



The initial alcohol ban during the Covid-19 lockdown in South Africa is estimated to have cost the wine industry over R3 billion.

After President Ramaphosa reimposed the ban on alcohol sales to free up ICU beds from alcohol-related trauma cases, the already hard-hit alcohol industry came under even further strain.

CEO at South African Agri Initiative (SAAI) Francois Rossouw talks to Lester Kiewit about their move to go to the Northern Gauteng High Court to have the ban on the sale and consumption of wine in restaurants set aside.

We represent so many farmers and more specifically so many wine farmers. It is our contention that wine is an agricultural product that contains alcohol not an alcoholic beverage that contains some agriculture. Francois Rossouw, CEO - SAAI

SAAI believes the way the decision was made was procedurally unfair and is also not rational.

It is also not rational to say that a highly regulated sale of a glass of wine in a restaurant where you comply with hygiene and social distancing is compared then with a decision where a taxi is able to be loaded with 100% capacity. Francois Rossouw, CEO - SAAI

But can one separate wine from other alcoholic beverages?

There is a special place in supermarkets for wine. Francois Rossouw, CEO - SAAI

He says this was a decision made a long time ago by government, realising that wine is a product that is consumed with food.

We have these kinds of mechanisms and it is also one of the most highly regulated industries as well so it is not a beverage that is abused as much as any other beverage. Francois Rossouw, CEO - SAAI

Listen to the interview below: