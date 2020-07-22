SA mourns loss of veteran Andrew Mlangeni: 'He was modest giant of the struggle'





Mlangeni was admitted to Military One Hospital in Thaba Tshwane on Tuesday after having abdominal pains.

The struggle stalwart had celebrated his 95th birthday last month.

WATCH: Struggle icon Andrew Mlangeni celebrated on his 95th birthday

Mlangeni was an anti-apartheid activist and former Robben Island prisoner who was convicted of treason in the infamous Rivonia Trial alongside Nelson Mandela.

He was known as prisoner 467/64 and served his life sentence of almost 27 years for plotting against the government, in the cell next to his comrade, Nelson Mandela on Robben Island.

He was the last surviving member of the treason trial after Denis Goldberg died aged 87 in April this year.

RELATED: Rivonia Trialist, Andrew Mlangeni: A cadre at the centre of a revolution

South Africans, political figures, and civil society have begun paying tribute to Bab’ Mlangeni online.

A giant tree has fallen. Andrew Mlangeni, the last surviving Rivonia trialist, is no more. A selfless struggle veteran, he dedicated his life to fighting injustice & spent more than 20 years on Robben Island. Isithwalandwe Andrew Mlangeni, your legacy lives on. #RIPAndrewMlangeni pic.twitter.com/OJiyXPlgvz — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 22, 2020

Rest in Peace, Tata Andrew Mlangeni, a modest giant of the anti-apartheid struggle who opposed injustice to the end. As the last post sounds on an extraordinary generation of leaders, younger hands must take up the baton to complete the journey to justice. https://t.co/GBaJABBgb2 — TutuLegacy (@TutuLegacy) July 22, 2020

Andrew Mlangeni’s passing is the end of a very long era. They are all gone now. A generation. All gone! We remain, and like them, we too shall complete our own generational mission: economic freedom in our lifetime! pic.twitter.com/9BK0Tx22UR — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) July 22, 2020

Andrew Mlangeni - the last of the Rivonia trialists - is no more. A human being of incredible commitment and dignity. May he forever Rest In Peace. He made a magnificent contribution to his country and humanity. Thank you and Rest well Tata Mlangeni. 🙏🏿 — Adam Habib (@AdHabb) July 22, 2020

Ntate Andrew Mlangeni

(Father,Comrade,Friend)



What A Loss...



Let Him Rest...



Hamba Kahle Mkhonto We Sizwe!✊🏾✊🏾😭😭 — Dali Mpofu (@AdvDali_Mpofu) July 22, 2020

Deepest sympathies to @MYANC on the passing of struggle giant, Andrew Mlangeni. May his soul Rest In Peace. Condolences to his friends and family, May they be comforted by the deep legacy and example he has left for us all. — John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) July 22, 2020

Very sad news about the passing of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart, ntate Andrew Mlangeni.



Condolences to his family, friends and @MYANC



History will never forget his impact on his country and the world as a whole. pic.twitter.com/5sDeXzFhcm — Solly Msimanga (@SollyMsimanga) July 22, 2020

END OF AN ERA🇿🇦



The DEATH of 95-Years old Andrew Mlangeni marks the End of the 8 Anti-Apartheid,White Fascist South African Regime Comrades in Resistance who were on June 1964 Convicted for Life Imprisonment on trumped up Charges in the infamous RIVONIA TRIAL.#RIPAndrewMlangeni pic.twitter.com/0AhkPB9NJl — Honourable Media Africa™ (@HonourableMedia) July 22, 2020

The last standing baobab giant of Rivonia Trial,seasoned principled leader,isithwalandwe,Babá Andrew Mlangeni, has fallen.He finally answered to nature’s final decree 📜 having served his people with sacrificial distinction.Talking with him was such a joy,humily oozing. RIP baba pic.twitter.com/N7izpjM2f9 — somadodafikeni (@somadodafikeni) July 22, 2020

The last one bows out. 🖤

We were witnesses to a golden generation of South African liberation heroes who exemplified outstanding leadership. #AndrewMlangeni pic.twitter.com/hapEI6SKEc — Ranjeni Munusamy (@RanjeniM) July 22, 2020

Accused No 11. Prisoner 467/64. Rest In Peace Bab Andrew Mlangeni 💚🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/oVzikgwEdY — Zinhle (@NhlenhleKhumalo) July 22, 2020

The @MYANC ‘A-Team’ has now reunited in the heavens. The passing on of Bab Andrew Mlangeni reunites the Rivionia Trialists who were incarcerated by a Racist Regime that oppressed black people. Lala Ngoxolo Bab Mlangeni. pic.twitter.com/lKfHU9YDzu — #TheLordOfTheMedia (@samkelemaseko) July 22, 2020

#RIPAndrewMlangeni #AndrewMlangeni

“I did not go to prison for 26 years for people to steal from the poor”



Rest In Revolutionary Peace Tata Andrew Mlangeni pic.twitter.com/BDs9LTje54 — Siseko ✊🏾🇿🇦 (@Siseko_Soga) July 22, 2020

CapeTalk produced a podcast earlier this year, titled History for the Future: Lessons from a Rivonia Trialist, in which Mlangeni shares his life story with journalist Pippa Green.

You can find the podcast here.