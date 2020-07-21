Delight for local author as rights for debut novel snapped up by US publisher
Durban-born author Sifiso Mzobe burst onto the literary scene in 2010 with the release of his debut novel Young Blood.
The following year he went on to scoop a host of literary prizes including the Sunday Times Fiction Prize, the Herman Charles Bosman Prize and the South African Literary Award for a First-Time Published Author.
Now the book is set to hit the shelves in the United States. The rights to Young Blood have just been acquired by US publisher Catalyst Press.
The book is a coming-of-age story set in the Durban township of Umlazi - where Mzobe introduces readers to the character of Sipho, a 17-year-old high school drop out who quickly becomes seduced by money, booze and the criminal underworld.
Mzobe spoke to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King about his writing career thus far and the thrill of his work being received overseas.
It just gives me a sense of such pride. I'm so thrilled...Sifiso Mzobe, Author
It's a story of struggle, a story of family, a lack of family bonds...I think it's a universal story.Sifiso Mzobe, Author
I think readers are different from the general population, I think readers are people who are just hungry for knowledge.Sifiso Mzobe, Author
Sifiso’s newly released second book, Searching for Simphiwe is is a collection of short stories published by Kwela Books.
Click below to listen the Weekend Breakfast Bookclub with Sara-Jayne King and Sifiso Mzobe:
