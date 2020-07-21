Streaming issues? Report here
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown

21 July 2020 8:48 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
South Africa
The Money Show
South Africans
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Andy Rice
Chicken Licken
branding
heroes and zeros
Soul Food For A Soul Nation

The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice. 

Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks branding and advertising expert Andy Rice to share with him the week’s advertising “heroes” or “zeros”.

This week, Rice rates Chicken Licken's new Soul Food For A Soul Nation television campaign which sets out to honour the ordinary people "who have kept us entertained and our spirits up during lockdown".

Screengrab from Chicken Licken's "Soul Food For A Soul Nation" advert

Comedian Tyson Ngubeni's way with accents landed him the starring role in the humorous ad which seems to be succeeding in its mission to entertain and uplift the nation during rocky times.

Comments one fan: "The dislikes are from KFC and Nandos."

Rice comments on Chicken Licken "encroaching" on the territory traditionally occupied by competitor, Nandos.

In his book, this new tv campaign earns a "hero" rating.

... in the area of social commentary and understanding the whims of South Africans, and entertaining along the way.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

It's a beautiful production... which basically looks at the trials and tribulations of being in lockdown South Africa and shows how a soulful nation such as this comes up with remedies, usually creative and unexpected, to avoid the hassles of the various aspects of the lockdown.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

I think Chicken Licken and Nandos will be watching their strategies quite carefully as we go along.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Watch Chicken Licken's "Soul Food For A Soul Nation" below:

For more of Rice's critique, take a listen:


This article first appeared on 702 : Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown


