[LISTEN] How Covid-19 could be a game-changer for working moms





Could the coronavirus pandemic lead to a change in the way women are able to balance work and family life?

CEO and founder of Recruit My Mom Philippa Geard seems to think so.

She says since the start of the national lockdown, many businesses have had no choice but to accept that employees must work from home, and for some businesses and employees that's been a good thing.

We've definitely seen a marked change in attitudes of employers towards remote working. Philippa Geard, Founder/CEO - Recruit my Mom

Many of them are seeing that productivity has gone up and absenteeism has gone down. Philippa Geard, Founder/CEO - Recruit my Mom

The reality is many women don't want to leave the workplace [when they have children]. They leave the workplace to look after their kids while they're little and they're being forced into that. Philippa Geard, Founder/CEO - Recruit my Mom

Now, by offering a lot more women the ability to work remotely they can do both. They can raise their families the way they want to and they can work. Philippa Geard, Founder/CEO - Recruit my Mom

Listen to the full conversation below: