feeding scheme and benefit from the meal every day. Without the school feeding scheme, they've literally lived on pap every day since the lockdown. Faranaaz Veriava, head of The Education Rights Programme at Section27

You can see, both these children are hungry. But they are also not getting their daily micronutrients that are necessary for a child to grow and thrive and develop, let alone concentrate at school Faranaaz Veriava, head of The Education Rights Programme at Section27

Veriava says that they are sure the DBE will comply but adds that Section27 is concerned that if the country goes into another hard lockdown and schools are closed, this will stop the school feeding scheme as well.

That is why they have called for the scheme to continue and be extended to learners on the scheme who are at home.

