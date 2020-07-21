SA is ever-so-slightly happier right now than at the start of the lockdown





South Africans are ever-so-slightly happier now than when the lockdown began, suggests the “Gross National Happiness” index.

The index measures sentiment by analysing tweets.

It was created by Professor Talita Greyling of the University of Johannesburg and Dr Stephanié Rossouw of the Auckland University of Technology.

Some of the findings in the tiniest of nutshells:

When the lockdown started, staying at home negatively affected happiness while, right now, being able to remain home increases happiness.

The alcohol ban is making us feel miserable.

Mass-retrenchments and the shrinking economy are hammering happiness.

Covid-19 stats don’t have a measurable effect on happiness.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Professor Greyling.

We are not where we were [before the lockdown] … but happiness has increased [since the start of it] … Professor Talita Greyling, University of Johannesburg

There’s a major concern about the economy and job losses. Professor Talita Greyling, University of Johannesburg

South Africa is obviously not as happy [as Australia and New Zealand, the two other countries studied] … We are still in lockdown. And the damage done by the lockdown to the economy is enormous! Professor Talita Greyling, University of Johannesburg

Listen to the interview in the audio below.