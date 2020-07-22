Home break-ins spiked after level 5 lifted says Bellville neighbourhood watch





If you've been following your local neighbourhood pages on social media, you might be getting a sense that there has been an increase in robberies and break-ins.

One can certainly understand the reason for this, as many people have lost their jobs and might have turned to crime.

But is this purely anecdotal or have such cases indeed gone up?

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gordon Nel, chairperson of Bellville South Sector 1 Neighbourhood Watch to find out what they are experiencing.

We've seen a lot of increase after level 5 lockdown has been lifted. Gordon Nel, Chairperson - Bellville South Sector 1 Neighbourhood Watch

What we've noticed is a lot of law enforcement has been reduced because the army is not available anymore. Gordon Nel, Chairperson - Bellville South Sector 1 Neighbourhood Watch

Nel says their neighbourhood watch has noticed an increase in crime.

Breaking into cars, stealing car batteries - these things have dramatically increased over the last three weeks in our area. Gordon Nel, Chairperson - Bellville South Sector 1 Neighbourhood Watch

He acknowledges this appears to coincide with level 3 regulations allowing more movement of people.

He says Covid-19 has impacted the numbers involved in the neighbourhood watch as people did not want to be outside due to the risk of infection.

We used to have 12 people on the ground at night and now we sitting with four. Gordon Nel, Chairperson - Bellville South Sector 1 Neighbourhood Watch

This has placed an enormous burden on those left patrolling.

Especially at night, now that the curfew is in place, but there is nobody enforcing the curfew, that is actually very disturbing. Gordon Nel, Chairperson - Bellville South Sector 1 Neighbourhood Watch

He sees they have seen many people moving around after curfew.

People don't come out of their houses during curfew, but the loiterers and people who are doing these petty crimes are roaming the streets. Gordon Nel, Chairperson - Bellville South Sector 1 Neighbourhood Watch

He says loadshedding has made the situation worse.

Many of the systems are down and the criminals know that. If they don't see a blue light they know the alarm is not on and they use that as an opportunity. Gordon Nel, Chairperson - Bellville South Sector 1 Neighbourhood Watch

Power outages also impede neighbourhood watch monitoring he says.

Especially when street lights are out. It is very dark and so very difficult to monitor or to see these activities happening - and it coincides a lot with the schedule of the loadshedding. Gordon Nel, Chairperson - Bellville South Sector 1 Neighbourhood Watch

How do neighbourhood watch groups profile suspicious people, asks Refilwe?

Nel says they watch out for any suspicious activity and if they think somebody is suspicious they approach them and ascertain what they are doing in the area.

Based on that we will determine if it is a risk or not. Law enforcement support is and we would be in direct contact with them in case of emergencies to call police vans and assist us. Gordon Nel, Chairperson - Bellville South Sector 1 Neighbourhood Watch

He agrees there are more people living rough on the streets and criminals do use them as a cover. He cites the garbage collection day as an example.

Criminals use the fact that there are more people roaming around to stake out the area, he says.

They would actually watch your bin to see what time your bin goes out and are you leaving at the same time. Gordon Nel, Chairperson - Bellville South Sector 1 Neighbourhood Watch

Neighbourhoods need to remain vigilant he concludes

Listen to the interview below: