WC's 3rd Covid-19 field hospital opens its doors at Brackengate
A further four patients have been admitted to the Brackengate field hospital which opened on Monday.
The emergency Covid-19 facility welcomed its first ten patients yesterday.
It's the third field hospital in the Western Cape, set up to treat those with coronavirus and has capacity for 336 patients as clinical manager Dr Barry Smith explains.
This is an intermediate care facility, so it's patients that do not require critical care...so it's just adding more beds to the intermediate care platform.Dr Barry Smith - Clinical manager - Brackengate Field Hospital
Having these nodes of services across the metropole also improves access to these facilities, so all the facilities might not be full, but it creates the opportunity then to relieve the pressure from one specific facility.Dr Barry Smith - Clinical manager - Brackengate Field Hospital
WATCH: Brackengate field hospital opens its doors | CORONAVIRUS MONITOR https://t.co/K44ykEo4Jp#COVID19inSA #Day117OfLockdown— Corona Virus Monitor (@SACoronaMonitor) July 21, 2020
