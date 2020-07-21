DA welcomes Mboweni's pledge not to use 'emergency' powers to bail out SAA
Tax payers won't be footing the bill to implement the measures outlined in the business rescue plan (BRP) for South African Airways (SAA), for now at least.
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni says he has not authorised the use of money from the National Revenue Fund to carry out the rescue of the floundering national airline.
So, where will the money come from?
Mboweni's statement is contained in an affidavit filed in response to an urgent court application the Democratic Alliance (DA) had planned to bring on Tuesday to prevent the bailout from happening "secretly, behind the scenes".
I welcome Minister @tito_mboweni 's belated categorical commitment, under oath, not to use his "emergency" powers to bail out SAA, and that there is no "imminent" plan to do so. This means we've achieved our immediate goal of stopping a secret bailout.1/ https://t.co/pUkkj1A0ze— Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) July 21, 2020
The minister mentions a number of options to "mobilise" funding, as DA Shadow Minister of Finance Geordin Hill-Lewis explains.
Our immediate objective of preventing a secret bailout was achieved. However, to say the public won't be paying, I'm afraid that doesn't mean the public won't be paying. There are still a number of bailout mechanisms or avenues open to the minister.Geordin Hill-Lewis, DA Shadow Minister of Finance
In this respect he says, the DA will remain vigilant.
The minister could bring a new bill to Parliament... like they did last year for Eskom... They could wait until the October Budget, though I don't think SAA can wait that long and then what I call a bailout by stealth - they could get some banks or financial institutions like the IDC or even maybe the PIC... to loan SAA money and then give them a state guarantee for those loans.Geordin Hill-Lewis, DA Shadow Minister of Finance
We know that SAA is extremely unlikely to ever repay those loans and so the lender will call on the guarantee at some point in the near future and so that then only delays the bailout to a later date, using the banks as a conduit.Geordin Hill-Lewis, DA Shadow Minister of Finance
Listen to Bruce Whitfield's interview with Hill-Lewis below:
