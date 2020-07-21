SA is ever-so-slightly happier right now than at the start of the lockdown
South Africans are ever-so-slightly happier now than when the lockdown began, suggests the “Gross National Happiness” index.
The index measures sentiment by analysing tweets.
It was created by Professor Talita Greyling of the University of Johannesburg and Dr Stephanié Rossouw of the Auckland University of Technology.
Some of the findings in the tiniest of nutshells:
-
When the lockdown started, staying at home negatively affected happiness while, right now, being able to remain home increases happiness.
-
The alcohol ban is making us feel miserable.
-
Mass-retrenchments and the shrinking economy are hammering happiness.
-
Covid-19 stats don’t have a measurable effect on happiness.
Read: Happiness levels in SA took a dive after alcohol ban reimposed – study
Lester Kiewit interviewed Professor Greyling.
We are not where we were [before the lockdown] … but happiness has increased [since the start of it] …Professor Talita Greyling, University of Johannesburg
There’s a major concern about the economy and job losses.Professor Talita Greyling, University of Johannesburg
South Africa is obviously not as happy [as Australia and New Zealand, the two other countries studied] … We are still in lockdown. And the damage done by the lockdown to the economy is enormous!Professor Talita Greyling, University of Johannesburg
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Fears for mental health of 1000s of seafarers stranded on ships due to Covid-19
The United Nations is warning that the situation is a growing humanitarian crisis responsible for several suicides...Read More
'Wine is an agricultural product that contains alcohol'
CEO at SAAI Francois Rossouw says they are heading to court to get the distribution and sale of alcohol in restaurants lifted.Read More
'In South Africa right now children are starving, eating wild plants to survive'
"Children are, literally, starving," says Mandy Wiener. "That should be the barometer by which to measure the government."Read More
Thulas Nxesi second minister hospitalised for Covid-19
Minister Gwede Mantashe was admitted to hospital on Monday and now labour minister Thulas Nxesi is also being monitored in hospital.Read More
Shipping containers turned into mobile mortuaries to cope with Covid-19 dead
Refilwe Moloto asks how the funeral services industry is coping in light of the Covid-19 pandemic...Read More
SAPS boosts station inspections to ensure Covid-19 safety protocols in place
SAPS national spokesperson, Brigadier Vish Naidoo responds to Popcru claims that station commanders are not following protocols.Read More
'Property prices are falling. Cut rentals to hold on to existing tenants'
South Africa has become poorer, says property economist Erwin Rode. If you force a tenant out, who will you replace her with?Read More
Teacher unions to meet with Education Minister before school reopening decision
Professional Educators Union's Ben Machipi says the document from all the unions on school reopening is being taken to Cabinet.Read More
Tips to pay less tax - and to get a refund from Sars - when working from home
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy Simple Tax.Read More
Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell
Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Liquor Brandowners Association, Norman Goodfellows and National Liquor Traders Council.Read More