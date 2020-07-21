CT police yet to identify body of child found in Black River





It's believed that that the body could be that of 8-year-old Abieda Paulse, who fell into the canal while playing with friends earlier this month.

Rescuers search for missing girl and man at the canal in the Vygieskraal informal settlement. Image: Radio786/Facebook

The young girl disappeared in a canal at the Vygieskraal informal settlement during heavy rains about two weeks ago.

A man named Yusuf Kiriboto entered the water to try and save her. He also went missing.

The body found on Monday has not yet been identified, according to police.

Residents searched the murky waters of the canal for days after the child was swept away.

Community leader Moegamat Salie Davids has told EWN that the child's mother would identify the body.