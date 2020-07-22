Grade 9 pupil Thato's wise words: He says scrap the year and repeat in 2021

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury-The Red Flag is flying high - the unsettling events in some of our BRICS partners
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:05
Ronnie Kasrils helps us remember the role play by the late Andrew Mlangeni- [Pre-record]
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ronnie Kasrils, former South African intelligence minister and anti-apartheid activist
Today at 12:10
PIPPA GREEN: Last surviving Rivonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni dies at 95
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pippa Green - Author of 'Choice not Fate: The Life and Times of Trevor Manuel’ and Journalist who works for the Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit (SALDRU) at University of Cape Town (UCT)
Pippa Green
Today at 12:10
Clip: Journalist Pippa Green interviewed the struggle icon this year, to commemorate 30 years since his release as a political prisoner.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:13
Pippa Green reflects on the interview she did with Mlangeni - commemorating 30 years since his release as a political prisoner.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Pippa Green - South African journalist and writer
Today at 12:15
AHMED KATHRADA FOUNDATION: We remember Andrew Mlangeni
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Neeshan Bolton, Executive Director of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation
Neeshan Balton
Today at 12:23
NELSON MANDELA FOUNDATION: We remember "backroom boy" Andrew Mlangeni
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sello Hatang - Chief Executive at Nelson Mandela Foundation
Today at 12:23
Most vulnerable bear brunt of corruption in the health sector, says Corruption Watch- Report
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Melusi Ncala- Corruption Watch researcher
Today at 12:27
DENIS GOLDBERG HOUSE OF HOPE: We remember the life & legacy of Andrew Mlangeni
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Debbie Budlender
Today at 12:27
One Million Seats on the Streets Protest- Restaurant industry fires back with powerful protest
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA
Today at 12:35
KHAYELITSHA DEVELOPMENT FORUM: Dial-A-Ride vehicle stoned in township
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ndithini Thyido - Chairperson at Khayelitsha Development Forum
Today at 12:37
Scooter tender: Investigation launched into R10m contract for Eastern Cape initiative
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
Today at 12:37
State capture inquiry: Testimony of Linda Mti postponed- What next for the commission?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:40
RASA: #jobssavelives - we will enforce the biggest restaurant protest ever today
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wendy Alberts
Today at 12:41
Covid-19: Higher education academic year likely to end in March 2021- Universities SA responds.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof Ahmed Bawa - CEO of Universities South Africa.
Today at 12:45
Foreign investment in SA restaurants
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chilles Blanc - Co-founder at The Esus-Group
Today at 12:45
Update: Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono detained by own government
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Doug Coltart - Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk: POPI
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Yashmita Bhana - Founder & MD at Nihka Technology Group
Today at 12:52
Comet Of The Century- NEOWISE As Its Passes Closest To Earth On July 22.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof Lerothodi Leeuw-Astrophysicist and proffesor at the Physics and Astronomy department -UWC.
Today at 12:56
Pineapple prices boom as SA's home brewers work around booze ban
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist
Today at 12:58
On the Azania Mosaka Show: Throw forward.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 18:39
SARB may be forced to cut rates again as recession digs it fangs deeper
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Goolam Ballim - Group Chief Economist at Standard Bank
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual: The Twitter Hack
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Developments on the Constantia insurance matter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - How this startup health app is surviving a health crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr William Mapham - Founder and CEO at Vula
No Items to show
Grade 9 pupil Thato's wise words: He says scrap the year and repeat in 2021

22 July 2020 9:10 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Being promoted to grade 10 is going to be a clash of curriculums, when we didn't finish the grade 9 work, says Thato from Soweto.

Grade 9 pupil Thato called into Early Breakfast with Africa Melane on Tuesday and spoke about the stresses of dealing Covid-19 and schooling.

Thato says his optometrist mom and his grandparents are having a tough time.

As a grade 9 pupil, he has been at home for four months.

It's been very difficult, especially how my school has been doing these Zoom classes. It's not really the best.

Thato, Grade 9 pupil - Soweto

I just want to clear it up how people are talking about how these Zoo, classes are really working out. It is really, really poor - some teachers know how to use it and some don't.

Thato, Grade 9 pupil - Soweto

He says in his experience, teachers take a long time to reply to emails.

He says he is '50/50' about whether schools should reopen but definitely feels that being in class is far more beneficial than remote learning.

Sure I understand the work, but when I want to inquire, there is no response. But if I stay at home I do feel safer with all that is going on.

Thato, Grade 9 pupil - Soweto

A learner at his school did become Covid-19 positive and he says he is worried about both his own safety and his friends should they return to school.

His mother has been very strict about taking safety precautions, he adds.

However, he says many people in Soweto are not abiding by the government safety regulations and advice, "no masks, no social distancing".

No one is scared about what is going on and it is very concerning...in Soweto it is normal life.

Thato, Grade 9 pupil - Soweto

Africa asks Thato his opinion on when schools should reopen and the options of scrapping the school year altogether and going back next year either to the same grade or the next grade.

I spoke to my friends last night and I totally support what the unions are doing. I agree with the idea of us repeating. Because us being promoted to grade 10 - it is going to be a clash of curriculums, fighting to get to grade 10, when we didn't finish the grade 9 work.

Thato, Grade 9 pupil - Soweto

I definitely agree that the year should be scrapped and we should start afresh next year - because I really think the government is pushing us to compete this year and they don't understand that we are suffering here.

Thato, Grade 9 pupil - Soweto

He says some of his friends at the same school are unable to access the Zoom classes.

It is totally, totally unfair. We should all be on the same playing field and let's repeat next year.

Thato, Grade 9 pupil - Soweto

Listen to the interview below:


empty-school-desk-chair-classroom-grade-learning-education-teaching-pupils-123rf

'Schools should open when they are safe', advises former Education MEC

22 July 2020 10:06 AM

Former Education MEC, Prof Mary Metcalfe says the one-size-fits-all approach is contributing to tensions.

Read More arrow_forward

sisulugif

'Cape Town seem overwhelmed by land invasions. That’s not how you govern!'

22 July 2020 9:05 AM

"People don’t trust the City of Cape Town," says Yonela Diko, spokesman for Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. "People are burning things."

Read More arrow_forward

covid-19-cticc-field-hospitaljpg

WC's 3rd Covid-19 field hospital opens its doors at Brackengate

21 July 2020 5:09 PM

John Maytham speaks to clinical manager Dr Barry Smith about the Brackengate field hosptial currently treating 14 patients...

Read More arrow_forward

Woman working from home mother children 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness 123rf

[LISTEN] How Covid-19 could be a game-changer for working moms

21 July 2020 4:41 PM

Founder and CEO of Recruit My Mom Philippa Geard says the pandemic has changed the way many firms feel about remote working.

Read More arrow_forward

Emotions emoticons emojis sad happy angry scared

SA is ever-so-slightly happier right now than at the start of the lockdown

21 July 2020 2:34 PM

Covid-19 stats have no impact on our happiness, suggests the "Gross National Happiness" index. It's the economy that makes us sad.

Read More arrow_forward

Diamond Princess cruise ship

Fears for mental health of 1000s of seafarers stranded on ships due to Covid-19

21 July 2020 1:26 PM

The United Nations is warning that the situation is a growing humanitarian crisis responsible for several suicides...

Read More arrow_forward

Stellenbosch-wine-estate-farm-dutch-style-Cape-winelands

'Wine is an agricultural product that contains alcohol'

21 July 2020 1:21 PM

CEO at SAAI Francois Rossouw says they are heading to court to get the distribution and sale of alcohol in restaurants lifted.

Read More arrow_forward

Child kid asking for help 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

'In South Africa right now children are starving, eating wild plants to survive'

21 July 2020 1:19 PM

"Children are, literally, starving," says Mandy Wiener. "That should be the barometer by which to measure the government."

Read More arrow_forward

Thulas Nxesi

Thulas Nxesi second minister hospitalised for Covid-19

21 July 2020 11:18 AM

Minister Gwede Mantashe was admitted to hospital on Monday and now labour minister Thulas Nxesi is also being monitored in hospital.

Read More arrow_forward

Coffin funeral 123rf

Shipping containers turned into mobile mortuaries to cope with Covid-19 dead

21 July 2020 11:16 AM

Refilwe Moloto asks how the funeral services industry is coping in light of the Covid-19 pandemic...

