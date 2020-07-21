ADSL ending 1 September if you have fibre in your area
How do you connect to the internet? Though fibre is rolling out fast, many still use an ADSL line and that is coming to an end fairly soon.
ADSL services are provided through the old-school copper cable network. It's impractical to maintain as this technology gets phased out or where the cables simply were stolen they will no longer be replaced.
Openserve is the only ADSL provider in South Africa, a division of Telkom.
Refilwe Moloto chats to Bryan Turner who writes for Gadget.co.za and he explains what you need to know.
Consumers can really expect to have their ADSL lines cut off from 1 September if they have seen fibre being installed in their area.Bryan Turner, Journalist - Gadget.co.za
Two indicators of fibre in an area are either poles running with new cables or if there has been trenching done past homes he says.
He suggests checking with any Internet Service Provider website whether there is fibre installed in any area.
ISPs like Afrihost or WebAfrica allow you just type in your address and see if fibre is available in your area and they will tell you which provider runs past your home.Bryan Turner, Journalist - Gadget.co.za
Fibre has a far more consistent speed than ADSL which has a fluctuating speed, he adds.
Consumers will also save money on the costs of a landline. Fibre packages contain VOIP which is the equivalent.
He says the fibre providers are attempting to offer affordable infrastructure and fibre packages to poorer areas so as not to increase the internet access gap between those who can afford it and those who cannot.
Listen to the interview below:
