Grade 9 pupil Thato's wise words: He says scrap the year and repeat in 2021





Grade 9 pupil Thato called into Early Breakfast with Africa Melane on Tuesday and spoke about the stresses of dealing Covid-19 and schooling.

Thato says his optometrist mom and his grandparents are having a tough time.

As a grade 9 pupil, he has been at home for four months.

It's been very difficult, especially how my school has been doing these Zoom classes. It's not really the best. Thato, Grade 9 pupil - Soweto

I just want to clear it up how people are talking about how these Zoo, classes are really working out. It is really, really poor - some teachers know how to use it and some don't. Thato, Grade 9 pupil - Soweto

He says in his experience, teachers take a long time to reply to emails.

He says he is '50/50' about whether schools should reopen but definitely feels that being in class is far more beneficial than remote learning.

Sure I understand the work, but when I want to inquire, there is no response. But if I stay at home I do feel safer with all that is going on. Thato, Grade 9 pupil - Soweto

A learner at his school did become Covid-19 positive and he says he is worried about both his own safety and his friends should they return to school.

His mother has been very strict about taking safety precautions, he adds.

However, he says many people in Soweto are not abiding by the government safety regulations and advice, "no masks, no social distancing".

No one is scared about what is going on and it is very concerning...in Soweto it is normal life. Thato, Grade 9 pupil - Soweto

Africa asks Thato his opinion on when schools should reopen and the options of scrapping the school year altogether and going back next year either to the same grade or the next grade.

I spoke to my friends last night and I totally support what the unions are doing. I agree with the idea of us repeating. Because us being promoted to grade 10 - it is going to be a clash of curriculums, fighting to get to grade 10, when we didn't finish the grade 9 work. Thato, Grade 9 pupil - Soweto

I definitely agree that the year should be scrapped and we should start afresh next year - because I really think the government is pushing us to compete this year and they don't understand that we are suffering here. Thato, Grade 9 pupil - Soweto

He says some of his friends at the same school are unable to access the Zoom classes.

It is totally, totally unfair. We should all be on the same playing field and let's repeat next year. Thato, Grade 9 pupil - Soweto

Listen to the interview below: