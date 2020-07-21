Mobile testing booths rolled out across Cape Town's Covid-19 'hotspot' areas





The City of Cape Town will be rolling out testing booths for COVID-19 at 17 identified clinics across the city. Picture: Capetown.gov.za

The City's Zahid Badroodien says some of the booths will be located at clinics in Khayelitsha and Tygerberg - two regions identified as Covid-19 'hotspots' in Cape Town.

Badroodien says the mobile testing booths are a cost-effective solution that will increase the capacity to test in the heart of communities in need.

Health workers can enter inside the booths and test patients without coming into direct contact with them.

The booths are fitted with special external glove extensions that healthcare workers will use to administer the nasal swab tests.

The City says the external gloves will be cleaned and disinfected after each patient is tested.

The testing booths are designed for a single operator who will not need to don PPE whilst testing, although a surgical mask is still recommended.

Badroodien says the booths will provide increased protection front-line healthcare workers, while also cutting down on PPE costs.

These testing booths help us to get into the heart of communities where testing needs to be done. Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

These booths will help us to test more people in a safer way for our staff, and in a way that's also cost-effective for us in terms of PPE requirements. Zahid Badroodien, MayCo member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

Testing booths will be rolled out at the following clinics:

Albow Gardens

Langa

Bloekombos

Wallacedene

Town Two

Doctor Ivan Toms

Ikhwezi

Kuyasa CDC

Manenberg

Delft South

St. Vincent

Gugulethu

Weltevreden Valley

Masiphumelele

Seawinds

Phumlani

Tafelsig

