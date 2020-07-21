CT police yet to identify body of child found in Black River
It's believed that that the body could be that of 8-year-old Abieda Paulse, who fell into the canal while playing with friends earlier this month.
The young girl disappeared in a canal at the Vygieskraal informal settlement during heavy rains about two weeks ago.
A man named Yusuf Kiriboto entered the water to try and save her. He also went missing.
RELATED: CT girl who fell into canal and man who tried to save her 'presumed drowned'
The body found on Monday has not yet been identified, according to police.
Body of a female minor was found in Black River on the N2 in #CapeTown. This comes after an 8-year-old girl who fell into the Vygieskraal canal and a resident who had jumped in to try and rescue her were swept away during the storm two weeks ago . @TimesLIVE @CityofCTAlerts pic.twitter.com/nAMlp3DmlP— Esa Alexander (@ezaap) July 20, 2020
Residents searched the murky waters of the canal for days after the child was swept away.
Community leader Moegamat Salie Davids has told EWN that the child's mother would identify the body.
More from Local
Fears for mental health of 1000s of seafarers stranded on ships due to Covid-19
The United Nations is warning that the situation is a growing humanitarian crisis responsible for several suicides...Read More
'Wine is an agricultural product that contains alcohol'
CEO at SAAI Francois Rossouw says they are heading to court to get the distribution and sale of alcohol in restaurants lifted.Read More
'In South Africa right now children are starving, eating wild plants to survive'
"Children are, literally, starving," says Mandy Wiener. "That should be the barometer by which to measure the government."Read More
Eskom won't attend to power faults in Khayelitsha or Mfuleni until it's safe
Eskom has withdrawn operations in parts of Khayelitsha and Mfuleni following two violent incidents on Monday.Read More
Thulas Nxesi second minister hospitalised for Covid-19
Minister Gwede Mantashe was admitted to hospital on Monday and now labour minister Thulas Nxesi is also being monitored in hospital.Read More
Shipping containers turned into mobile mortuaries to cope with Covid-19 dead
Refilwe Moloto asks how the funeral services industry is coping in light of the Covid-19 pandemic...Read More
'Twitter has become toxic' - News24 boss Adriaan Basson retires from tweeting
News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson says he'll no longer contribute to Twitter conversations. Here's why.Read More
Delight for local author as rights for debut novel snapped up by US publisher
Sifiso Mzobe chats to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King about his debut novel Young Blood and his second book Searching for Simphiwe.Read More
SAPS boosts station inspections to ensure Covid-19 safety protocols in place
SAPS national spokesperson, Brigadier Vish Naidoo responds to Popcru claims that station commanders are not following protocols.Read More
Teacher unions to meet with Education Minister before school reopening decision
Professional Educators Union's Ben Machipi says the document from all the unions on school reopening is being taken to Cabinet.Read More