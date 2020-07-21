Teacher unions to meet with Education Minister before school reopening decision
Ben Machipi, general secretary of Professional Educators Union (PEU) speaks to Refilwe Moloto about concerns regarding the Department of Education's consultation process with unions on whether schools should be closed.
Teachers should be taken through workshops and training to be acquainted with the new environment of online education.Ben Machipi, General Secretary - Professional Educators Union
He adds that with schools reopening since June they are experiencing many challenges in particular with regard to PPEs.
PEU along with the four other teacher unions had submitted proposals to the Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga and then surprisingly were asked to submit the proposals again by her task team.
We were surprised as they call themselves a task team, and as a task team, it means it was constituted by the minister as the political head of the department...We were surprised they were coming to us without any terms of reference.Ben Machipi, General Secretary - Professional Educators Union
He says what the team asked for had already been submitted to the minister.
We are finding that the dots are not connecting. But be that as it may, we gave them the document because we did not want them to say they are refusing or negotiating in bad faith. We gave them the very same document.Ben Machipi, General Secretary - Professional Educators Union
He says the document will be taken to Cabinet which meets on Tuesday.
We are expecting that before addressing the nation on the decision taken, the minister will meet us tomorrow early in the morning.Ben Machipi, General Secretary - Professional Educators Union
He says he hopes government will heed the advice from the World Health Organisation and ensure teacher and pupil safety.
The environment is not conducive to learning.Ben Machipi, General Secretary - Professional Educators Union
Even where grades have reopened there has been a fall off of learners.
Definitely, students are not coming to school. Our teachers are just there physically but mentally they are at home because schools are testing positive on a daily basis.Ben Machipi, General Secretary - Professional Educators Union
He says the levels of anxiety and trauma among teachers, parents and pupils are very high.
Machipi adds that the psycho-social services promised have not been rolled out for schools.
He says schools can still provide service points to provide nutrition for learners safely.
Listen to the interview below:
