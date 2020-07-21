Shipping containers turned into mobile mortuaries to cope with Covid-19 dead





One of the country's largest funeral service providers says the industry is coping well with the demand placed on it by the current coronavirus pandemic.

Avbob says it has begun converting shipping containers at its factory in Bloemfontein into mobile mortuaries in order to prepare for a spike in Covid-19-related deaths.

Government predicts we will see Covid-19 related deaths of between 40 000 and 48 000 by the end of the year.

Pieter van der Westhuizen, from funeral service provider Avbob joined CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto on Tuesday.

He says while the country's current Covid-19 death toll of just over 5 000 sounds like a lot, the numbers must be kept in perspective:

Many of those who succumbed had co-morbidities, so there's a big chance they would have passed on in any event. Pieter van der Westhuizen, General manager for funeral services - Avbob

Last week the South African Medical Research Council's (SAMRC) recorded almost 11 000 "excess deaths" from natural causes in their Weekly Death Report.

Van der Westhuizen says those numbers are unlikely to put the industry under excess strain.

It's a lot, but it's not going to put too much additional stress on the funeral service industry. Pieter van der Westhuizen, General manager for funeral services - Avbob

You must remember we also had an AIDS and HIV pandemic in the mid-2000s where we lost 620 000 people per year, obviously not all dying from HIV, but we dealt with 620 000 deaths. Pieter van der Westhuizen, General manager for funeral services - Avbob

This time around we're dealing with about 450 000 deaths, so there's a long way to go to get to 620 000. Pieter van der Westhuizen, General manager for funeral services - Avbob

