Meet Ma Newman, the 93-year-old Cape Town ouma who beat Covid-19
Affectionately known as Ma Newman, the 93-year-old has overcome the odds to beat the coronavirus.
Over the last nine years Ma Newman has been a resident at Huis Nuweland, a retirement home in Claremont.
Despite strict protocols put in place since at the facility, Ma Newman tested positive for Covid-19 last month.
The staff at Huis Nuweland alerted the Newman family to Ma Newman’s coughing and upon the doctor’s advice, a Covid-19 test was conducted.
When the results came back positive, her son, William Newman, says their family became worried, given her advanced age.
Ma Newman was initially cared for at Huis Nuweland. However, after later displaying breathing difficulties the doctor advised that she be hospitalised and she was admitted to Groote Schuur Hospital.
At Groote Schuur, she received the necessary care and treatment and, after her improvement, she was transferred to the CTICC Hospital of Hope.
She was eventually cleared of Covid-19 symptoms and discharged.
Her son says that the doctors at the Hospital of Hope kept the family informed of Ma Newman’s condition with regular updates.
The 93-year-old's condition improved to the extent that she was fit enough to return to Huis Nuweland on 3 July 2020.
Indeed this has been a very worrying time for the family. The fact that we could not see her while she was hospitalised was very sad and trying for the family. However, in the context of the COVID-19 protocols we had to accept this, knowing that it was the best for everyone.William Newman, Son of Covid-19 survivor - Katherine Dorothy Newman
We had to remain strong and trust all the doctors, health care personnel and home carers to provide their professional service and show the love on our behalf, which I know they did.William Newman, Son of Covid-19 survivor - Katherine Dorothy Newman
William explains that it has been a trying and confusing time for his mother who has had to face unfamiliar environments and medical staff alone.
He says his mother has shown her fighting tenacity, which has been her hallmark all her life, to pull through this.
He's thanked all the healthcare workers involved in his mom's recovery.
Our thoughts also go out to the families of those who have not been as fortunate as our mom. To those who have been struck by this virus, I want them to take inspiration from our mom and to have faith and remain hopeful. To the doctors and health care workers and home carers – keep up the good work. You are the soldiers at the forefront of this unknown war being thrust upon the whole world.William Newman, Son of Covid-19 survivor - Katherine Dorothy Newman
