Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator

Latest Local
Court orders Basic Education Dept to feed 9 million hungry schoolchildren Faranaaz Veriava, head of The Education Rights Programme at Section27 explains the ruling. 20 July 2020 5:52 PM
It's not just the liquor industry that's negatively affected by the alcohol ban There are many people affected by the alcohol ban, not just the alcohol and restaurant industries. Emma King, founder of the Frida... 20 July 2020 5:24 PM
[VIDEO] Eskom suspends operations in Khayelitsha after service vehicle torched Eskom says it has suspended operations in Khayelitsha, Cape Town with immediate effect. 20 July 2020 3:51 PM
View all Local
Nomvula Mokonyane before Zondo says 'Agrizzi's statements smack of hatred' EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane describes what former environmental affairs minister, Nomvula Mokonyane said. 20 July 2020 1:13 PM
[PHOTO] Restaurant manager fined R1,500 at 9.07pm for breaking curfew TMC restaurant manager in Struisbaai was dropping staff off after work when she was pulled over and fined under lockdown rules. 20 July 2020 11:04 AM
SAPS station commanders don't care about Covid-19 safety of staff, says Popcru 'Station commanders are disregarding all these rules. In fact, they do as they wish,' says Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo. 20 July 2020 9:35 AM
View all Politics
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...). 20 July 2020 8:13 PM
'Unfair Game' lays bare South Africa’s cruel ‘canned lion’ industry Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Ashcroft about his book, a painful read about the miserable fate of SA's captive-bred lions. 20 July 2020 7:26 PM
Tips to pay less tax - and to get a refund from Sars - when working from home The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy Simple Tax. 20 July 2020 7:11 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mi... 15 July 2020 6:38 PM
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name. 14 July 2020 1:41 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator

20 July 2020 6:55 PM
by
Tags:
Springboks
Rugby
Supersport
Xhosa
Kaunda Ntunja
isiXhosa commentary

Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja was a pioneer who brought the nation together with his unique voice, says Jonathan Mokuena.

Tributes have been flooding in after the news emerged on Monday that Ntunja had succumbed to Covid-19.

Ntunja gained popularity as an anchor on SuperSport's Xhosa commentary team. He hosted SuperSport's Xhosa rugby talk show Phaka.

Fellow rugby broadcaster Jonathan Mokuena says Ntunja was a groundbreaking commentator who took rugby commentary to new heights with his enthusiasm and love of the game.

Mokuena says Ntunja stood for unity and brought together South Africa's with his unique talent and energy.

Initially, when rugby started, Xhosa wasn't part of the commentary team. They brought in Makhaya Jack, then they brought in Kaunda. He just took things to a new level by bringing in his own spice to it, his own lingo and energy.

Jonathan Mokuena, Commentator and Former Springbok Sevens captain

Mokuena says he'll never forget when the 38-year-old commentated on Siya Kolisi's captaincy debut.

Ntunja gained worldwide attention with his commentatory of Makazole Mapimpi’s try during the Rugby World Cup final win over England, which had everyone saying: “Ibubbly, shampompo, shampizi! Izinto ezihlwahlwazayo!”.

During his earlier rugby career, Ntunja played flank and captained the SA Schools side in 2000. He was also part of the Free State Cheetahs side that won the Currie Cup in 2005.

Mokuena says losing his friend has been a hard loss, especially knowing how much Ntunja still wanted to achieve.

The fact that he was so young is what has hit us hard the most... he had so many plans that he was still preparing for.

Jonathan Mokuena, Commentator and Former Springbok Sevens captain

It's a sad reality of what Covid-19 is actually doing to family members and friends.

Jonathan Mokuena, Commentator and Former Springbok Sevens captain

Listen to the tribute on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:



