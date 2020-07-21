'Wine is an agricultural product that contains alcohol'
The initial alcohol ban during the Covid-19 lockdown in South Africa is estimated to have cost the wine industry over R3 billion.
After President Ramaphosa reimposed the ban on alcohol sales to free up ICU beds from alcohol-related trauma cases, the already hard-hit alcohol industry came under even further strain.
CEO at South African Agri Initiative (SAAI) Francois Rossouw talks to Lester Kiewit about their move to go to the Northern Gauteng High Court to have the ban on the sale and consumption of wine in restaurants set aside.
We represent so many farmers and more specifically so many wine farmers. It is our contention that wine is an agricultural product that contains alcohol not an alcoholic beverage that contains some agriculture.Francois Rossouw, CEO - SAAI
SAAI believes the way the decision was made was procedurally unfair and is also not rational.
It is also not rational to say that a highly regulated sale of a glass of wine in a restaurant where you comply with hygiene and social distancing is compared then with a decision where a taxi is able to be loaded with 100% capacity.Francois Rossouw, CEO - SAAI
But can one separate wine from other alcoholic beverages?
There is a special place in supermarkets for wine.Francois Rossouw, CEO - SAAI
He says this was a decision made a long time ago by government, realising that wine is a product that is consumed with food.
We have these kinds of mechanisms and it is also one of the most highly regulated industries as well so it is not a beverage that is abused as much as any other beverage.Francois Rossouw, CEO - SAAI
Listen to the interview below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Fears for mental health of 1000s of seafarers stranded on ships due to Covid-19
The United Nations is warning that the situation is a growing humanitarian crisis responsible for several suicides...Read More
'In South Africa right now children are starving, eating wild plants to survive'
"Children are, literally, starving," says Mandy Wiener. "That should be the barometer by which to measure the government."Read More
Thulas Nxesi second minister hospitalised for Covid-19
Minister Gwede Mantashe was admitted to hospital on Monday and now labour minister Thulas Nxesi is also being monitored in hospital.Read More
Shipping containers turned into mobile mortuaries to cope with Covid-19 dead
Refilwe Moloto asks how the funeral services industry is coping in light of the Covid-19 pandemic...Read More
SAPS boosts station inspections to ensure Covid-19 safety protocols in place
SAPS national spokesperson, Brigadier Vish Naidoo responds to Popcru claims that station commanders are not following protocols.Read More
'Property prices are falling. Cut rentals to hold on to existing tenants'
South Africa has become poorer, says property economist Erwin Rode. If you force a tenant out, who will you replace her with?Read More
Teacher unions to meet with Education Minister before school reopening decision
Professional Educators Union's Ben Machipi says the document from all the unions on school reopening is being taken to Cabinet.Read More
Tips to pay less tax - and to get a refund from Sars - when working from home
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy Simple Tax.Read More
Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell
Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Liquor Brandowners Association, Norman Goodfellows and National Liquor Traders Council.Read More
[PHOTO] Restaurant manager fined R1,500 at 9.07pm for breaking curfew
TMC restaurant manager in Struisbaai was dropping staff off after work when she was pulled over and fined under lockdown rules.Read More