Kaunda Ntunja remembered as groundbreaking rugby commentator
Tributes have been flooding in after the news emerged on Monday that Ntunja had succumbed to Covid-19.
We are deeply saddened at the loss of one of our most-beloved rugby sons, Kaunda Ntunja, who passed away at the age of 38 this morning. He was a true rugby pioneer – the first black African SA Schools captain, a Currie Cup winner and a groundbreaking SuperSport commentator. pic.twitter.com/OzcfHbYgqh— Springboks (@Springboks) July 20, 2020
Ntunja gained popularity as an anchor on SuperSport's Xhosa commentary team. He hosted SuperSport's Xhosa rugby talk show Phaka.
Fellow rugby broadcaster Jonathan Mokuena says Ntunja was a groundbreaking commentator who took rugby commentary to new heights with his enthusiasm and love of the game.
Mokuena says Ntunja stood for unity and brought together South Africa's with his unique talent and energy.
Initially, when rugby started, Xhosa wasn't part of the commentary team. They brought in Makhaya Jack, then they brought in Kaunda. He just took things to a new level by bringing in his own spice to it, his own lingo and energy.Jonathan Mokuena, Commentator and Former Springbok Sevens captain
Mokuena says he'll never forget when the 38-year-old commentated on Siya Kolisi's captaincy debut.
Ntunja gained worldwide attention with his commentatory of Makazole Mapimpi’s try during the Rugby World Cup final win over England, which had everyone saying: “Ibubbly, shampompo, shampizi! Izinto ezihlwahlwazayo!”.
🎙 One of the voices of rugby in South Africa has passed away.— Sport4U (@SportSA4U) July 20, 2020
😢 RIP Kaunda Ntunja.
pic.twitter.com/O4Q8emJ3Sa
During his earlier rugby career, Ntunja played flank and captained the SA Schools side in 2000. He was also part of the Free State Cheetahs side that won the Currie Cup in 2005.
Mokuena says losing his friend has been a hard loss, especially knowing how much Ntunja still wanted to achieve.
The fact that he was so young is what has hit us hard the most... he had so many plans that he was still preparing for.Jonathan Mokuena, Commentator and Former Springbok Sevens captain
It's a sad reality of what Covid-19 is actually doing to family members and friends.Jonathan Mokuena, Commentator and Former Springbok Sevens captain
Listen to the tribute on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Sport
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news'
The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath.Read More
Jeremy Fredericks: Nothing will change if we don't confront racism in cricket
Is it too much to ask for cricket players to have equal opportunities in 2020? Cricket commentator Jeremy Fredericks speaks his mind.Read More
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo
Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name.Read More
'People like Pat Symcox are completely oblivious to issues of structural racism'
"Was I surprised by Graeme Smith’s lukewarm response? Probably not," says freelance journalist Niren Tolsi.Read More
Are the Stormers - who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way - in quarantine?
"The Stormers are all getting tested," says John Goliath. "It’s fantastic that they do it, but there’s a risk involved."Read More
[WATCH] Golfer David Poulter caught farting on mic, and his hilarious response
Golfer Ian Poulter 'let one rip' as they say just after opponent Greg Chalmers was teeing off at the Travelers Championship.Read More
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis
SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players.Read More
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open
South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will sit the tournament out.Read More
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA
Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas.Read More
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again
It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the government.Read More
More from World
UK accuses Russia of hacking into organisations doing Covid-19 vaccine research
Dr Jack Watling from RUSI examines whether the Russian hacking accusations are credible.Read More
Jonathan Butler wants the world to draw strength from Mandela's legacy
Music icon Jonathan Butler has encouraged people to reflect on Nelson Mandela's words and legacy amid the ongoing fight for racial justice around globe.Read More
What's the reason for SA's comparatively low Covid-19 death rate?
Epidemiologist Dr Jody Boffa speaks to John Maytham about why the death rate from Covid-19 in South Africa remains relatively low.Read More
Covid-19 tax relief measures could be extended beyond July - Treasury
Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat says there is a possibility of an extension of the Covid-19 tax relief measures.Read More
First-ever virtual Nelson Mandela Day lecture to tackle inequality pandemic
Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang says UN Secretary-General António Guterres will deliver the lecture on Saturday.Read More
Old age home residents recreate iconic album covers to pass time during lockdown
Residents and caregivers at a nursing home in the UK have been recreating classic album covers to keep themselves occupied during the lockdown.Read More
Washington Redskins to ditch 'grotesquely' offensive name and logo
Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, a number of the team's sponsors called on the Redskins to change the team's name.Read More
[VIDEO] Another cop filmed allegedly kneeling on suspect's neck and head
A video shot from a passing car in Allentown in the USA, shockingly like George Floyd's brutal arrest is under investigation.Read More
CT woman describes having 'terrifying' Covid-19 symptoms for almost four months
Cape Town tennis coach Louise Chiat says she and thousands of others have had recurring and debilitating coronavirus symptoms for months.Read More
South Africa is an emerging epicentre of hunger – Oxfam
More people are likely to die from Covid-19-related hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam in its “Hunger Virus” report.Read More