SAPS boosts station inspections to ensure Covid-19 safety protocols in place





On Monday Refilwe Moloto spoke with Popcru, who raised concerns about their members' safety at station level.

There have been 101 Covid-19 related deaths in the SAPS and correctional services community and the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union, say they will take legal action against station commanders to prevent any further loss of life.

There are accusations that some officers who are sick and have to self-isolate are being called back to work early and that station commanders are not following the proper safety protocols.

SAPS national spokesperson, Brigadier Vish Naidoo talks to Refilwe Moloto about Popcru's threat to take station commanders to court for placing members' lives at risk by violating Covid-19 health regulations.

Naidoo clarifies that both police unions Popcru and Sapu form part of the national steering committee.

So they also form part of the national evaluation and monitoring of the way our protocols are being implemented across the country at all levels. Brigadier Vish Naidoo, National spokesperson - SAPS

He says there is a dashboard that monitors all stations and the evacuations and decontamination where necessary.

All these mechanisms are in place and if any station fails to comply with this protocol there will be very serious consequences. Brigadier Vish Naidoo, National spokesperson - SAPS

Naidoo says SAPS has taken the statement by Popcru very seriously and enhanced the inspection division to ensure these claims are not happening.

If it is happening, then we are going to take appropriate action against those commanders that are not complying with our protocols we have put in place. Brigadier Vish Naidoo, National spokesperson - SAPS

He says SAPS management understands the stress police officer face daily interacting with people who are often not taking safety precautions and breaking lockdown regulations.

We are on the frontline when it comes to the Covid-19 virus, amongst all the other things such as crime and so forth. Brigadier Vish Naidoo, National spokesperson - SAPS

He says on 9 July instructions were sent out to allow SAPS members to work on a rotational basis so as to both allow them to rest and to limit exposure of all members at the same time in a particular station to the virus.

The rotating team approach helps mitigate the spread of the virus, he says.

Naidoo adds that they are rolling out perspex dividers for police station counters to provide staff with more protection from the public.

