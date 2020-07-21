Thulas Nxesi second minister hospitalised for Covid-19





The Presidency confirmed on Monday that Minerals Resources and Energy Minister, Gwede Mantashe, has been hospitalised a week after testing positive for Covid-19.

Mantashe and his wife, Nolwandle Mantashe, received their results on 14 July, confirming they had contracted the disease and immediately went under self-quarantine.

'Minister Mantashe was admitted to hospital on the advice of their family doctor for better medical attention and monitoring, whilst Mrs Mantashe will continue to self-quarantine at home,” the Presidency said wishing him and his wife a speedy recovery.

On Tuesday it was announced a second minister has been hospitalised for the virus.

Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi was admitted to hospital on Monday night after testing postive for Covid-19 a week ago. He has been in self-quarantine at home, but now his doctors recommended he be admitted to hospital for closer monitoring and medical attention.

Minister of Employment and Labour, Mr Thembelani ‘Thulas’ Nxesi, was admitted to hospital last night due to Covid-19, on the advice of his medical doctors, in order for him to have access to better medical attention and proper monitoring. https://t.co/ORQrlIYV2T — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 21, 2020