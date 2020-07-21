Does Chicken Licken's funny new tv ad fire up your soul amid lockdown obstacles?
Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks branding and advertising expert Andy Rice to share with him the week’s advertising “heroes” or “zeros”.
This week, Rice rates Chicken Licken's new Soul Food For A Soul Nation television campaign which sets out to honour the ordinary people "who have kept us entertained and our spirits up during lockdown".
Comedian Tyson Ngubeni's way with accents landed him the starring role in the humorous ad which seems to be succeeding in its mission to entertain and uplift the nation during rocky times.
Comments one fan: "The dislikes are from KFC and Nandos."
Rice comments on Chicken Licken "encroaching" on the territory traditionally occupied by competitor, Nandos.
In his book, this new tv campaign earns a "hero" rating.
... in the area of social commentary and understanding the whims of South Africans, and entertaining along the way.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
It's a beautiful production... which basically looks at the trials and tribulations of being in lockdown South Africa and shows how a soulful nation such as this comes up with remedies, usually creative and unexpected, to avoid the hassles of the various aspects of the lockdown.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
I think Chicken Licken and Nandos will be watching their strategies quite carefully as we go along.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Watch Chicken Licken's "Soul Food For A Soul Nation" below:
For more of Rice's critique, take a listen:
This article first appeared on 702 : Does Chicken Licken's funny new tv ad fire up your soul amid lockdown obstacles?
More from Business
New Reep study shows purpose of tobacco ban is being defeated - Yusuf Abramjee
A second lockdown survey finds that more people are now buying and also sharing cigarettes as prices skyrocket.Read More
DA welcomes Mboweni's pledge not to use 'emergency' powers to bail out SAA
The Minister says he will not use money from National Revenue Fund for a bailout, but where will the BRP money come from?Read More
SA is ever-so-slightly happier right now than at the start of the lockdown
Covid-19 stats have no impact on our happiness, suggests the "Gross National Happiness" index. It's the economy that makes us sad.Read More
'Wine is an agricultural product that contains alcohol'
CEO at SAAI Francois Rossouw says they are heading to court to get the distribution and sale of alcohol in restaurants lifted.Read More
'In South Africa right now children are starving, eating wild plants to survive'
"Children are, literally, starving," says Mandy Wiener. "That should be the barometer by which to measure the government."Read More
Eskom won't attend to power faults in Khayelitsha or Mfuleni until it's safe
Eskom has withdrawn operations in parts of Khayelitsha and Mfuleni following two violent incidents on Monday.Read More
'Property prices are falling. Cut rentals to hold on to existing tenants'
South Africa has become poorer, says property economist Erwin Rode. If you force a tenant out, who will you replace her with?Read More
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs
Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...).Read More
'Unfair Game' lays bare South Africa’s cruel ‘canned lion’ industry
Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Ashcroft about his book, a painful read about the miserable fate of SA's captive-bred lions.Read More
Tips to pay less tax - and to get a refund from Sars - when working from home
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy Simple Tax.Read More
More from Opinion
New Reep study shows purpose of tobacco ban is being defeated - Yusuf Abramjee
A second lockdown survey finds that more people are now buying and also sharing cigarettes as prices skyrocket.Read More
SA is ever-so-slightly happier right now than at the start of the lockdown
Covid-19 stats have no impact on our happiness, suggests the "Gross National Happiness" index. It's the economy that makes us sad.Read More
'In South Africa right now children are starving, eating wild plants to survive'
"Children are, literally, starving," says Mandy Wiener. "That should be the barometer by which to measure the government."Read More
'Twitter has become toxic' - News24 boss Adriaan Basson retires from tweeting
News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson says he'll no longer contribute to Twitter conversations. Here's why.Read More
'Property prices are falling. Cut rentals to hold on to existing tenants'
South Africa has become poorer, says property economist Erwin Rode. If you force a tenant out, who will you replace her with?Read More
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs
Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...).Read More
'Unfair Game' lays bare South Africa’s cruel ‘canned lion’ industry
Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Ashcroft about his book, a painful read about the miserable fate of SA's captive-bred lions.Read More
Alcohol industry must pay R5 billion excise tax for booze it made but can't sell
Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Liquor Brandowners Association, Norman Goodfellows and National Liquor Traders Council.Read More
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It’s fantastic news'
The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath.Read More
Restaurants are dying. Want to help? Order directly, not via Uber Eats or Mr D
Refilwe Moloto interviews James de Villiers about delivery platforms and their lack of benefits to dying restaurants.Read More
More from Lifestyle
CT charity project makes one-packet meals to fill the gaps in local food relief
Ndihluthi is a charitable initiative that provides nutritious meal packs to vulnerable communities across the Southern Peninsula.Read More
More smokers sharing 'skyfs' and cigarette prices up by nearly 250%, study finds
Desperate smokers are forking out as much as R300 for a pack of 20 while some are sharing loose cigarettes, according to research.Read More
'Property prices are falling. Cut rentals to hold on to existing tenants'
South Africa has become poorer, says property economist Erwin Rode. If you force a tenant out, who will you replace her with?Read More
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs
Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...).Read More
'Unfair Game' lays bare South Africa’s cruel ‘canned lion’ industry
Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Ashcroft about his book, a painful read about the miserable fate of SA's captive-bred lions.Read More
Tips to pay less tax - and to get a refund from Sars - when working from home
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Matthew Haddon, Director at tax consultancy Simple Tax.Read More
Kieno Kammies makes guest appearance on Arendsvlei
CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies will feature in Tuesday night's episode of the Afrikaans telenovela 'Arendsvlei' on kykNET (DStv Channel 145).Read More
How companies can support mental health as Covid-19 takes its toll
Jacques van Wyk, Director at Werksmans Attorneys, explains companies' legal obligation to employee's mental well-beingRead More
So which chocolate bars will be discontinued? Nestlé SA sets the record straight
Peppermint Crisp, Quality Street, and the original Bar One aren't going anywhere, says Nestlé.Read More
Lost your job? Here is how to manages your finances while you look for work
Finance planner Paul Roelofse shares insights on changing your career.Read More