'Twitter has become toxic' - News24 boss Adriaan Basson retires from tweeting
Basson says he's moving on from Twitter because the social media platform has become dominated by hateful, ignorant, and divisive content.
The News24 boss published a column on Monday explaining why he will no longer tweet, after 10 years on the platform.
"I can no longer justify spending time and energy on a platform that has essentially become the playground of haters, disinformation merchants, and trolls", he writes on News24.
Basson, the editor of the largest online news publication in South Africa, has more than 190,000 followers on his private Twitter account.
Basson tells CapeTalk host John Maytham that Twitter's format does not allow for constructive debate and discussion.
The social media platform doesn't take any responsibility for fake news, hate speech, or defamatory content, he adds.
Over the years, specifically with the advent of fake news... it has become a deeply troubled and infiltrated platform, which flatly refuses to take responsibility and accountability for whatever is published on it.Adriaan Basson, editor-in-chief of News24
Twitter and Facebook don't take that kind of responsibility. There's no accountability. It's a free-for-all. The manipulation of algorithms over the last few years has made it a very unpleasant experience. I no longer see the point of being there.Adriaan Basson, editor-in-chief of News24
The editor says he's been contacted by a number of people supporting his decision to quit tweeting.
Basson says he'll actively engage with South Africans when News24 launches its digital subscription service next month.
The service will allow subscribers to comment and interact with him and News24 staff on their own moderated platform in an effort to contribute to a meaningful discussion.
A lot of people are sharing my sentiments that Twitter has really become toxic. It's not really contributing any more to the public discourse over the past few years.Adriaan Basson, editor-in-chief of News24
[News24 will be using] artificial intelligence software used by comments platforms to weed out and identify toxic and discriminatory comments... phrases that don't contribute.Adriaan Basson, editor-in-chief of News24
We're looking forward to having fruitful and meaningful interactions with our readers.Adriaan Basson, editor-in-chief of News24
In February, the DA's federal council chair Helen Zille announced that she was abandoning her public Twitter account due to bot accounts, hate speech, and mob-lynching on the platform.
The politician threatened to deactivate her 'hate-filled' public account and open a private one instead.
However, it seems Zille had a change of heart. She's still very active on the platform and she's currently being investigated by her party for controversial apartheid-related tweets she posted last month.
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
