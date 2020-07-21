CT charity project makes one-packet meals to fill the gaps in local food relief
The project's meal-in-a bag concept was created two years ago by two Noordhoek businesswomen, Tracy Le Roux and Kim McLeroth.
Ndihluthi distributes a one-packet, cook-at-home meal solution for families who face hunger on a daily basis.
Each packet feeds 4 people and is valued at R10.
The meal bag contains some rice, split peas, soup powder, cumin, coriander, herbs, and spices
Ndihluthi volunteers help purchase the required ingredients in bulk, and then pack the meal packs for families in need.
Since the start of the lockdown, Ndihluthi has packed and distributed close to 40,000 meal packs.
That's roughly 160,000 meals in total, explains co-founder Tracy Le Roux.
The packs are donated to the NoordhoekCAN, local NGOs, and community leaders in Ocean View and Redhill to ensure fair effective distribution.
Le Roux says Ndihluthi's meal bags serve as an additional buffer against hunger for families that rely on charitable soup kitchens and government food parcels.
She says the meal packs are nutritious, economical, and practical.
We have managed to find a gap between what is provided by the soup kitchens and the food parcels that go out from various NGOs.Tracy Le Roux, Co-founder - Ndihluthi
We can send these home with kids that have come into soup kitchens for the parents to cook and have the dignity of feeding themselves and their families in their own homes.Tracy Le Roux, Co-founder - Ndihluthi
With Mandela Day, which has just passed, we're close on 40,000 meal bags which is 160,000 meals which we've managed to produce since the start of lockdown.Tracy Le Roux, Co-founder - Ndihluthi
We've been running for two years already, so we were well-placed to ramp up our operations at the start of Covid-19.Tracy Le Roux, Co-founder - Ndihluthi
Two years ago we came up with the concept of Ndihluthi in a response to a friend of ours who had bee supplying food parcels to children for school holidays.Tracy Le Roux, Co-founder - Ndihluthi
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
