Eskom won't attend to power faults in Khayelitsha or Mfuleni until it's safe





The power utility has withdrawn all services to parts of Khayelitsha and Bardale in Mfuleni after two Eskom service vehicles were attacked on Monday.

Some of the areas in Khayelitsha where services have been withdrawn are: Thembani, Khwezi, Bongweni, Site B and Site C.

"Unfortunately customer faults will not be attended to until the area is safe for Eskom to return", the utility announced on Monday.

Eskom says it will only return to these areas once it is safe to do so, with the support of SAPS, SANDF, and private security to protect Eskom workers.

Eskom's general manager for distribution in the Western Cape, Alwie Lester, says the utility is also hoping to liaise with councillors and local community leaders to build better relations in high-risk areas.

Lester says the safety of Eskom staff is his top priority. "We understand our role as an essential service, but I can't put my staff's lives at risk", he tells CapeTalk.

Last month, two security guards were shot dead while escorting Eskom technicians in Philippi East in Cape Town.

The guards were contracted by Eskom to provide security services for technicians working in high-risk areas.

Lester says the Hawks are currently investigating the murder case .

Until these areas are stabilised, until we have less violent protests, I can't offer services to these areas. Alwie Lester, General Manager for Distribution - Eskom Western Cape

Two of our vehicles were vandalised, one was burnt out and they were both stoned. Alwie Lester, General Manager for Distribution - Eskom Western Cape

One of our technicians bearly made it out before they started looting the vehicle and burning it. Alwie Lester, General Manager for Distribution - Eskom Western Cape

In the other incident, one of my guys had to jump off a ladder from a nine-metre pole just to run to safety. There's no way that I can allow my guys to operate under these conditions. Alwie Lester, General Manager for Distribution - Eskom Western Cape

We had two incidents that took place yesterday, but I think it's been a build-up over a period of time... We reached a point where we couldn't do this any longer. Alwie Lester, General Manager for Distribution - Eskom Western Cape

