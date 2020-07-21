More smokers sharing 'skyfs' and cigarette prices up by nearly 250%, study finds
Researchers from the University of Cape Town (UCT) have conducted an online study on smoking habits during South Africa's lockdown.
Researchers have found that the intention of the tobacco sales ban has been undermined by the ongoing illicit trade of cigarettes and the increased occurrence of cigarette sharing.
South Africa's government banned the sale and purchase of cigarettes and other tobacco products when the lockdown started at the end of March.
The government argued that the ban was implemented to protect the health of smokers, and to reduce the spreading of Covid-19 through cigarette sharing.
The number of smokers who regularly share individual cigarette sticks has increased by 430%, according to a study by the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (REEP) team at UCT.
The results of their online survey done last month show that the average price of cigarettes has increased by nearly 250% compared to pre-lockdown levels.
The study is based on an online survey of 23,000 respondents conducted between 4 and 19 June 2020.
The findings show a 90% increase in cigarette prices compared to those observed in an earlier survey in May 2020 by the same research team.
Here are some of the key findings of the latest survey:
- Some respondents have paid as much as R300 per pack of 20 or R3000 per carton of 200 cigarettes.
- Nearly 30% of respondents indicated that they had tried to quit during the lockdown.
- About by 56% of respondents who tried to quit were driven by the high prices of cigarettes.
- Another 14% of respondents tried to quit because they were unable to find cigarettes.
- Only 11% of respondents that tried to quit indicated that they did so because of the sales ban.
- More than 70% of smokers who quit did so before 2 May 2020, i.e. during level 5 lockdown.
- Of the respondents who continued smoking, 93% were able to purchase cigarettes during the lockdown.
-
82% of respondents indicated that, before lockdown, they never shared an individual cigarette with someone else.
-
However, during lockdown the percentage of smokers who never shared a cigarette decreased to 74%.
-
The number of smokers who indicated that they regularly shared individual cigarette sticks (more than 50% of cigarettes smoked were shared) increased from 1.7% to 8.9%, an increase of 430%.
- Most respondents had purchased cigarettes through informal channels, such as friends and family (27%), spaza shops (25%), street vendors (11%) and WhatsApp groups (8%)
- Formal retail outlets, which were the predominant source of cigarettes before lockdown (53%), have all but disappeared (0.3%).
- More than 50% of all cigarettes purchased by respondents in their most recent purchase were brands from three companies affiliated with the Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (FITA).
- These companies are Gold Leaf Tobacco Corporation (26%), Carnilinx (14%) and Best Tobacco Company (11%).
- British American Tobacco, which has dominated the industry for decades, had fallen to fifth place, with its brands having been purchased by only 9% of survey respondents who continue to smoke.
REEP's Professor Corné van Walbeek says the tobacco sales ban has thrown the cigarette market into disarray.
The market has completely changed. Whereas previously multinationals dominated the market, their share of sales has decreased to less than 20% among the people who were sampled. Most of our respondents have been forced to switch brands, a large proportion of which are produced by local manufacturers.Professor Corné van Walbeek, Researcher - Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products at UCT
You can read the full study here.
Listen to Prof Corné van Walbeek in conversation with John Maytham:
